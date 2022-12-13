Read full article on original website
Buckley Man Arrested After Hit and Run at Interlochen Corners
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation has identified a 32-year-old Buckley man as the driver of the white SUV involved in the fatal crash. He was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident causing death and moving violation causing death. The...
abc12.com
K-9 finds man who ran into Northern Michigan woods with 3-year-old
GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police helped locate a Gaylord man who ran into a wooded area with his 3-year-old son, who was not properly dressed for cold weather, after a fight with his girlfriend. The woman called 911 around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday to report that her boyfriend,...
UpNorthLive.com
Central Lake Woman Sentenced in Animal Torture Case
UPDATE: Dec. 12, 2022, 2:15 p.m. Brooklyn Beck has been sentenced to no less than two years, no more than four. A Central Lake woman was arraigned in 86 District Court, Tuesday morning, on 5 additional counts of felony animal killing and torturing. Brooklyn Beck, 28, was originally arrested last...
Two Killed In Mancelona Collision
MANCELONA - On Thursday, December 15th, around approximately 10 pm, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding a crash in Hayes Township. According to the police report that was filed, the crash happened between a pickup truck and a car. The pickup truck allegedly attempted to pass a car while driving west on Mancelona road near Lynn Lake road when he collided head on with another car.
Update: Victim’s Name Released in Wexford County Sheriff’s Office Death Investigation
Update: 12/15/22 4:46 p.m. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old, Laken Marie Clark, of Missaukee County. The case continues to be under investigation. Original: 12/14/22 7:38 p.m. The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman after her body was found around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in...
traverseticker.com
TC Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident
Authorities are looking for a driver who fled the scene of an accident at Interlochen Corners Thursday that killed a 31-year-old Traverse City man. Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office deputies and Green Lake Township Fire and EMS were called to Interlochen Corners at 11:08pm Thursday in response to a rollover crash. Information gathered at the scene indicated a green Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on US-31 South was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on South Long Lake Road.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Parent accused of bomb threat at Cheboygan Middle School
A parent was charged with a number of offenses after police said he was a suspect in posting a bomb threat against Cheboygan Middle School to social media. The threat went online Wednesday at 7:44 a.m., when the school resource officer learned of it, according to a statement by Cheboygan County Sheriff Dale Clarmont. They were assisted by the Michigan State Police Computer Crime Unit.
UpNorthLive.com
Authorities investigate shooting threat at Kalkaska High School
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) Two potential suspects have been identified after someone wrote a threat on a bathroom wall at Kalkaska High School. Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said they threat was discovered on Monday at around 2:30 p.m. and the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Department was immediately contacted.
9&10 News
leelanauticker.com
The Latest Leelanau County Blotter & 911 Call Report
The Leelanau Ticker is back with a look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. The following is excerpted from the December 5 to December 12 call reports. 9:54:06am 12/5/2022 Medical Alarm N Manitou Trl., Spoke with patient, he is...
WWMTCw
MSP asks drivers to be careful after three deadly pedestrian crashes
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a third deadly pedestrian crash in less than two weeks, state police are asking all of us to be better and more responsible drivers, especially with some of the conditions that come with this time of year. Every time we get in our cars, turn...
Drunk Driver Leads Traverse City Police On Chase, Crashes Into Tree
A suspected drunk driver crashed her car after running from police in Traverse City overnight. City police say they tried to stop a driver on a routine traffic stop just after midnight, but she refused to pull over. Officers gave up the pursuit but spotted the driver again as she...
UpNorthLive.com
MSP: Troopers looking for man who allegedly keyed car at Cadillac Meijer
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police troopers are looking for a man they said may have keyed a car in the Meijer parking lot in late August. Troopers said video surveillance from Meijer showed a man walking next to the victim’s car before getting into his vehicle and leaving the scene.
Barge sinks in Grand Traverse Bay for second time, issue under review by Michigan AG
NORTHPORT, MI – There’s a barge with a crane sitting atop the vessel currently resting on Great Lakes bottomlands in Grand Traverse Bay for the second time in as many years. The barge owned by Balcom Marine Contractors of Traverse City has for 18 months been anchored offshore...
MLive
