Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Related
ffxnow.com
MidnighTreats cookie bakery hopes to open in Vienna this weekend
MidnighTreats and its softball-sized cookies are back in the Town of Vienna. The business will potentially roll out its large, plant-based cookies this weekend with its new bakery at 167 Glyndon Street SE, fulfilling a dream that owner and Vienna resident Johnny Nguyen had since he started baking in his mom’s house.
ffxnow.com
Marco’s Pizza to open new location in Reston area
Marco’s Pizza — a pizza chain that has 1,100 stores across the country and the Bahamas — is expected to add a location in the Reston and Herndon area next year. In an announcement on Wednesday (Dec. 14), the company said it plans to open nine total stores in Virginia.
ffxnow.com
Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Finished basement, three car garage, rear yard. Open: Sunday, 12-4 p.m. (Nadeem Malik – Green Logic, Inc) 1574 Westmoreland Street, McLean. 6 BR/6.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Two car garage, 10...
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
County’s Moroccan Community Cheers World Cup Team — “Morocco became the first African team in World Cup history to reach the semifinals following a victory against Portugal last week…More than 100 members of the local Moroccan community gathered on Wednesday afternoon to watch their home country’s match-up against Les Bleus at the Dar al-Hijrah Islamic Center in Falls Church” [DCist]
ffxnow.com
Free Little Art Gallery opens at Cathy Hudgins Community Center
In a twist to the free little libraries concept, a new Free Little Art Gallery (FLAG) is open for all at the Cathy Hudgins Community Center (CHCC) at Southgate in Reston. Modeled after give-a-book, take-a-book approach of Free Little Libraries, the galleries feature art contributed by community members that can be taken. The structure is composed of a miniature cabinet on stands. It’s the first FLAG gifted by a civic organization.
ffxnow.com
Gold’s Gym in Reston’s Plaza America to relocate
Gold’s Gym has a new resolution for the upcoming year in Reston. The gym, which is currently at 11674 Plaza America, will relocate early next year, a gym employee told FFXnow. It’s expected to move to space at 11830 Sunrise Valley Drive. The company did not immediately return...
ffxnow.com
Reston Association explores creation of lakes-focused equity group
Reston Association is working on the creation of an equity group with a focus on its lakes. If created, the work group would focus on maximizing the enjoyment of Reston’s four man-made lakes for its members. “The Equity Working Group will develop an equity framework that clearly defines current...
ffxnow.com
Luxury of a different kind is coming to Tysons
Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
ffxnow.com
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Dec 14, 2022
Good Wednesday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 8952 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Dec 14, 2022)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Thursday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County could put bicycles and transit on par with cars when gauging transportation needs
When new development comes up for review in Fairfax County, one of the first questions often asked is “how will this impact vehicle traffic?”. A proposed shift in Fairfax County’s analysis could change that and put more emphasis on alternative modes of transportation. A new approach cagily named...
ffxnow.com
Vienna Town Council debates first potential pay raises in two decades
Vienna is considering more than doubling the salaries for mayor and town council going forward, but the current holders of those offices suggested they will aim lower amid still-high inflation, fears of a recession, and general economic uncertainty. At a conference session on Monday (Dec. 12), town staff proposed bumping...
ffxnow.com
Ashburn, Dulles Metro stations are busiest on Silver Line extension so far
The Metro stations at the Dulles International Airport and Ashburn have been the busiest stations since phase two of the Silver Line opened in the middle of November. So far, more than 60% of entries at the new stations happen during peak periods, according to Martha Coello, who works with the Fairfax County Department of Transportation’s special projects division.
ffxnow.com
Development proposals in Reston push for more housing, less office
Nearly a dozen proposals to possibly open up Fairfax County’s comprehensive plan for land use changes to allow development in specific areas of Reston and Herndon are moving forward. The requested changes largely circle around a common theme: aging office buildings are no longer competitive and more housing stock...
ffxnow.com
Police: Driver was speeding in fatal Old Keene Mill Road crash
The driver in a crash that killed a 93-year-old man in West Springfield last month has now been charged with reckless driving, Fairfax County police announced yesterday. Jessica Bonilla Alfaro, a 41-year-old Springfield resident, “was travelling above the speed limit and in a reckless manner” when she crashed into a 2017 Toyota Camry on Old Keene Mill Road at the Huntsman Blvd intersection on Nov. 7, the police department said.
ffxnow.com
Yard House sports bar has set a grand opening date at Tysons Galleria
(Updated at 8:55 a.m. on 12/15/2022) A new sports bar is brewing at Tysons Galleria, and it will arrive just in time for the NFL playoffs. Yard House will hold a grand opening for its location in the mall’s redeveloped Macy’s wing on Jan. 15, the team announced on the Tysons Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Instagram last week.
ffxnow.com
Freezing rain possible overnight in the season’s first Winter Weather Advisory
Updated at 8:05 p.m. — Fairfax County Public Schools will open two hours late tomorrow in response to the anticipated inclement weather. Earlier: Fairfax County may get its first serious taste of winter weather for the season overnight. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place for the D.C....
Comments / 0