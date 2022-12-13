Virginia Beach courts close Tuesday after bomb threat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A bomb threat has forced Virginia Beach Courts to close Tuesday.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office relayed the initial report of the evacuation order in a tweet sent at 11 a.m. Tuesday due to the bomb threat.

Deputies declared an all-clear around 12:25 p.m. welcoming employees back to the building.

Business is expected to resume Wednesday, Dec. 14.

10 On Your Side is learning more regarding the incident.

