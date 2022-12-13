Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WJAC TV
Police: New charges filed against pair involved in string of vehicle break-ins, thefts
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the West Hills Regional Police Department say additional charges have been filed against two Cambria County men who were charged earlier this year for a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts in the area. Police say 35-year-old Sean Keppler and 38-year-old Daniel Sexton...
WJAC TV
Police: Johnstown area man admits to 'snorting heroin,' overdosing inside Windber Hospital
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Windber Borough Police Department say a Johnstown-area man is facing charges after he allegedly overdosed inside Windber Hospital. According to the affidavit, officers were dispatched to the Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center, on October 24th, for a report that a patient had...
WJAC TV
'It will calm you down:' Cambria Co. man accused of providing weed to girl, police say
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Richland Township Police Department say a Johnstown-area man is facing charges, accused of providing a juvenile female with marijuana. Police say they began investigating 27-year-old Christopher Ouellette after receiving a child welfare complaint from CYS. Authorities say the juvenile told police...
WJAC TV
JPD, other Cambria Co. criminal justice organizations receive over $1M in total funding
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Local lawmakers announced earlier this week that several area criminal justice organizations would soon be receiving over $1 million in total funding. The Johnstown Police Department is expected to receive the majority of the funding, over $750,000, which will be used to purchase new...
WJAC TV
PennDOT reporting multiple crashes in our region due to winter storm
According to PennDOT's 511PA alert page, multiple crashes have been reported throughout our region as ice and snow move through the area. A crash has closed all lanes of Route 192 between Ridge Road and Penns Cave Road. Officials say no injuries were reported but power lines are down in the area. (Update: Crash has been cleared)
WJAC TV
The Founder of Johnstown's Gravesite: A Closer Look Ahead of the City's 133rd Anniversary
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — It's no secret that the City of Johnstown in Cambria County has been battling violent crime and population decline. But when taking a look back at the history of the city, we see that there is hope, as Johnstown has bounced back time and time again.
WJAC TV
PennDOT issues travel restrictions, speed reductions on area roadways
PennDOT has reduced the travel restrictions for Interstate 80 back to Tier 1. "Restricted vehicles include: motorcycles, vehicles with tow behind trailers, RV/campers, box trucks, tractors without trailers, permitted loads, empty tandem trailers, empty straight trailers, school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches without chains or ATD onboard." UPDATE:. PennDOT...
WJAC TV
Winter storm to bring snow, ice to our region Thursday
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Clouds roll in on Wednesday and mixture of ice, snow, and rain arrives for Thursday. Winter Storm Watches and Ice Storm Warnings have been issued ahead of this storm system. Our southern counties, such as Cambria and Somerset should expect more ice than snow, while...
COVID-19 cases remain steady in Allegheny County
Allegheny County reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to classify transmission levels as "low." New cases, hospitalizations and deaths, however, continue. Resources Allegheny County’s COVID-19 resource page with links to information on vaccines, testing sites and quarantine basics Allegheny County's map of vaccination sites Housing and mental health supports amid COVID […] The post COVID-19 cases remain steady in Allegheny County appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
