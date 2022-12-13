Read full article on original website
Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Finished basement, three car garage, rear yard. Open: Sunday, 12-4 p.m. (Nadeem Malik – Green Logic, Inc) 1574 Westmoreland Street, McLean. 6 BR/6.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Two car garage, 10...
Fairfax County could put bicycles and transit on par with cars when gauging transportation needs
When new development comes up for review in Fairfax County, one of the first questions often asked is “how will this impact vehicle traffic?”. A proposed shift in Fairfax County’s analysis could change that and put more emphasis on alternative modes of transportation. A new approach cagily named...
MidnighTreats cookie bakery hopes to open in Vienna this weekend
MidnighTreats and its softball-sized cookies are back in the Town of Vienna. The business will potentially roll out its large, plant-based cookies this weekend with its new bakery at 167 Glyndon Street SE, fulfilling a dream that owner and Vienna resident Johnny Nguyen had since he started baking in his mom’s house.
Gold’s Gym in Reston’s Plaza America to relocate
Gold’s Gym has a new resolution for the upcoming year in Reston. The gym, which is currently at 11674 Plaza America, will relocate early next year, a gym employee told FFXnow. It’s expected to move to space at 11830 Sunrise Valley Drive. The company did not immediately return...
Free Little Art Gallery opens at Cathy Hudgins Community Center
In a twist to the free little libraries concept, a new Free Little Art Gallery (FLAG) is open for all at the Cathy Hudgins Community Center (CHCC) at Southgate in Reston. Modeled after give-a-book, take-a-book approach of Free Little Libraries, the galleries feature art contributed by community members that can be taken. The structure is composed of a miniature cabinet on stands. It’s the first FLAG gifted by a civic organization.
Ashburn, Dulles Metro stations are busiest on Silver Line extension so far
The Metro stations at the Dulles International Airport and Ashburn have been the busiest stations since phase two of the Silver Line opened in the middle of November. So far, more than 60% of entries at the new stations happen during peak periods, according to Martha Coello, who works with the Fairfax County Department of Transportation’s special projects division.
Luxury of a different kind is coming to Tysons
Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Dec 14, 2022
Good Wednesday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 8952 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Dec 14, 2022)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Thursday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
Police: Driver was speeding in fatal Old Keene Mill Road crash
The driver in a crash that killed a 93-year-old man in West Springfield last month has now been charged with reckless driving, Fairfax County police announced yesterday. Jessica Bonilla Alfaro, a 41-year-old Springfield resident, “was travelling above the speed limit and in a reckless manner” when she crashed into a 2017 Toyota Camry on Old Keene Mill Road at the Huntsman Blvd intersection on Nov. 7, the police department said.
With cases on the rise, updated Covid vaccines added for kids under 5
Vaccines designed to combat omicron subvariants of COVID-19 are now available in Fairfax County for everyone 6 months and older. The Fairfax County Health Department has obtained updated or bivalent vaccines for kids 6 months to 5 years old after federal health officials approved the shots to that age group last week.
Yard House sports bar has set a grand opening date at Tysons Galleria
(Updated at 8:55 a.m. on 12/15/2022) A new sports bar is brewing at Tysons Galleria, and it will arrive just in time for the NFL playoffs. Yard House will hold a grand opening for its location in the mall’s redeveloped Macy’s wing on Jan. 15, the team announced on the Tysons Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Instagram last week.
Freezing rain possible overnight in the season’s first Winter Weather Advisory
Updated at 8:05 p.m. — Fairfax County Public Schools will open two hours late tomorrow in response to the anticipated inclement weather. Earlier: Fairfax County may get its first serious taste of winter weather for the season overnight. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place for the D.C....
