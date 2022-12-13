Read full article on original website
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Eight most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Dec. 4-10
A house in Worcester that sold for $600,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $360,938, $258 per square foot.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Workbar Announces Plans to Open Newest Location in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM, MA – Workbar, a coworking spaces provider, announced plans to open a new location in Framingham, Massachusetts, in June 2023. Workbar Framingham will be located at 111 Speen Street in the heart of MetroWest’s thriving business district, surrounded by Natick Mall, Shoppers World, and the TJX Companies headquarters.
Three-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $350,000
Dominic Ngo and Thu Ho bought the property at 231 Heard Street, Worcester, from Matthew T Huynh and Thanh Phong Huynh on Nov. 16, 2022. The $350,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $166. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Last furrier in Worcester, Furs by Michael, closing after 66 years
Edward Jellson was not really looking to retire, but someone approached him about purchasing the building that houses his business, Furs by Michael, and it “set the wheels in motion a little early,” he said Thursday. The business, located at 500 Pleasant St. in Worcester, will probably be...
Detached house sells in Palmer for $444,000
Jason Bessette and Donna Callahan acquired the property at 2250 Baptist Hill Road, Palmer, from Jacqueline B Scyocurka on Nov. 16, 2022, for $444,000 which works out to $214 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,667 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
Condominium sells for $432,018 in Northampton
Phoebe Helander acquired the property at 19 Clark Avenue, Northampton, from Lawrence E Est David on Nov. 16, 2022, for $432,018 which represents a price per square foot of $371. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In...
Boston Globe
Here’s where readers say you should be thrifting in Greater Boston
"I feel like I am supporting a good cause while also saving money." The secondhand retail market is booming and Boston.com readers are among the millions of Americans who love browsing through their local thrift stores for vintage and unique finds. Readers love these local small businesses. We want to...
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $1M on a scratch ticket in Hingham
A man from Weymouth who claimed a $1 million scratch ticket on Wednesday, Dec. 14 already has plans for what he’ll do with his winnings. On Wednesday, Edward Garrity of Weymouth claimed a winning $1 million ticket from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” scratch ticket game. Garrity opted to receive the winning prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 – before taxes.
Where to dine in Western Mass.: These are the best choices, OpenTable says
Looking to eat out this weekend in Western Massachusetts?. Restaurant reservation service OpenTable has compiled a list of the top dining locations in the region, part of its monthly analysis of online reviews that aims to show the most popular local restaurants. This month’s list is based on more than...
thereminder.com
Plans move forward for new restaurant and Armata’s Market rebuild in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW – The Dec. 7 meeting of the Longmeadow Planning Board pushed several building projects along in roughly 75 minutes time. The board members heard updates on construction and site plans for the incoming Fletcher’s BBQ Shop & Steakhouse in the space once occupied by Rinaldi’s Pizza. The site at 408 Longmeadow St. is currently undergoing interior renewal ahead of an anticipated February 2023 opening.
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
Springfield City Library gets almost $500,000 grant for materials, programs and facilities
SPRINGFIELD — Molly Fogarty, director of the city library, said the city’s Library Department intends to use the nearly $500,000 grant from the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners on programming, library items, facility upgrades, professional development, salary and wages. “We’ll make sure that money is used in the...
5 pretty Dorchester rentals at or below the typical price
From one-bedroom units to three-bedroom apartments, including properties with stellar kitchens and standout décor. The median rents for one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in Dorchester dropped in November, according to Apartment Advisor, but the cost of three-bedroom-plus units in this Boston neighborhood have increased. In some cases, you are paying more for a two-bedroom apartment than one.
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce celebrates with annual holiday breakfast (Photos)
WESTFIELD – Members and guests of the Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce met at East Mountain Country Club on Friday for the chamber’s annual holiday breakfast. Distinguished guests included Westfield Mayor Michael McCabe, state Sen. John Velis, D-Westfield, state Rep. Kelly Pease R-Westfield, City Councilor Brent Bean II, Ron Bryant, president of Baystate Noble Hospital, Mike Duperier, plant manager of Mestek, Stefan Szeparowski, superintendent of Westfield Public Schools, and Tom Flaherty, president of Westfield Gas & Electric.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $15 million scratch ticket sold at 7-Eleven
There was a lucky Bay Stater who claimed a $15 million scratch ticket on Thursday, Dec. 15, one of the highest lottery prizes claimed in the state this year. The $15 million was won playing the “Millions” scratch ticket game, and the winning ticket was sold in Mansfield from a 7-Eleven convenience store. There were also 35 other winning “Millions” scratch tickets claimed on Thursday.
Holyoke looks to 150th anniversary to burnish image, spur economic development
HOLYOKE – The city will look to marketing to boost the image of the Paper City, attract visitors and help spur future economic development. The Office and Planning and Economic Development will spearhead and administer the effort that will coincide with celebration of Holyoke’s 150th anniversary in the coming year, said planning director Aaron Vega.
With Worcester’s unsheltered population jumping 50.6% over last year, city looks to increase shelter beds
As temperatures dip and snowstorms become more frequent, the city of Worcester is working with partner organizations to make sure enough shelter beds are available to give its unhoused population the chance to come in from the cold. Right now, there are not enough beds to meet the growing need,...
harvardpress.com
Devens intake center opens; DEC sets conditions
The state’s temporary center at Devens to help homeless people in Massachusetts find emergency housing is now open and receiving clients. The Devens Enterprise Commission, the agency that regulates development within the state-managed community, issued a temporary emergency use certificate of occupancy to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency last Friday, Dec. 9, and the center began receiving clients Monday this week. The certificate authorizes MEMA to use the Bob Eisengrein Community Center at 100 Sherman Avenue for a maximum of six months, subject to a number of conditions.
Highway sign falls onto 93 North in Somerville, hits driver
A highway sign hanging over a major Boston roadway and hit a driver below on Friday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, a 25-year-old Quincy was struck in her vehicle when the Green MassDOT sign toppled onto Route 93 North shortly after 9:00 a.m. The woman was not injured by...
MassLive.com
