ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Could these dinosaurs whip their tails faster than the speed of sound?

Diplodocids were a family of dinosaurs with long necks and, often, even longer tails — some species' tails reached 50 feet in length. They were wide-ranging, but especially flourished in what's now the western US around 152 million years ago. For decades, scientists have debated whether these dinosaurs could...

Comments / 0

Community Policy