ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Branch, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Fran McCaffery Says The NCAA Blew It On N-I-L

Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery says the NCAA blew it when it came to regulating Name, Image and Likeness. What started as a way for players to make some money has turned into a recruiting inducement and many players across the country are reportedly upset that promises are not being kept.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Basketball Coach Fran McCaffery Says The NCAA ‘Blew It’

For many casual sports fans, college athletics has suddenly turned into the wild, wild west. The transfer portal. NIL money. Rosters turning over season after season. It has turned off many, who once thought of college athletics as the last true bastion of amateurism. Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery isn't fond of the new landscape in college sports, and he knows exactly who to blame.
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Game Notes: Northern Iowa at No. 12/11 Iowa

No. 12/11 Iowa (8-3, 2-0) is set to host the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-3, 0-0) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff for this contest is set for 2:01 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. PROGRAM QUICK HITS. • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. •...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa picks up commitment from 2023 in-state OL

Iowa picked up an offensive line commit Friday afternoon. The Hawkeyes landed Iowa native Cael Winter, adding to the No. 22 overall recruiting class for the class of 2023. “I’m honored to announce I will be continuing my academic and football career at the University of Iowa! Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, family and friends that have helped me along the way.”
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Iowa Reportedly Lands Another Top Michigan Transfer

Cade McNamara isn't the only former Michigan player who'll suit up for Iowa next season. On Wednesday, former Michigan tight end Erick All announced his commitment to Iowa. After spending two years as a reserve for the Wolverines, All had a breakout season in 2021. He hauled in 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns.
IOWA CITY, IA
theccmonline.com

Betty F. Bick

Betty F. Bick, 88, of Kilgore, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Inn at Northwood Village in Dover, Ohio. A daughter of the late Leland and Sylvia (Miller) Morgan, she was born on Feb. 6, 1934, in Northfield, Ohio. During her life, Betty was a member of...
DOVER, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy