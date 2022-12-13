Read full article on original website
Trump lawyers implicated in “coordinated plot” to copy voting system data in multiple states
Election security advocates sent a letter to federal investigators Monday urging them to probe a "coordinated plot" by former President Donald Trump's supporters to copy election software in Georgia, Michigan and Nevada after the 2020 election, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The letter, which was addressed to special counsel Jack...
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
Leaked text: Louie Gohmert urged White House to use “loyal DOJ personnel” to prove antifa did Jan. 6
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas & the Capitol Riot of January 6th, 2021. (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) Newly revealed text messages from former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows' phone show that former Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, was a true believer in the false conspiracy theory that Antifa was really behind the January 6th Capitol riots.
Lawmakers ask Pentagon chief for details on waivers allowing retired generals to consult for foreign governments
Three House members on Tuesday sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to ask for additional details about how former generals receive waivers to consult on behalf of foreign governments. The letter from Reps. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.), Michael Cloud (R-Texas) and Jason Crow (D-Colo.) comes after a Washington…
N. Carolina AG to weigh charges in Meadows voter fraud case
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said it has submitted to state prosecutors the findings of its voter fraud probe into Mark Meadows, a former White House chief of staff to President Donald Trump, who was simultaneously registered to vote in North Carolina and two other states earlier this year.
Chair of California reparations committee says $225k will be a ‘maximum’ payment for housing discrimination – and demands a Bureau of African American affairs to arrange payments
The chair of California's Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans has hit out at reports that the group plans to recommend that $225,000 will be handed out to each person applying for the program. In a serious of interviews on December 13, Kamilah V. Moore...
coloradopolitics.com
Court upholds $187,000 sanction against lawyers who claimed election rigging by Dominion, Facebook
The federal appeals court based in Denver upheld a sanction of nearly $187,000 against two attorneys who pursued unproven claims that Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook and multiple officials in swing states violated the rights of all American voters during the 2020 presidential election. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
A Capitol riot defendant has been hit with new criminal charges — and this time he's accused of plotting to kill the law enforcement officials who investigated him
An unsealed criminal complaint alleges Edward Kelley obtained a list of law enforcement officials and plotted to kill them with an acquaintance.
Supreme Court resurrects pre-pandemic tradition: announcing opinions from bench
The US Supreme Court announced Monday that it will resume announcing its opinions in person from the bench -- a tradition that was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic, when decisions were simply posted on the court's website.
N.Y. Attorney General Fights First Amendment Lawsuit Over State’s Online Hate Speech Law, Argues Challengers Have Statute ‘Wrong’
Trying to stave off a First Amendment lawsuit against New York’s online hate speech law, the Empire State’s attorney general Letitia James (D) told a federal judge on Wednesday that a law professor and two social media platforms that sued her have the statute “wrong.”. “Plaintiffs’ action...
U.S. lawmakers want Buttigieg to speed deployment of connected vehicles
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Democratic chairman and the top Republican on the House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee urged the Biden administration to take an active role in helping automakers deploy "connected vehicle" technology to avoid crashes.
Groundbreaking: Nearly Half of All Senate Federal Judicial Nominees Are Women of Color
Nearly 50 percent of the 90 confirmed federal judicial nominees who have been called to the bench last week are women of color, a historical feat in ensuring the courts are equally balanced. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck (D-N.Y.) said during a speech on the Senate floor that he...
DOJ touts first-of-its-kind settlement in racial discrimination case targeting 'crime-free housing' policy
The US Justice Department on Wednesday filed what it is describing as a first-of-its-kind settlement in a racial discrimination case challenging a so-called "crime-free housing ordinance."
Iowa will appeal district court’s decision to not dismiss permanent injunction on six-week abortion ban
(The Center Square) – Polk County District Court denied the State of Iowa’s motion to dismiss the permanent injunction on a 2018 law banning most abortions at around six weeks. Polk County District Judge Celene Gogerty said the State failed to show that the court has inherent authority...
Complaint asks the federal government to step in to oversee violations at Signal Peak mine
Four environmental groups have begun a process to challenge the Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s oversight of Signal Peak coal mining’s operations in the Bull Mountains, saying the state department has intentionally failed to protect water there, harming ranchers and the environment. Signal Peak has been the subject of many news stories, including top company […] The post Complaint asks the federal government to step in to oversee violations at Signal Peak mine appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Biden admin changes have led to a historic number of court-granted asylum cases. But there are some consequences, too.
The number of people granted asylum in immigration courts hit a historic high this fiscal year under the Biden administration's adjustments to the asylum process, a recent data analysis shows. But only 7% of families whose cases were moved to the front of the line through the administration's Dedicated Docket...
iheart.com
NY Attorney General Say Court Rules Against Owners Of Skyline Apartments
Albany, N.Y. - A court has ruled once again against Green National owners of the notorious Skyline Apartments. Attorney General Letitia James announced that a court has ruled that Green National must correct all code violations at their properties, install a monitor, and pay penalties for violating their agreement with the state.
DEA Spy Operation Targeted Americans for Purchasing Legal Money-Counting Machines
DEA Spy Operation Targeted Americans for Purchasing "Money-Counting" Machines. A DEA spy operation happened over 10 years ago, yet recently, new de-classified information have came to light and exposed how DEA spied on Americans' whenever they purchased automated money-counting machines. Yes, you heard correct. Automated money machines! Just imagine. Business owners who needed the machines to count revenues more faster and efficient had their names sucked into national intelligence databases, so that federal agents could investigate them to determine if they might be drug dealers.
cryptoslate.com
SBF claims law firm Sullivan & Cromwell pressured him into bankruptcy filing for legal, consultancy fees
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) claims in his planned testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services that he was pressured into filing for bankruptcy for the FTX companies by the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, asserting that their motivation for doing so was the potential legal and consultancy fees.
NY1
Stefanik vows subpoena for FBI records in Schoharie limousine crash
The Federal Bureau of Investigation will face a congressional subpoena as part of an effort to better understand its connections to the owner of a stretch limousine that crashed in 2018 and killed 20 people, Rep. Elise Stefanik said Tuesday. Stefanik has signaled over the last year a Republican majority...
