(Undated)--As the snow winds down, we're now in for what could be the coldest airmass of the season so far. Meteorologist Melissa Dye at the National Weather Service in Chanhassen says overnight lows will be sub-zero in west central, central, and southern Minnesota by Sunday night. She says that wind chills will be probably a bit of a concern, as we head into middle of next week, probably teens to 20s, maybe even 30s below zero."

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO