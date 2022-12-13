ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Condominium in Worcester sells for $240,000

Moumenh Haddawi bought the property at 340 Sunderland Road, Worcester, from Michael J Lynch on Nov. 17, 2022. The $240,000 purchase price works out to $242 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. These nearby units have also recently been sold:. In February 2022, a 900-square-foot...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium sells for $432,018 in Northampton

Phoebe Helander acquired the property at 19 Clark Avenue, Northampton, from Lawrence E Est David on Nov. 16, 2022, for $432,018 which represents a price per square foot of $371. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Palmer for $444,000

Jason Bessette and Donna Callahan acquired the property at 2250 Baptist Hill Road, Palmer, from Jacqueline B Scyocurka on Nov. 16, 2022, for $444,000 which works out to $214 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,667 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
PALMER, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $15 million scratch ticket sold at 7-Eleven

There was a lucky Bay Stater who claimed a $15 million scratch ticket on Thursday, Dec. 15, one of the highest lottery prizes claimed in the state this year. The $15 million was won playing the “Millions” scratch ticket game, and the winning ticket was sold in Mansfield from a 7-Eleven convenience store. There were also 35 other winning “Millions” scratch tickets claimed on Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts

With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Northampton Recreational Pot Store To Close

A recreational marijuana shop in Northampton that just opened this past March is closing its doors for good this week. The Source on Pleasant Street will be the state's first recreational marijuana shop to close since adult-use dispensaries began opening in 2018. The Source is the 12th pot shop to...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $1M on a scratch ticket in Hingham

A man from Weymouth who claimed a $1 million scratch ticket on Wednesday, Dec. 14 already has plans for what he’ll do with his winnings. On Wednesday, Edward Garrity of Weymouth claimed a winning $1 million ticket from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” scratch ticket game. Garrity opted to receive the winning prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 – before taxes.
HINGHAM, MA
Boston

Pretty homes for under $600,000 in Boston and beyond

From Ashland to Somerville, cool condos and single-family homes, including two properties for under $500k. Looking for a home for the new year, but high interest rates and inflation are cutting into your budget? We have found five homes in Greater Boston for under $600,000. Check them out:. $464,900. 3...
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Soloe Dennis settling into new role as Worcester public health director

WORCESTER, Mass. - The City of Worcester recently hired Soloe Dennis to be the new director of public health. He previously served as deputy commissioner for the department of health and human services in Springfield. Dennis said he is committed to addressing public health inequities and wants to advance the...
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury police arrest two men after foot chase

SHREWSBURY – Two men have been arrested following a foot chase today in Shrewsbury. Luis Santos, 56, of Worcester, was arrested and charged with failing to stop for police, operating with a suspended license (subsequent offense), possession of a Class B substance, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, conspiracy, resisting arrest and multiple civil motor vehicle violations.
SHREWSBURY, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield police union donates to national and area charities

The charitable arm of the Springfield police officers’ union local, called 364 Gives, has presented checks totaling $20,000 to three recipients for 2022. At a small ceremony at police headquarters Friday, the Executive Board of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 364 presented a check for $7,500 to the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center and a second check for $5,000 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. An additional $7,500 will be donated to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy