Community Impact Houston

League City to add more turn lanes to Highway 3

Construction is not set to start until 2023 for the project. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) League City plans to add more turn lanes at Hwy. 3 and League City Parkway to improve traffic flow during peak travel times. Additional left- and right-turn lanes will be added throughout the intersection. Part of the delay is due to supply chain issues making it difficult to acquire new signal poles.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
KXAN

Residents of this small Texas community have the worst commute

(Stacker) – As many workers returned to the office this year after COVID-19 shutdowns, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, remote workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent simply traveling to and from work—an unpaid portion of the day that nevertheless eats up time and energy. And it’s not a small amount of time, either: Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. It was a record high.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Katy to increase groundwater usage fees for residential, commercial utilities in 2023

Katy water utility customers will see an increase in rates effective Jan. 15. (Courtesy Pexels) After considerable discussion about the city’s lack of alternative sources of water for utilities and its involvement with the West Harris County Regional Water Authority, Katy City Council members at a Dec. 12 meeting approved a $0.16 increase to groundwater reduction user fees for each single-family and multifamily residential and commercial structure and unit, effective Jan. 15.
KATY, TX
cw39.com

Firefighters battle blaze at Hooks Airport

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Fire crews in north Harris County responded to a fire at D.W. Hooks Airport early Friday morning. Around 4 a.m., the Klein Fire Department said that it responded to a hangar fire at the airport, located at 7518 Eagle Lane in Houston. The Spring Fire Department provided aid and Harris County Emergency Services was on the scene as well.
HOUSTON, TX
PLANetizen

Gentrification in Houston’s Rapidly Changing East End

In an essay adapted from his book Place and Prosperity: How Cities Help Us To Connect And Innovate and published on Next City, William Fulton describes two approaches to development in the East End, a quickly gentrifying neighborhood in Houston, Texas. Fulton describes the area’s history as “a traditionally Hispanic...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Coyote caught on camera roaming neighborhood in the Washington Corridor

Residents in a popular Houston community are on alert after several coyote sightings this week. It’s unclear how many coyotes are in the area or where they’re coming from, but several people caught a glimpse of one early Friday morning near the intersection of Maxie and Utah in the Washington Corridor area.
HOUSTON, TX
Government Technology

First Hydrogen-Powered Truck in Texas Hits Houston Roads

(TNS) — The first time Rodrigo Peña climbed into the Hyzon truck's cabin and eased his foot off the break, it wasn't the awe of being inside the first hydrogen-powered freight truck to be operated in Texas that struck him. It was the silence. "I could hear rocks...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston area community hosts Texas-sized Christmas celebration

RICHMOND, Texas – Marla Lynch sums up the lights and decorations in her community in six words. “I call it Christmas on crack,” said Lynch. Everyone is addicted to Pecan Grove in Fort Bend County. It’s arguably the closest thing to the North Pole many will see between now and Christmas.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Arctic blast headed to Houston area. Here's what you need to know

HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ghosts of Christmas past

Different Christmas mornings are remembered for many reasons and, hopefully, not for the weather! With any luck, you recall that first toy train, or doll, or bike....family reunions...engagements and celebrations! Saying that, I like to check out the data for the extremes of weather and decided to look not only at Houston’s full historical record, but also to this century (as in the last 21 years).
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

ABELINO BALLESA – Hispanic Male, 03/31/1947: Mr. Ballesa died in the 1600 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 10/31/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-4573. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/97985) MICHAEL JAMES CUPP – White Male, 07/27/1973: Mr. Cupp died...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

