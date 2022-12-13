ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Headlines

New Camera update brings better Macro control to Pixel 7 Pro

There’s a new version of the Google Camera rolling out, which brings a few new settings for the Macro mode on Google’s Pixel 7 Pro. This includes a Macro Focus mode, so you can keep the camera in Macro instead of it going in and out, depending on how you move your phone.
The Verge

Google’s latest Chrome browser modes can boost battery life and free up memory

Google’s Chrome desktop web browser has two new performance modes — Memory Saver and Energy Saver — available starting today. The new modes allow users to reduce Chrome’s memory usage by up to 30 percent and extend battery life when a device is running low on power, according to Google.
Fstoppers

How to Make Better Sky Selections in Photoshop

Since Lightroom and Photoshop introduced their automatic sky selections, changes to the sky in landscape and architecture photos have become very easy. But, how good are those automatic selections? If you edit photos for web representation alone, they are mostly good enough. But if you intend to print your photos, you might want to improve them, which is what I show in this article.

