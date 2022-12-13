ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

MidnighTreats cookie bakery hopes to open in Vienna this weekend

MidnighTreats and its softball-sized cookies are back in the Town of Vienna. The business will potentially roll out its large, plant-based cookies this weekend with its new bakery at 167 Glyndon Street SE, fulfilling a dream that owner and Vienna resident Johnny Nguyen had since he started baking in his mom’s house.
Marco’s Pizza to open new location in Reston area

Marco’s Pizza — a pizza chain that has 1,100 stores across the country and the Bahamas — is expected to add a location in the Reston and Herndon area next year. In an announcement on Wednesday (Dec. 14), the company said it plans to open nine total stores in Virginia.
Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend

Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Finished basement, three car garage, rear yard. Open: Sunday, 12-4 p.m. (Nadeem Malik – Green Logic, Inc) 1574 Westmoreland Street, McLean. 6 BR/6.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Two car garage, 10...
Morning Notes

County’s Moroccan Community Cheers World Cup Team — “Morocco became the first African team in World Cup history to reach the semifinals following a victory against Portugal last week…More than 100 members of the local Moroccan community gathered on Wednesday afternoon to watch their home country’s match-up against Les Bleus at the Dar al-Hijrah Islamic Center in Falls Church” [DCist]
Free Little Art Gallery opens at Cathy Hudgins Community Center

In a twist to the free little libraries concept, a new Free Little Art Gallery (FLAG) is open for all at the Cathy Hudgins Community Center (CHCC) at Southgate in Reston. Modeled after give-a-book, take-a-book approach of Free Little Libraries, the galleries feature art contributed by community members that can be taken. The structure is composed of a miniature cabinet on stands. It’s the first FLAG gifted by a civic organization.
Gold’s Gym in Reston’s Plaza America to relocate

Gold’s Gym has a new resolution for the upcoming year in Reston. The gym, which is currently at 11674 Plaza America, will relocate early next year, a gym employee told FFXnow. It’s expected to move to space at 11830 Sunrise Valley Drive. The company did not immediately return...
Reston Association explores creation of lakes-focused equity group

Reston Association is working on the creation of an equity group with a focus on its lakes. If created, the work group would focus on maximizing the enjoyment of Reston’s four man-made lakes for its members. “The Equity Working Group will develop an equity framework that clearly defines current...
Luxury of a different kind is coming to Tysons

Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Dec 14, 2022

Good Wednesday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 8952 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Dec 14, 2022)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Thursday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
Vienna Town Council debates first potential pay raises in two decades

Vienna is considering more than doubling the salaries for mayor and town council going forward, but the current holders of those offices suggested they will aim lower amid still-high inflation, fears of a recession, and general economic uncertainty. At a conference session on Monday (Dec. 12), town staff proposed bumping...
Ashburn, Dulles Metro stations are busiest on Silver Line extension so far

The Metro stations at the Dulles International Airport and Ashburn have been the busiest stations since phase two of the Silver Line opened in the middle of November. So far, more than 60% of entries at the new stations happen during peak periods, according to Martha Coello, who works with the Fairfax County Department of Transportation’s special projects division.
Development proposals in Reston push for more housing, less office

Nearly a dozen proposals to possibly open up Fairfax County’s comprehensive plan for land use changes to allow development in specific areas of Reston and Herndon are moving forward. The requested changes largely circle around a common theme: aging office buildings are no longer competitive and more housing stock...
Police: Driver was speeding in fatal Old Keene Mill Road crash

The driver in a crash that killed a 93-year-old man in West Springfield last month has now been charged with reckless driving, Fairfax County police announced yesterday. Jessica Bonilla Alfaro, a 41-year-old Springfield resident, “was travelling above the speed limit and in a reckless manner” when she crashed into a 2017 Toyota Camry on Old Keene Mill Road at the Huntsman Blvd intersection on Nov. 7, the police department said.
Yard House sports bar has set a grand opening date at Tysons Galleria

(Updated at 8:55 a.m. on 12/15/2022) A new sports bar is brewing at Tysons Galleria, and it will arrive just in time for the NFL playoffs. Yard House will hold a grand opening for its location in the mall’s redeveloped Macy’s wing on Jan. 15, the team announced on the Tysons Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Instagram last week.
