ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJAC TV

PennDOT reporting multiple crashes in our region due to winter storm

According to PennDOT's 511PA alert page, multiple crashes have been reported throughout our region as ice and snow move through the area. A crash has closed all lanes of Route 192 between Ridge Road and Penns Cave Road. Officials say no injuries were reported but power lines are down in the area. (Update: Crash has been cleared)
SOMERSET, PA
WJAC TV

PennDOT issues travel restrictions, speed reductions on area roadways

PennDOT has reduced the travel restrictions for Interstate 80 back to Tier 1. "Restricted vehicles include: motorcycles, vehicles with tow behind trailers, RV/campers, box trucks, tractors without trailers, permitted loads, empty tandem trailers, empty straight trailers, school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches without chains or ATD onboard." UPDATE:. PennDOT...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Winter storm to bring snow, ice to our region Thursday

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Clouds roll in on Wednesday and mixture of ice, snow, and rain arrives for Thursday. Winter Storm Watches and Ice Storm Warnings have been issued ahead of this storm system. Our southern counties, such as Cambria and Somerset should expect more ice than snow, while...
SOMERSET, PA
PublicSource

COVID-19 cases remain steady in Allegheny County

Allegheny County reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to classify transmission levels as "low." New cases, hospitalizations and deaths, however, continue. Resources Allegheny County’s COVID-19 resource page with links to information on vaccines, testing sites and quarantine basics Allegheny County's map of vaccination sites Housing and mental health supports amid COVID […] The post COVID-19 cases remain steady in Allegheny County appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy