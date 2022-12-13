ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antrim County, MI

K-9 finds man who ran into Northern Michigan woods with 3-year-old

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police helped locate a Gaylord man who ran into a wooded area with his 3-year-old son, who was not properly dressed for cold weather, after a fight with his girlfriend. The woman called 911 around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday to report that her boyfriend,...
Head-on crash kills 2 in Otsego County

HAYES TOWNSHIP, MI -- An investigation is ongoing after two people were killed Thursday morning in a head-on crash on Mancelona Road near Lynn Lake Road. According to 9&10 News, police were dispatched to the area of the crash around 10 a.m. for reports of a crash with two people unconscious in one of the cars.
Investigators identify woman found dead in Wexford County

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) The Wexford County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman whose body was discovered Wednesday by a waste disposal employee. The woman was identified as Laken Marie Clark, 26, from Missaukee County. The sheriff's office did not provide any other updates on Clark's death. An...
Central Lake Woman Sentenced in Animal Torture Case

UPDATE: Dec. 12, 2022, 2:15 p.m. Brooklyn Beck has been sentenced to no less than two years, no more than four. A Central Lake woman was arraigned in 86 District Court, Tuesday morning, on 5 additional counts of felony animal killing and torturing. Brooklyn Beck, 28, was originally arrested last...
Olive Barker

Two Killed In Mancelona Collision

MANCELONA - On Thursday, December 15th, around approximately 10 pm, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding a crash in Hayes Township. According to the police report that was filed, the crash happened between a pickup truck and a car. The pickup truck allegedly attempted to pass a car while driving west on Mancelona road near Lynn Lake road when he collided head on with another car.
TC Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident

Authorities are looking for a driver who fled the scene of an accident at Interlochen Corners Thursday that killed a 31-year-old Traverse City man. Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office deputies and Green Lake Township Fire and EMS were called to Interlochen Corners at 11:08pm Thursday in response to a rollover crash. Information gathered at the scene indicated a green Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on US-31 South was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on South Long Lake Road.
Parent accused of bomb threat at Cheboygan Middle School

A parent was charged with a number of offenses after police said he was a suspect in posting a bomb threat against Cheboygan Middle School to social media. The threat went online Wednesday at 7:44 a.m., when the school resource officer learned of it, according to a statement by Cheboygan County Sheriff Dale Clarmont. They were assisted by the Michigan State Police Computer Crime Unit.
Authorities investigate shooting threat at Kalkaska High School

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) Two potential suspects have been identified after someone wrote a threat on a bathroom wall at Kalkaska High School. Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said they threat was discovered on Monday at around 2:30 p.m. and the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Department was immediately contacted.
2 Killed In Head-On Crash In Hayes Township

Otsego County deputies say two people died in a head-on crash in Hayes Township on Thursday morning. They responded to the crash on Mancelona Road near Lynn Lake Road around 10 a.m. Deputies say a pickup truck driven by a Lewiston man tried to pass a car while going around...
The Latest Leelanau County Blotter & 911 Call Report

The Leelanau Ticker is back with a look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. The following is excerpted from the December 5 to December 12 call reports. 9:54:06am 12/5/2022 Medical Alarm N Manitou Trl., Spoke with patient, he is...
MSP: Troopers looking for man who allegedly keyed car at Cadillac Meijer

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police troopers are looking for a man they said may have keyed a car in the Meijer parking lot in late August. Troopers said video surveillance from Meijer showed a man walking next to the victim’s car before getting into his vehicle and leaving the scene.
