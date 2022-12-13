Four environmental groups have begun a process to challenge the Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s oversight of Signal Peak coal mining’s operations in the Bull Mountains, saying the state department has intentionally failed to protect water there, harming ranchers and the environment. Signal Peak has been the subject of many news stories, including top company […] The post Complaint asks the federal government to step in to oversee violations at Signal Peak mine appeared first on Daily Montanan.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO