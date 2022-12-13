ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach courts close Tuesday after bomb threat

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0xFP_0jh1o99100

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A bomb threat has forced Virginia Beach Courts to close Tuesday.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office relayed the initial report of the evacuation order in a tweet sent at 11 a.m. Tuesday due to the bomb threat.

Deputies declared an all-clear around 12:25 p.m. welcoming employees back to the building.

Business is expected to resume Wednesday, Dec. 14.

10 On Your Side is learning more regarding the incident.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Trash plant fire in Portsmouth closes Jordan Bridge indefinitely

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Trash plant fire in Portsmouth closes Jordan Bridge …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Busch Gardens shared the news Friday in an email to members, stating that they made the decision to close the attraction after evaluating reviews and guest satisfaction. Mäch Tower has entertained visitors for over a decade since its creation in 2011. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/williamsburg/mach-tower-at-busch-gardens-to-permanently-close/
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man injured following overnight shooting on High St in Portsmouth

Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/man-injured-following-overnight-shooting-on-high-st-in-portsmouth/. Man injured following overnight shooting on High …. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/man-injured-following-overnight-shooting-on-high-st-in-portsmouth/. Amazon donates cribs and funds to Hampton Roads non-profit. The mission of CHIP is to combat infant mortality in the Hampton Roads area. Amazon's donation will help assist in that goal by providing cribs for safe sleep, as well as...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police respond to shooting on Monticello Ave in Norfolk

Police respond to shooting on Monticello Ave in Norfolk. Virginia Wesleyan downs top ranked Christopher Newport. Down 23 at halftime, the Marlins stormed back to win the game on a buzzer beater!. Gov. Youngkin to set aside historic funds for conservation …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Washington Huddle:...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton jewelry store burglarized

Hampton Police received the call around 1:45 a.m. to respond to Drummond Jewelers, in the 2100 block of Executive Drive, to investigate the commercial burglary. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/hampton-jewelry-store-burglarized/. Hampton jewelry store burglarized. Hampton Police received the call around 1:45 a.m. to respond to Drummond Jewelers, in the 2100 block of Executive Drive,...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Drone 10: Kill Devil Hills residents show off holiday lights

Drone 10: Kill Devil Hills residents show off holiday …. Hampton Police received the call around 1:45 a.m. to respond to Drummond Jewelers, in the 2100 block of Executive Drive, to investigate the commercial burglary. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/hampton-jewelry-store-burglarized/. Former Navy sailor sentenced to 12 years in connection …. According to police, 25-year-old...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake small business unknowingly sends $900k to fraudsters

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Chesapeake small business unknowingly sends $900k …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Senate sends $858 billion defense bill to Biden’s …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Seagull caught in Norfolk streetlight saved. Suffolk’s National Night Out event included in top …...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Announcement: Aesia Toliver is new WAVY morning anchor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a. permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

52K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy