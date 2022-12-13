A Fitness Director for the YMCA of Bucks County Was Recently Named ‘America’s Favorite Instructor’

The director was voted as one of the best in the entire country. Photo by YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties

A well-respected Bucks County health and wellness director has been voted as the best fitness instructor in the entire country.

Megan McCuen, the Director of Group Wellness for the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties, was recently voted as “America’s Favorite Instructor” by Burnalong. A popular instructor on the online program Y Wellness 24/7, McCuen has more than 20 years of experience in the field under her belt.

“What an honor to win America’s Favorite Instructor title,” McCuen said “Thank you to all who nominated and voted for me! I absolutely love teaching all levels and abilities of fitness.”

“Being on Burnalong has helped me reach members far beyond my local YMCA to help them improve their fitness and enhance their quality of life through increased strength, mobility, and confidence. I realize that not everyone loves to exercise but we all know how important it is so I try to make each workout a fun experience.”