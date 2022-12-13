ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark Mills, NY

‘Impressive Fire’ Leaves Camden DPW Garage in Ruins

What one onlooker called an 'impressive fire' engulfed and destroyed the village of Camden's DPW Garage on Tuesday. The Oneida County 911 Activity Log shows calls for fire response started just before 9:30 on Tuesday morning. There are no reports of injury, however, all that was left standing by afternoon...
CAMDEN, NY
Utica Police Now Investigating 3 Overnight Shootings in City

Police in Utica say they are investigating three shootings from overnight in the city, one of which is a homicide. The timeline began Wednesday night with a shooting in Oneida Square at 9:45 PM. A second shooting, a homicide, occurred at Adrian Terrace at 12:40 AM; and a third and a third, at 1:40 AM on the 1300 block of Mary Street. Police say none of the shootings appear to be related.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse New York Not On A Very Cheerful 2022 Holiday List

Are you traveling out of Syracuse any time during the 2022 holiday season? You might be stepping into a not so cheerful airport. Forbes published an article titled "Worst Airports And Airlines For Holiday Travel, Ranked" for all sorts of airports across the United States. Let us be clear, we DID not create this list. WE are simply reporting on the findings.
SYRACUSE, NY
EPA: Charlestown Mall Demolition Complete, Asbestos Removed

Nearly 30,000 tons of debris has been removed from the old Charlestown Mall site that sits at the boundary of Utica and Frankfort. Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency say cleanup work on the ruins left behind by a massive fire in August of 2020 is now complete. And, the removal of all that debris, including asbestos and other contaminants, means it is now ready to be redeveloped.
UTICA, NY
Troopers Say High Speed May Have Contributed to Double Fatal Car Crash

An Upstate New York man and woman are dead following a one-car crash in the Town of Clay in Onondaga County on Friday night, according to the New York State Police. Troopers say a vehicle being operated by 55-year-old Melissa Ann Brown of Penfield, was traveling south at a high rate of speed, when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road and exited the western shoulder of the highway. The vehicle then struck an earth embankment, crossed over Black Creek Road, struck a utility pole, overturned, and came to a rest in the yard at 10183 Black Creek Road, in Onondaga County, according to NYSP.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Marcy, NY
