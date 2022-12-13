Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
George and Charlotte join parents for Westminster Abbey Christmas carol concert
Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined their parents for a Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.The royal family put on a united front at the event just hours after the final part of the Sussexes’ documentary dropped on Netflix.The King, the Queen Consort and Prince of Wales joined the Princess of Wales for her festive concert on Thursday evening.Kate, who was smiling and looked relaxed, arrived before 4.20pm dressed in an elegant deep red coat dress with matching shoes and clutch bag.She greeted clergy at the door of the abbey before going inside where she chatted with guests and...
Tania León's grandmother noticed she had a gift before she could even read. Now the composer is a Kennedy Center honoree.
Cuban-born American composer Tania León is one of five 2022 Kennedy Center honorees. León told CBS News she got emotional when the head of the Kennedy Center called her and told she would be honored. "When I hung up I said, 'Wow, this is what I was supposed...
How Carly Rae Jepsen Turned Her Love for Broadway Into a Must-See Music Video
Watch: Carly Rae Jepsen Talks Call Me Maybe Fans, BF Cole & More. From a very young age, Carly Rae Jepsen knew Broadway made her happy. After starring in her homeschool production of Annie, the "Call Me Maybe" singer developed a love and appreciation for the theatre world that she couldn't shake.
Tyler Perry and other stars buy out performances of "Ain't No Mo" to try and save the Broadway show
Hollywood stars have chipped in to help a new Broadway show that was set to close due to low ticket sales. Celebrities like Tyler Perry and Shonda Rhimes bought out full performances of "Ain't No Mo" this week in an effort to extend the show's run. The plan worked — on Thursday, playwright Jordan E. Cooper announced "Ain't No Mo" was extended through December 23.
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
James Corden says saying goodbye to "The Late Late Show" is "terrifying": "Who walks away from such a thing?"
James Corden said his planned departure from his late-night talk show is "terrifying," adding, "who walks away from such a thing?" "It's such a wonderful job. It's the best eight years of my life. It's given me more than I ever could have dreamt it could be," he said Friday on "CBS Mornings."
This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 18)
The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.) COVER STORY: America's love affair with pickup trucks. Pickups trucks account for five of the industry's Top...
CBS News
582K+
Followers
75K+
Post
416M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0