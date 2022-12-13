Read full article on original website
Condominium in Worcester sells for $240,000
Moumenh Haddawi bought the property at 340 Sunderland Road, Worcester, from Michael J Lynch on Nov. 17, 2022. The $240,000 purchase price works out to $242 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. These nearby units have also recently been sold:. In February 2022, a 900-square-foot...
Eight most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Dec. 4-10
A house in Worcester that sold for $600,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $360,938, $258 per square foot.
Last furrier in Worcester, Furs by Michael, closing after 66 years
Edward Jellson was not really looking to retire, but someone approached him about purchasing the building that houses his business, Furs by Michael, and it “set the wheels in motion a little early,” he said Thursday. The business, located at 500 Pleasant St. in Worcester, will probably be...
Condominium sells for $432,018 in Northampton
Phoebe Helander acquired the property at 19 Clark Avenue, Northampton, from Lawrence E Est David on Nov. 16, 2022, for $432,018 which represents a price per square foot of $371. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In...
Way Finders gifted $2M for City of Home initiative
Way Finders has been gifted $2 million from the MassMutual Foundation to help fund its City of Homes (COH) initiative.
Jaws of Life used in accident in Holyoke
Three people were taken to Baystate Medical Center Emergency Room after the jaws of life were used in an accident in Holyoke.
Detached house sells in Palmer for $444,000
Jason Bessette and Donna Callahan acquired the property at 2250 Baptist Hill Road, Palmer, from Jacqueline B Scyocurka on Nov. 16, 2022, for $444,000 which works out to $214 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,667 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
Tractor-trailer fire on Mass. Pike in Chicopee
Crews are working to put out a tractor-trailer that is on fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Chicopee.
Non-profit provides lunch available weekdays for Holyoke seniors at Taino Restaurant
A non-profit organization is offering lunch to seniors at a local Holyoke restaurant.
Single family residence sells in Shrewsbury for $860,000
Mufadal Ayubali and Duriya Ayubali acquired the property at 7 Rolling Hill Road, Shrewsbury, from Siu H Yuen on Nov. 17, 2022, for $860,000 which works out to $340 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 24,479 square-foot lot. Additional...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $15 million scratch ticket sold at 7-Eleven
There was a lucky Bay Stater who claimed a $15 million scratch ticket on Thursday, Dec. 15, one of the highest lottery prizes claimed in the state this year. The $15 million was won playing the “Millions” scratch ticket game, and the winning ticket was sold in Mansfield from a 7-Eleven convenience store. There were also 35 other winning “Millions” scratch tickets claimed on Thursday.
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
Northampton Recreational Pot Store To Close
A recreational marijuana shop in Northampton that just opened this past March is closing its doors for good this week. The Source on Pleasant Street will be the state's first recreational marijuana shop to close since adult-use dispensaries began opening in 2018. The Source is the 12th pot shop to...
With Worcester’s unsheltered population jumping 50.6% over last year, city looks to increase shelter beds
As temperatures dip and snowstorms become more frequent, the city of Worcester is working with partner organizations to make sure enough shelter beds are available to give its unhoused population the chance to come in from the cold. Right now, there are not enough beds to meet the growing need,...
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $1M on a scratch ticket in Hingham
A man from Weymouth who claimed a $1 million scratch ticket on Wednesday, Dec. 14 already has plans for what he’ll do with his winnings. On Wednesday, Edward Garrity of Weymouth claimed a winning $1 million ticket from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” scratch ticket game. Garrity opted to receive the winning prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 – before taxes.
Pretty homes for under $600,000 in Boston and beyond
From Ashland to Somerville, cool condos and single-family homes, including two properties for under $500k. Looking for a home for the new year, but high interest rates and inflation are cutting into your budget? We have found five homes in Greater Boston for under $600,000. Check them out:. $464,900. 3...
Soloe Dennis settling into new role as Worcester public health director
WORCESTER, Mass. - The City of Worcester recently hired Soloe Dennis to be the new director of public health. He previously served as deputy commissioner for the department of health and human services in Springfield. Dennis said he is committed to addressing public health inequities and wants to advance the...
Shrewsbury police arrest two men after foot chase
SHREWSBURY – Two men have been arrested following a foot chase today in Shrewsbury. Luis Santos, 56, of Worcester, was arrested and charged with failing to stop for police, operating with a suspended license (subsequent offense), possession of a Class B substance, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, conspiracy, resisting arrest and multiple civil motor vehicle violations.
Springfield police union donates to national and area charities
The charitable arm of the Springfield police officers’ union local, called 364 Gives, has presented checks totaling $20,000 to three recipients for 2022. At a small ceremony at police headquarters Friday, the Executive Board of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 364 presented a check for $7,500 to the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center and a second check for $5,000 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. An additional $7,500 will be donated to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
