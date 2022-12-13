Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Tuesday, December 20: Labors of Love
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein revisits Boston’s old West End with a man pushing to memorialize one of the neighborhood’s native sons -- the legendary actor, Leonard Nimoy. Ted hops a sailboat with Sail Cape Cod which is helping those with challenges find a bit of respite on the open waters. He treks to the Cape Ann Museum where they’re honoring Gloucester fishing families through art. Legos to preserve history? It’s happening in Rhode Island. Finally, Ted also finds free bikes in Lowell for those who need them.
Fall River, Mass., upholds its 'Spindle City' nickname
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Matouk Luxury Linens is a fine linen company based in Fall River. They specialize in decorative, customized goods. Merida designs and makes all of its rugs in Fall River. Each rug, crafted from carefully sourced materials, is made to order and considered a piece of art.
From pork pies to public policy, Fall River, Mass., boasts a legacy of opportunity
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Hartley’s has been serving up personal-sized pork pies since Thomas Hartley opened the business in 1900. Most of the equipment in the kitchen dates back to the founder and the recipe for the original pork pie has not changed. Hartley’s now offers an array of fillings, including buffalo chicken, chili and chourico. They also offer larger family-sized pies. Hartley's can be contacted by calling 508-676-8605.
Shop local at nonprofit Cape Abilities and splurge back in time at Great Eastern Vintage
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cape Abilities is a farm, thrift store and education center that provides opportunities, jobs and housing for adults living with disabilities. The holiday baskets are filled with regionally made products that help support their social mission and services. A storied vintage store in Cambridge has expanded...
Shayna Seymour to Emcee 2023 UNCF "A Mind Is..." Gala - New England on March 9
The 2023 “A Mind Is…” New England Gala will recognize outstanding partners who are helping to advance educational opportunities for young people of color. Funds raised will ensure that more students have access to a life-changing college education.
Businesses old and new call Fall River, Mass., home
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dorothy Cox's Chocolates started in 1928 when the company's namesake lost her job in a mill and began making chocolates in her home kitchen. Still in the Cox family, the business, which recently opened a large facility in Fall River, makes more than 250 kinds of candy and also sells ice cream.
Fall River's Watuppa Rowing Center offers accessible classes to students
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Located on Fall River’s South Watuppa Pond,Watuppa Rowing Center teaches high school students in the Greater Fall River area to row crew and race competitively. The mission is to make the sport more accessible and inclusive and perhaps offer students a pathway to college through rowing.
Mall security guard in Boston steps in to help Santa fill his sleigh
BOSTON — Johnny Bowden, a security guard at the Washington Park Mall in Roxbury, brings the spirit of Christmas to families in need. He collects donations to buy toys for kids in the neighborhood before he transforms into Santa’s helper. He’s been doing it for more than a decade.
Katie Thompson Set to Emcee the 2023 Imagine the Possibilities Gala on April 28
Hosted By: Katie Thompson, WCVB NewsCenter 5 Transportation Reporter. Bridgewell strengthens communities by providing an unmatched range of social and human services that empower people with disabilities and other life challenges to live safe, self-directed and productive lives. The Imagine the Possibilities Gala provides critical financial support for this important work.
Worcester among Massachusetts communities in need of snowplow drivers
WORCESTER, Mass. — Cities and towns across Massachusetts are preparing fora winter storm that is expected to bring several inches of heavy, wet snow to some areas of the state. In the city of Worcester, there is concern over the number of open snowplow driver positions with the winter...
Boston city officials seek out owner of a cat with rabies
BOSTON — Boston city officials are looking for the owner of a cat found in Dorchester that has tested positive for rabies. A sick stray cat reported in front of 132 Glenway St., in Dorchester, has tested positive for rabies, Boston Public Health Commission reported. The Boston Animal Care...
Massachusetts residents slam library Christmas tree uproar at meeting: 'Why do you hate Christians?'
Jesse Watters highlighted several statements from members of the Dedham, Massachusetts, community in the wake of its Christmas controversy on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Boston warning about competitive electric providers targeting immigrants, seniors, low-income residents
CHELSEA, Mass. — Take a very close look at your electric bill. Specifically, check what company is supplying the electricity used by your home. That's the advice from a Boston official who issued a warning Wednesday about a "concerning trend" involving competitive electricity suppliers whose rates can be dramatically higher than standard rates or the city's own Choice Electricity Program.
Recent Green Line derailment shows MBTA's lack of transparency, report says
BOSTON — There's new criticism for Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority over a lack of transparency regarding the notification of a train derailment, according to a report. A Green Line train derailed on Sunday, delaying service for more than six hours on part of the line, but the issue was...
Activists calling for Boston City Council to pass reparations bill
BOSTON (WHDH) - Community activists are calling for Boston’s mayor and City Council to pass a reparations bill. The bill would create a committee to study the city’s Black community and figure out how to best support the descendants of enslaved people. “The legacy of those slaves still...
Cleod Glassworks creates eye popping glassware and Peachbox Co. delivers ready-to-ship gifts
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cleod Glassworks is a local small business that uses an ancient art to create beautiful, modern glass products. Co-owners and husband and wife James and Libby McCleod have a studio in Essex, a store in Rockport, and a showroom in Charleston, South Carolina. Their vases, stemware, pitchers, and bowls boast an intricate attention to detail – beautiful, vibrant showpieces you’d be reluctant to store behind a cabinet door.
'Hateful, threatening graffiti' targeting Black principal found in Quincy High School bathroom
QUINCY, Mass. — School officials are investigating after "hateful and threatening graffiti" targeting the school's principal was found scrawled in a bathroom in Quincy. "Hateful and threatening graffiti that included racial slurs was once again found in a Quincy High School restroom (Thursday)," Principal Keith Ford wrote in a letter to the school community. "This graffiti was threatening to me personally, as well as other members of the school community."
Dedham residents pack library meeting after Christmas tree controversy
DEDHAM - More than 100 Dedham neighbors spilled out the doorway at town hall, straining to hear the passionate public input on a debate now described as "unhinged." "Trying to take away a Christmas tree without even saying anything; without telling anybody about it. It rubbed people the wrong way," said neighbor Jeff MacDonald. Lisa Desmond supervises Dedham's Endicott library. She posted her disappointment on her personal Facebook December 2nd - after being instructed there would be no annual Christmas tree because it made people uncomfortable. Her friends' messages of support spiraled into a town wide social media storm...
Mysterious Mountain Of Mattresses Leads To Investigation In Massachusetts
An investigation has been launched after 21 mattresses were mysteriously found in Massachusetts.
Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park
A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
