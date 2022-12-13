Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined their parents for a Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.The royal family put on a united front at the event just hours after the final part of the Sussexes’ documentary dropped on Netflix.The King, the Queen Consort and Prince of Wales joined the Princess of Wales for her festive concert on Thursday evening.Kate, who was smiling and looked relaxed, arrived before 4.20pm dressed in an elegant deep red coat dress with matching shoes and clutch bag.She greeted clergy at the door of the abbey before going inside where she chatted with guests and...

1 DAY AGO