Coldest Job in New York? Watch Forest Rangers Train for Ice Rescues
Some peoples biggest fear when it comes to winter is falling through ice on a lake. Whether it's a realistic fear or not, there are always crews ready to come to the recue if it does happen. It might make you wonder, how do you even train for something dangerous...
Why Shop?- Grab These Totally Non Creepy Free Gifts From Utica’s Craigslist
Shopping for the holidays in 2022 can hurt your wallet. Why go through all of that stress when you can grab these totally free, and totally not creepy or weird gifts, from your friendly Utica Craigslist?. Let's be real. We are currently experiencing the highest inflation in the United States...
‘Impressive Fire’ Leaves Camden DPW Garage in Ruins
What one onlooker called an 'impressive fire' engulfed and destroyed the village of Camden's DPW Garage on Tuesday. The Oneida County 911 Activity Log shows calls for fire response started just before 9:30 on Tuesday morning. There are no reports of injury, however, all that was left standing by afternoon...
Mohawk Valley Extended Snow Emergencies Issued With Snow Storm Bearing Down
As snow plows are hitting the streets for a significant pre-Christmas snow storm across the Mohawk Valley and Central New York, several municipalities have issued extended snow emergency declarations. All of them prohibit street parking during the storm, and some extend into next week. In Ilion and Frankfort, for example,...
Over 50 Food Trucks From Across New York State Will Compete In Syracuse
Looking for amazing food on wheels? Well, save the date for the Syracuse Food Truck Battle 2023. The Food Truck Battle is the largest gathering of food trucks in Central New York history. The event is back and rolling into The Great New York State Fair on Saturday, May 13th from 11PM - 10PM.
Famous Mill, Factory & Church in CNY Among 11 Added to Historic Places Register
A twentieth-century Oneida County mill, a Syracuse piano factory, and an 1800s Onondaga County church are among 11 places being added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. Avalon Knitting Mill - Oneida County. The Avalon Knitting Mill in Utica is an early twentieth-century brick mill built with...
Utica Police Now Investigating 3 Overnight Shootings in City
Police in Utica say they are investigating three shootings from overnight in the city, one of which is a homicide. The timeline began Wednesday night with a shooting in Oneida Square at 9:45 PM. A second shooting, a homicide, occurred at Adrian Terrace at 12:40 AM; and a third and a third, at 1:40 AM on the 1300 block of Mary Street. Police say none of the shootings appear to be related.
Another Popular Retailer In New Hartford Is Closing – Which One?
It's the end of an era for another popular retailer in Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. This time, it impacts parents and their children. Signs are up in the mall that indicate Children's Place will be closing in January of 2023. The Children’s Place closed seven stores during the...
Winter Storm Watch Now a Warning in CNY as Snow Totals Increase
That Winter Storm Watch in Central New York is now a Winter Storm Warning. More snow is coming and the storm will hang around even longer than expected. The National Weather Service upgraded the storm from a Watch to a Warning and extended it from 7 AM Thursday, December 15 until 7 AM Saturday, December 17.
Syracuse New York Not On A Very Cheerful 2022 Holiday List
Are you traveling out of Syracuse any time during the 2022 holiday season? You might be stepping into a not so cheerful airport. Forbes published an article titled "Worst Airports And Airlines For Holiday Travel, Ranked" for all sorts of airports across the United States. Let us be clear, we DID not create this list. WE are simply reporting on the findings.
EPA: Charlestown Mall Demolition Complete, Asbestos Removed
Nearly 30,000 tons of debris has been removed from the old Charlestown Mall site that sits at the boundary of Utica and Frankfort. Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency say cleanup work on the ruins left behind by a massive fire in August of 2020 is now complete. And, the removal of all that debris, including asbestos and other contaminants, means it is now ready to be redeveloped.
Troopers Say High Speed May Have Contributed to Double Fatal Car Crash
An Upstate New York man and woman are dead following a one-car crash in the Town of Clay in Onondaga County on Friday night, according to the New York State Police. Troopers say a vehicle being operated by 55-year-old Melissa Ann Brown of Penfield, was traveling south at a high rate of speed, when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road and exited the western shoulder of the highway. The vehicle then struck an earth embankment, crossed over Black Creek Road, struck a utility pole, overturned, and came to a rest in the yard at 10183 Black Creek Road, in Onondaga County, according to NYSP.
SUNY CNSE Headed Back to Albany, What Does That Mean for Utica?
What does the future hold for SUNY Polytechnic in Marcy?. Many questions linger after a vote on Tuesday by the SUNY Board of Trustees to reunite the College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (CNSE) with the University of Albany. CNSE has offered programs at SUNY Poly and SUNY Albany for...
Central NY City Rated in Top 3 For First Time Homeowners By Zillow
I've been there and done that when it comes to being a homeowner. In fact, we purchased our first home in Marcy during the pandemic. Being a first time homeowner can be decently stressful, especially if you can't find anything in the area you're looking to move to. But, maybe...
