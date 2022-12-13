ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
itinyhouses.com

30′ Tiny Cabin Is Fully Furnished, Ready To Move Into

Spacious, well-built and furnished to perfection, this 30’ tiny cabin can be an excellent tiny space to move into full time or rent out as an Airbnb. If that’s something you were looking for, and you don’t have a tiny budget to stick to, you’ve got to give this a look.
MARYSVILLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Bellevue LifeSpring’s Thrift Shop at Bellevue Square Closes to Pursue New Ventures

Bellevue LifeSpring’s thrift shop, Thrift Culture, is permanently closed. It was located on the third level of Bellevue Square. Community members were able to shop, donate, and volunteer at the thrift shop. Its purpose was to serve families living in poverty and to raise funds for other programs at Bellevue LifeSpring like providing food, education, and emergency assistance.
BELLEVUE, WA
eatinseattle.com

Luke’s Lobster to Open at Pike Place Market

Scheduled to open in Seattle at Pike Place Market on January 12, 2023. Maine and Seattle are about as far apart as two places can be in the US. But they are kindred spirits in their reverence for amazing seafood, and the fishing communities that supply it. Pike Place Market has long been the hub of seafood culture in Seattle, so it’s only natural that Maine’s most respected lobster company, Luke’s Lobster, chose a spot overlooking the market on Pike Street for its first lobster shack in the Pacific Northwest. They’ll open that shack this December at 110 Pike Street.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

A Bellevue garden made entirely of holiday lights —Ciscoe takes a tour

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris recently visited the Bellevue Botanical Garden's Garden d’Lights, a garden-themed holiday light display volunteers have crafted here for the past 28 years. “When they first started doing this nobody else in the world were doing plants and animals out of...
BELLEVUE, WA
KING 5

Business owners moving on a year after destructive downtown Olympia fire

OLYMPIA, Wash. — While Olympia detectives and federal investigators have spent a year looking for who started a destructive downtown fire, Audrey Henley has moved on. The business she opened in early 2020 with her husband, Jimmi Davies, Revival Motors and Coffee Company, was one of several businesses destroyed in the Dec. 15, 2021 fire.
OLYMPIA, WA
425magazine.com

Pioneer Spirit: 125 Years of Filson

Seattle’s Filson store has been a destination for folks headed to the Great Klondike Gold Rush in Alaska way back in the late 1800s. Fast forward to today, and that same adventurous spirit is still tangible among the explosive growth in technology, housing, shipping, and retail that help define the continuous innovative spirit of Seattle. And while our evergreen-speckled landscape is home to juggernauts such as Amazon, Nordstrom, Starbucks, and Microsoft, there has been a quiet constant in Filson. This iconic outdoor brand celebrates its 125th anniversary this year and has experienced its own evolution over the past decades.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

20 years of elegant excellence at Cafe Juanita in Kirkland

The Juanita neighborhood of Kirkland may seem, on the surface, a strange place to go for destination dining. Yet, this suburban area, a half-hour from Seattle, is home to what is almost universally considered one of Western Washington's finest restaurants. "If Michelin gave stars in Seattle, there's no question in...
KIRKLAND, WA
lshsvalhalla.com

Lake Stevens establishes new shopping and dining opportunities along Highway 9

Lake Stevens has begun expanding, incorporating new businesses in previously undeveloped areas of the city. Despite struggles with permits, along with both excited and upset residents, city officials believe that new shopping opportunities are what the city of Lake Stevens needs. Council representatives expressed that dollars staying in Lake Stevens is important; the money that was previously spent in surrounding cities will now stimulate the local economy of Lake Stevens.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KUOW

Amazon to give millions for affordable housing around Seattle

Amazon is planning to spend $150 million to build and preserve 1,700 units of affordable housing in and around Seattle. Geekwire reports that the money will go to 10 nonprofit organizations so they can pay for low-rate loans and grants. The projects are slated to happen in Seattle's Beacon Hill and Brighton neighborhoods, along with the Central District.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

This Hidden Seattle Restaurant Is One Of The Top 100 Restaurants Of 2022

The Pink Door is the only Seattle restaurant on this best-of list. Looking for an Italian restaurant in Seattle? How about one that just landed on a best-of list? OpenTable just included The Pink Door in Seattle in its list of the top 100 restaurants in America of 2022. No other Seattle restaurant made it onto the list, so let’s see what makes The Pink Door so remarkable.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

The Rise of Solo Traveling

The interest in solo travel continues to grow in popularity, and it’s not slowing down. Statistics reveal that out of all solo travelers, the majority are women. Overseas Adventure Travel, known for solo-friendly tours for women, saw more than 60,000 women travel solo between 2018 and 2019 and already has 42,000 solo travelers signed up through 2023 — a large sum of which includes women over 50.
SEATTLE, WA
425magazine.com

Feel Good Friday: Awards, Performances, and Podcasts

Youth Theatre Northwest Alum Wins Award at Children and Family Creative Emmy Awards. Mercer Island’s Youth Theatre Northwest alum Sarah Eisenberg was recently recognized at the Children and Family Creative Emmy Awards for her writing on the Disney Junior show Muppet Babies. Read more about her win here. University...
MERCER ISLAND, WA
KING-5

At Al's Hot Chicken, the heat is always on!

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — On opening day of Al's Hot Chicken this past October, there were cars loaded with customers waiting for hours down the street, the traffic wrapped twice around the restaurant. There were tents in the parking lot and people wrapped up in blankets waiting for the doors to open.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy