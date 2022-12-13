Read full article on original website
College football’s Van Wilder has been granted 9th year of eligibility
College football has a “Van Wilder” situation on its hands. Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick has been granted two more years of eligibility by the NCAA. That would give him 9 years of eligibility. McCormick is considering returning next season for his eighth year of college, but says nine years would be too many.... The post College football’s Van Wilder has been granted 9th year of eligibility appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Saturday
College football bowl season moves into Day 2 on Saturday after playing a pair of games to kick things off, with five more matchups set for today. That includes games featuring four teams and one head-to-head matchup from Power Five conferences on the field this weekend. What to watch: ...
Las Vegas Bowl 2022: Florida vs. Oregon State game prediction, preview
One of the more interesting games of the early college football bowl season pits Florida against Oregon State as the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl kicks off. As happens around this time of the year, the game will not see a number of prominent starters as they elect to opt out of bowl season to prepare for ...
Two Seminoles accept invitations to the 2023 Hula Bowl
The exhibition is scheduled to be held in Orlando for the second straight year.
College football bowl picks, predictions against the spread
College football bowl season is here and now it's time to make our picks and predictions against the spread for the 42 games on tap this postseason. That's getting to be more difficult in the modern era as rosters and whole programs can come into bowl season looking different than they did in the ...
Game Preview: FSU vs St. John's
The Seminoles face a test against the Red Storm following back to back wins.
