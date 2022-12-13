Read full article on original website
nunesmagician.com
Pearl Washington: Syracuse basketball’s “man of miracles”
Many legends come to mind when talking about the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball in the Jim Boeheim era. From Dave Bing to more current players like Carmelo Anthony or Gerry McNamara, but there’s only one player head coach Jim Boeheim considers the “most exiting player” he’s ever seen.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: two more players leave the Orange secondary
The Syracuse Orange might have to move some players around in the Pinstripe Bowl. On Thursday we learned that the Syracuse secondary was going to be losing two more players. As expected, Garrett Williams announced he was entering the NFL Draft and skipping his final season of eligibility. Williams was...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Cornell
The Syracuse Orange (7-4) will look to extend their winning streak to five in a row when they host the Cornell Big Red (7-2) Saturday afternoon in the Dome. Can Syracuse slow down the high-tempo Cornell offense? This one could turn into a high-scoring affair, so here’s how we see the last non-conference game for the Orange unfolding.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: things to watch for vs. Cornell
When the Syracuse Orange and Cornell Big Red meet for the 82nd time tomorrow, the Big Red will be looking to end a long losing streak against the Orange. Cornell hasn’t beaten Syracuse since 1968 and in that time, the Big Red have only been within single digits of the Orange on five occasions. How can Syracuse maintain their dominance? Here’s what we’re watching for:
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: CB Duce Chestnut enters the transfer portal
Welp... this is not the news Syracuse Orange fans were hoping to hear. Sophomore star Duce Chestnut, who was expected to replace Garrett Williams as the primary cornerback next season, will instead enter the transfer portal. Chestnut made the announcement on his social media last night. Duce has been hinting...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Best of 2022 offense
As the Syracuse Orange prepare for their Pinstripe Bowl match-up with the Minnesota Golden Gophers we’re going to give our choices for some superlatives for the 2022 season. I had my doubts about Shrader as a passer but he took major strides forward in 2022. His completion percentage went from 52.6% to 65%. He threw for eight more touchdowns and got the ball downfield more than we saw in 2021. Without him, Syracuse was severely limited.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: our Ambassador of hatin’ is back to give Fleck flack
The Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Gophers began their Pinstripe Bowl media tour this week. While you’re going to hear both programs complimenting their opponent, we certainly don’t want to spend the next three weeks playing nice to Goldy’s gang. So when you want to get under the...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker update
White 3-0 3-0 Black Coaches vs Cancer. Wouldn’t be shocking to see Jim go with the white Block S for every home game the rest of the way. The blue Block S was successful at Notre Dame so could that be the standard road game attire? Do you think anyone on the staff is going to say no to this face?
