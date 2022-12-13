As the Syracuse Orange prepare for their Pinstripe Bowl match-up with the Minnesota Golden Gophers we’re going to give our choices for some superlatives for the 2022 season. I had my doubts about Shrader as a passer but he took major strides forward in 2022. His completion percentage went from 52.6% to 65%. He threw for eight more touchdowns and got the ball downfield more than we saw in 2021. Without him, Syracuse was severely limited.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO