New Hope, PA

Recent Winner of ‘Beat Bobby Flay’ to Serve Guests at Year-End Dining Experience in New Hope

 3 days ago

The popular eatery will host the event with a now-famous chef.Photo byStella of New Hope

One of Bucks County’s most popular restaurants will be hosting a memorable years-end dining experience with a top chef.

Stella of New Hope, located in the Ghost Light Inn at 50 South Main Street in New Hope, is ending 2022 on a high note with a special New Year’s Evemulti-course prix fixe menu from acclaimed Executive Chef Michael O’Halloran, recent winner of Beat Bobby Flay. 

From 5-11PM on Dec. 31, guests will enjoy a five-course experience at the restaurant on the Delaware River, boasting locally-sourced ingredients and hyper-seasonal flavors with optional wine pairing. Guests can cozy up to Stella’s wood-burning fireplace accompanied by riverside views during this lavish feast.

Highlights throughout the five courses include Freshly Shucked Irish Point Oysters with lychee gelée, pickled green apple and horseradish crema; Salad of Warm Smoked Baby Carrots with honey & elderflower vinaigrette, whipped ricotta, beet ash and puffed farro; Duck and Duck Confit Pâté crafted with thick cut bacon, toasted pistachios, grainy Dijon, and candied kumquats, and Pan Seared Filet Mignon served with crispy potato mille-feuille, creamed spinach, béarnaise butter and bordelaise. 

Dinner is $95 a person, with a $45 optional wine pairing. 

Reservations are required for the dining experience. They can be made here.

Learn more about the upcoming event at Stella of New Hope.

