Android Headlines
New Camera update brings better Macro control to Pixel 7 Pro
There’s a new version of the Google Camera rolling out, which brings a few new settings for the Macro mode on Google’s Pixel 7 Pro. This includes a Macro Focus mode, so you can keep the camera in Macro instead of it going in and out, depending on how you move your phone.
The Verge
Google’s latest Chrome browser modes can boost battery life and free up memory
Google’s Chrome desktop web browser has two new performance modes — Memory Saver and Energy Saver — available starting today. The new modes allow users to reduce Chrome’s memory usage by up to 30 percent and extend battery life when a device is running low on power, according to Google.
Documents iOS app gets all-new Action Menu that dynamically adapts based on file types
The popular Documents iOS app by Readdle has received a valuable update today. The main new feature is an overhauled Action Menu that makes it more seamless than ever to organize, copy/move, rename, and edit your various files by dynamically changing the buttons based on what type of file you’re looking at.
Fstoppers
How to Make Better Sky Selections in Photoshop
Since Lightroom and Photoshop introduced their automatic sky selections, changes to the sky in landscape and architecture photos have become very easy. But, how good are those automatic selections? If you edit photos for web representation alone, they are mostly good enough. But if you intend to print your photos, you might want to improve them, which is what I show in this article.
How to change Lightroom Classic’s default sharpening and noise settings
Do your raw files look noisy? Lightroom’s defaults can be quite aggressive, so here’s how to fix them – for good
How to customize the cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 4
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of the most unique phones on the market, and that small outer screen helps you check the time, notifications, and more in less time.
