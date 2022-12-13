ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA MARTIAL ARTS STUDIO OWES $277K, ACCORDING TO LAWSUIT

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton martial arts studio allegedly owes more than $277,000 in back rent to its landlord in the Shoppes at Village Pointe. That’s located in the area of SW 18th Street and Powerline Road. According to the complaint […]
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Check washing thieves targeting businesses in Riviera Beach

Businesses in Riviera Beach claim to be the latest victims of check washing thieves. They said thousands of dollars was stolen right out of their mail box. "It could put a small company out of business, it really could,” Terri Delacruz, administrator for NOVA Air Condition, said. Delacruz first...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Free Hanukkah event to be held Sunday at The Square in West Palm Beach

This year, the first night of Hanukkah is at sundown on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Square (a.k.a. CityPlace) is hosting a free community event from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Mandel JCC is working with the venue to host a candle lighting. In addition, families can kick-off the "eight crazy nights" with live music, face painting, balloon twisting, games, kosher latkes, Sufganiyot (donuts), and more.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Brightline to launch service in Boca Raton, Aventura

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline will soon run through stations in Boca Raton and Aventura. The company announced tickets are on sale for the launch of the new stations, with both going into service on Dec. 21, 2022. Ribbon cutting ceremonies will be held for both stations on...
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

This Family Amenities Provide Exquisite Living in The Heart of Boca Raton, Florida with Luxuriant Outdoor Living Space Could Be Yours For $8 Million

17055 Brulee Breeze Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17055 Brulee Breeze Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is located in the heart of Boca Raton, Boca Bridges’ centralized location, on an oversized 0.72 +- acre lot, which is the largest model offered at Boca Bridges. Integrating the sophisticated grandeur of resort-style living with family friendly amenities, this home offers a wide array of world-class amenities. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17055 Brulee Breeze Way, please contact Veronica Peters (Phone: 561-910-3305) at Premier Estate Properties Inc. for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in Palm Beach "Baby June" investigation

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in the Baby June case. About four and half years ago, on June 1st, 2018, an unidentified baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet. Palm Beach County Sheriff's detectives believe the child might have floated into the area from Broward County. An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter was boating on the ocean side of the inlet last year when he saw the baby floating in the water. Investigators said the baby girl was between 4-7 days old and was floating in the ocean for six to 18 hours before being discovered. While it's...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

Individual shot on Clematis Road in downtown West Palm Seashore

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting overnight Monday along a popular stretch of Clematis Street. Officers responded to the 200 block of Clematis Street around 1:30 am. A police department spokesman said the victim is in intensive care and is expected to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Boca Raton homeowner thanks CBS12 for fighting for her money back

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Just before Thanksgiving, Stacy Furgang reached out to CBS12 News when sewage began running into her home after the Crescent Lakes Boca Raton Homeowners' Association allowed AT&T into the community for upgrades. In 2019, the HOA board alerted homeowners that AT&T would be digging...
BOCA RATON, FL
gotowncrier.com

Acreage Residents Plan Code Enforcement Protest Dec. 19

Big-rig drivers in The Acreage have a big problem: Lots of trucks and no place to legally park them, at least according to Palm Beach County code enforcement. Fines can run to $1,000 per day, per vehicle for parking a semi at their residence. “We feel like we’re being ignored...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Police find modified handguns at scene of drive-by shooting

A black Toyota RAV 4 flew down Tamarind Avenue heading south. There was a gray store on the right. About 10 to 15 people scattered. "West Palm Beach police responded to a drive-by shooting," West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said. Police responded in large numbers. Crime scene tape...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Jupiter Grinch to make comeback after considering taking time off

If you live in Jupiter or just pass through the small town occasionally, it's likely you've heard of or spotted the Jupiter Grinch. He's known for riding around town on a motorcycle around the holidays in full Grinch costume. The young man behind the Jupiter Grinch costume, 25-year-old Christian Renteria,...
JUPITER, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

