ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Padre Island, TX

Coast Guard seizes two lanchas, fish near South Padre Island

By Ryan Henry
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mm3nn_0jh1ojdo00

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The U.S. Coast Guard recently encountered two Mexican fishing crews illegally harvesting shark and red snapper in U.S. waters.

With the two interdictions Dec. 9, the Coast Guard seized two boats referred to as “ lanchas ” and 600 pounds of illegally caught fish in federal waters off the Texas coast.

CCSO: Man denies knowing about the $49K in his car

A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew spotted the lanchas approximately 8 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line. Two Coast Guard boat crews were sent from the South Padre Island station to intercept the lanchas .

“The boat crews arrived on scene and subsequently seized two lanchas with high flyers, GPS devices, radios, fishing gear, two sharks and a combined 600 pounds of red snapper on board,” Coast Guard officials stated. “The Coast Guard crews detained the Mexican fishermen and transferred them to border enforcement agents for processing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sXRx2_0jh1ojdo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KwtS8_0jh1ojdo00
These images provided by the U.S. Coast Guard show authorities intercepting vessels known as lanchas near South Padre Island. (U.S. Coast Guard)

A lancha is a fishing boat used by Mexican fishermen that is approximately 20 to 30 feet long with a slender profile, having one outboard motor, and is capable of traveling at speeds exceeding 30 mph. Lanchas are frequently used to transport illegal narcotics to the U.S. and illegally fish in the United States’ Exclusive Economic Zone near the U.S./Mexico border in the Gulf of Mexico, according to federal authorities.

Under new Texas law, man arrested for leaving dog tied outside: How the law works

“Illegal, unreported, unregulated fishing is a multi-faceted problem that affects human rights, food security and maritime security,” said LTJG David Guerreiro, operational unit controller, Sector Corpus Christi. “We will continue to coordinate our efforts with state and federal agencies to put a stop to illegal poaching and preserve our natural resources for future generations to enjoy.”

If you witness suspicious activity or illegal fishing out to 200 miles offshore, please call the U.S. Coast Guard at 361-939-0450.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Offshore crime prompts return of surveillance balloon above SPI

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is placing a surveillance balloon in the sky over this beach community. On Thursday, CBP announced its Air and Marine Operations will launch a tethered aerostat, Argos, at U.S. Coast Guard Station South Padre Island. The aerostat will be tethered and flying over the Island this […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito water services affected near S. Austin Street

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito announced water services near S. Austin Street will be affected after a water break. A tweet from the city stated a water break near S. Austin Street is being repaired by city crews. According to the tweet, city crews are working to have service restored as soon as […]
SAN BENITO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Abbott calls for an investigation into the role of NGOs in aiding illegal border crossings into Texas

Yesterday I wrote an article about hundreds of migrants being released every day near the southern border with Mexico. Fox News had posted a video reportedly of hundreds of migrants being released by Border Patrol agents in Brownsville, Texas. The video shows migrants wearing masks and holding documents walking off a bus and into a building. There was no report on how the migrants entered Texas or where they were traveling next.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Police: Racing driver crashes near Sunrise Mall, two hospitalized

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of running a red light while racing, causing a three-vehicle crash that left two hospitalized. Frank Luna, 45, was arrested on charges of intoxication assault and two counts of racing on a highway causing injury, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Invasive plant species impacting Valley water supply

An invasive plant that was gone for years is back on the rise — and it's choking up the Rio Grande. Efforts to kill the South American Water Hyacinth aquatic plant haven’t worked, and it’s impeding the flow of the river. "It clogs up your intakes as...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen first responders rescue woman from canal

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It was heart racing moments last week when Harlingen emergency crews jumped in a canal filled with water to rescue a woman after she crashed a vehicle and flipped upside down. The footage was captured on body cam video as first responders pulled her back to safety. Harlingen police and fire […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

FBI warns of scam calls in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The FBI sent out a warning to alert the residents of Brownsville of recent scam calls. According to a tweet sent out by the FBI, multiple people have called to claiming they missed a call from the FBI office. The tweet stated it appears to be a scammer who spoofed the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Feds: Brownsville man ‘with no criminal history’ sentenced for drug trafficking

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was ordered to prison on Wednesday for attempting to transport cocaine through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint. Jonathan Martinez, 27, was ordered to serve two years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas announced in a news […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Men increasingly living alone in Brownsville, data indicates

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce might have you checking on your Brownsville buddies. They could be lonely— or at least have so much more room for activities. By choice or not, the overall percentage of people living alone in Brownsville has been increasing faster than all but one […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

How to keep your house safe during the holidays

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)— Whether you’re home for the holidays or not, a lot of thefts happen during this time of year. For example, 73 houses have been burglarized in Harlingen over the past six months, and the numbers tend to increase during the holidays.      A lot of families like to go on vacation for the […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Vehicle crashes into front of Weslaco gordita restaurant

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vehicle crashed into the Gorditas Dona Lula in Weslaco on Thursday morning. A restaurant employee told ValleyCentral the accident occurred at around 10 a.m. after a driver mistook the accelerator for the brake and crashed into the building. A news release from the Weslaco Police Department stated police received a […]
WESLACO, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Texas’ Only Lighthouse Shined for the First Time in 100 Years

Here's a fun fact about Texas, our state only has one lighthouse. So when you picture a lighthouse, I picture someplace in Maine. Waves crashing off of a coast, letting captains know. Hey, you're almost into port. I don't really think of Texas as a lighthouse state. For the obvious reason, not a lot of water surrounding our state. Except at the southern tip. That is where the only lighthouse in Texas stands today.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Man charged with murder in three-month-old Harlingen stabbing

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police have arrested a man they suspect in a three-month-old murder case. Cruz Dominguez, 19, of Harlingen, was placed under arrest Wednesday and arraigned on a charge of murder in connection to the killing of Jonathan Erevia. On Sept. 24, Harlingen Police found Erevia, age 20, lying on a driveway […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Valley store still beautiful as it reaches 100-year mark

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)— To say hair fashions and makeup trends have changed in the past century would be an understatement. Yet, Valley Beauty Supply has managed to stay in business for 100 years. So what’s the key to staying successful for so long? “Working with the next generation and laying down that groundwork and keeping […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

956 Vanished: Watch Episode 1 online

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The entire first episode of 956 Vanished is now online. With this new special TV series, 956 Vanished puts a spotlight to the investigations of missing persons in the Rio Grande Valley. The bold, investigative series examines what is being done to find those who have been reported missing. GUIDE TO […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Crash on expressway exit ramp, driver flees on foot

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that took place Monday evening on a westbound exit ramp in Harlingen. The car crashed on Expressway 83 Bass Boulevard exit ramp, according to Sgt. Larry Moore with Harlingen Police Department. Moore told ValleyCentral the driver fled on foot. The suspect was arrested about one […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy