SCHP: Driver killed after veering onto shoulder, hitting trailer on I-26 EB

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorist was killed in a Monday crash.

LCpl. Nick Pye said the accident happened around 3:00 p.m. on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 204.

A 2-door Volkswagen sedan was headed east when the vehicle veered off the roadway right and hit a trailer located on the shoulder.

The trailer was not attached to a vehicle, Pye said.

The victim, identified as Ronald Washington (61), was transported to an area hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

