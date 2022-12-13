ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Workbar Announces Plans to Open Newest Location in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MA – Workbar, a coworking spaces provider, announced plans to open a new location in Framingham, Massachusetts, in June 2023. Workbar Framingham will be located at 111 Speen Street in the heart of MetroWest’s thriving business district, surrounded by Natick Mall, Shoppers World, and the TJX Companies headquarters.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $350,000

Dominic Ngo and Thu Ho bought the property at 231 Heard Street, Worcester, from Matthew T Huynh and Thanh Phong Huynh on Nov. 16, 2022. The $350,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $166. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Palmer for $444,000

Jason Bessette and Donna Callahan acquired the property at 2250 Baptist Hill Road, Palmer, from Jacqueline B Scyocurka on Nov. 16, 2022, for $444,000 which works out to $214 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,667 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
PALMER, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium sells for $432,018 in Northampton

Phoebe Helander acquired the property at 19 Clark Avenue, Northampton, from Lawrence E Est David on Nov. 16, 2022, for $432,018 which represents a price per square foot of $371. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Boston Globe

Here’s where readers say you should be thrifting in Greater Boston

"I feel like I am supporting a good cause while also saving money." The secondhand retail market is booming and Boston.com readers are among the millions of Americans who love browsing through their local thrift stores for vintage and unique finds. Readers love these local small businesses. We want to...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $1M on a scratch ticket in Hingham

A man from Weymouth who claimed a $1 million scratch ticket on Wednesday, Dec. 14 already has plans for what he’ll do with his winnings. On Wednesday, Edward Garrity of Weymouth claimed a winning $1 million ticket from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” scratch ticket game. Garrity opted to receive the winning prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 – before taxes.
HINGHAM, MA
thereminder.com

Plans move forward for new restaurant and Armata’s Market rebuild in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW – The Dec. 7 meeting of the Longmeadow Planning Board pushed several building projects along in roughly 75 minutes time. The board members heard updates on construction and site plans for the incoming Fletcher’s BBQ Shop & Steakhouse in the space once occupied by Rinaldi’s Pizza. The site at 408 Longmeadow St. is currently undergoing interior renewal ahead of an anticipated February 2023 opening.
LONGMEADOW, MA
Boston

5 pretty Dorchester rentals at or below the typical price

From one-bedroom units to three-bedroom apartments, including properties with stellar kitchens and standout décor. The median rents for one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in Dorchester dropped in November, according to Apartment Advisor, but the cost of three-bedroom-plus units in this Boston neighborhood have increased. In some cases, you are paying more for a two-bedroom apartment than one.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts

With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce celebrates with annual holiday breakfast (Photos)

WESTFIELD – Members and guests of the Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce met at East Mountain Country Club on Friday for the chamber’s annual holiday breakfast. Distinguished guests included Westfield Mayor Michael McCabe, state Sen. John Velis, D-Westfield, state Rep. Kelly Pease R-Westfield, City Councilor Brent Bean II, Ron Bryant, president of Baystate Noble Hospital, Mike Duperier, plant manager of Mestek, Stefan Szeparowski, superintendent of Westfield Public Schools, and Tom Flaherty, president of Westfield Gas & Electric.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $15 million scratch ticket sold at 7-Eleven

There was a lucky Bay Stater who claimed a $15 million scratch ticket on Thursday, Dec. 15, one of the highest lottery prizes claimed in the state this year. The $15 million was won playing the “Millions” scratch ticket game, and the winning ticket was sold in Mansfield from a 7-Eleven convenience store. There were also 35 other winning “Millions” scratch tickets claimed on Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
harvardpress.com

Devens intake center opens; DEC sets conditions

The state’s temporary center at Devens to help homeless people in Massachusetts find emergency housing is now open and receiving clients. The Devens Enterprise Commission, the agency that regulates development within the state-managed community, issued a temporary emergency use certificate of occupancy to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency last Friday, Dec. 9, and the center began receiving clients Monday this week. The certificate authorizes MEMA to use the Bob Eisengrein Community Center at 100 Sherman Avenue for a maximum of six months, subject to a number of conditions.
DEVENS, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy