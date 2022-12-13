Read full article on original website
Related
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
Albany Herald
Whales can have an important but overlooked role in tackling the climate crisis, researchers say
The world's largest whales are more than just astonishing creatures. Much like the ocean, soil and forests, whales can help save humanity from the accelerating climate crisis by sequestering and storing planet-heating carbon emissions, researchers say. In a paper published Thursday in the journal Trends in Ecology & Evolution, climate...
Albany Herald
Could these dinosaurs whip their tails faster than the speed of sound?
Diplodocids were a family of dinosaurs with long necks and, often, even longer tails — some species' tails reached 50 feet in length. They were wide-ranging, but especially flourished in what's now the western US around 152 million years ago. For decades, scientists have debated whether these dinosaurs could...
Comments / 0