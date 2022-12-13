ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines

A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
The Hill

Lawmakers ask Pentagon chief for details on waivers allowing retired generals to consult for foreign governments

Three House members on Tuesday sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to ask for additional details about how former generals receive waivers to consult on behalf of foreign governments.  The letter from Reps. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.), Michael Cloud (R-Texas) and Jason Crow (D-Colo.) comes after a Washington…
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Chair of California reparations committee says $225k will be a ‘maximum’ payment for housing discrimination – and demands a Bureau of African American affairs to arrange payments

The chair of California's Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans has hit out at reports that the group plans to recommend that $225,000 will be handed out to each person applying for the program. In a serious of interviews on December 13, Kamilah V. Moore...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Montanan

Complaint asks the federal government to step in to oversee violations at Signal Peak mine

Four environmental groups have begun a process to challenge the Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s oversight of Signal Peak coal mining’s operations in the Bull Mountains, saying the state department has intentionally failed to protect water there, harming ranchers and the environment. Signal Peak has been the subject of many news stories, including top company […] The post Complaint asks the federal government to step in to oversee violations at Signal Peak mine appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
iheart.com

NY Attorney General Say Court Rules Against Owners Of Skyline Apartments

Albany, N.Y. - A court has ruled once again against Green National owners of the notorious Skyline Apartments. Attorney General Letitia James announced that a court has ruled that Green National must correct all code violations at their properties, install a monitor, and pay penalties for violating their agreement with the state.
SYRACUSE, NY
Clarence Walker

DEA Spy Operation Targeted Americans for Purchasing Legal Money-Counting Machines

DEA Spy Operation Targeted Americans for Purchasing "Money-Counting" Machines. A DEA spy operation happened over 10 years ago, yet recently, new de-classified information have came to light and exposed how DEA spied on Americans' whenever they purchased automated money-counting machines. Yes, you heard correct. Automated money machines! Just imagine. Business owners who needed the machines to count revenues more faster and efficient had their names sucked into national intelligence databases, so that federal agents could investigate them to determine if they might be drug dealers.
NY1

Stefanik vows subpoena for FBI records in Schoharie limousine crash

The Federal Bureau of Investigation will face a congressional subpoena as part of an effort to better understand its connections to the owner of a stretch limousine that crashed in 2018 and killed 20 people, Rep. Elise Stefanik said Tuesday. Stefanik has signaled over the last year a Republican majority...

Comments / 0

Community Policy