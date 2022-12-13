ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadley, GA

31-year-old dad of 2 dies in lumberyard accident, Georgia coroner says. ‘A nightmare’

By Moira Ritter
 3 days ago

A 31-year-old father was killed in a “tragic” lumberyard accident while at work, Georgia officials and loved ones say.

Trent Lewis died Wednesday, Dec. 7, after an apparent industrial incident at Battle Lumber Co. in Wadley, WSAV and WRDW reported. The Jefferson County Coroner’s office determined that Lewis suffered blunt force trauma to the torso, which caused his death.

Neither Battle Lumber Co. nor the coroner’s office immediately responded to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Dec. 13.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will continue investigating the incident, according to WRDW.

Lewis leaves behind his wife, Malorie, and their two young daughters, friends shared on Facebook.

“They were together for 17 years and have two beautiful little girls, ” one friend wrote of the couple. “Trent loved her and their girls so much. Please keep them all in your prayers as they navigate life without him.”

The friend said Malorie Lewis works as an eighth-grade teacher and cheer coach.

“I have felt sick to my stomach all day. My heart is so heavy, ” another friend shared in a Facebook post. “Trent Lewis to know you was to love you. If you were in the room it was impossible to not laugh.”

“My heart is so heavy. Trent Lewis was a awesome, well respectful young man,” one user commented. “This is a nightmare.”

Wadley is about 85 miles east of Macon.

Dad delivering mail is fatally shot in Wisconsin, family says. ‘It’s Earth-shattering’

Dad collapsed at dinner table before dying. Family’s lawsuit blames supplement Kratom

Dad dies trying to save his daughter from rip current off Florida beach, officials say

Comments / 6

