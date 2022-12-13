Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Watch as WKBN surprises Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year
Canfield senior quarterback Broc Lowry was named the 2022 WKBN Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year on Thursday night.
Hawkeyes Healing During Finals Break
Iowa Basketball Returns to Action Saturday at Home
WKBN announces 5 Blocks of Granite: Valley’s top linemen award revealed
Watch the video to see this year’s award winners
kiwaradio.com
Iowa’s Fran McCaffery Says The NCAA Blew It On N-I-L
Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery says the NCAA blew it when it came to regulating Name, Image and Likeness. What started as a way for players to make some money has turned into a recruiting inducement and many players across the country are reportedly upset that promises are not being kept.
Iowa Basketball Coach Fran McCaffery Says The NCAA ‘Blew It’
For many casual sports fans, college athletics has suddenly turned into the wild, wild west. The transfer portal. NIL money. Rosters turning over season after season. It has turned off many, who once thought of college athletics as the last true bastion of amateurism. Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery isn't fond of the new landscape in college sports, and he knows exactly who to blame.
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: Northern Iowa at No. 12/11 Iowa
No. 12/11 Iowa (8-3, 2-0) is set to host the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-3, 0-0) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff for this contest is set for 2:01 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. PROGRAM QUICK HITS. • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. •...
Kadyn Proctor, nation's No. 1 offensive tackle and Iowa pledge, has Oregon in-home visit, making Alabama trip this weekend
Southeast Polk (Iowa) five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor has been committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes since the early part of the summer. But as the early signing period nears, the 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive lineman, rated the nation's No. 5 overall prospect and No. 1 offensive tackle, is ...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa picks up commitment from 2023 in-state OL
Iowa picked up an offensive line commit Friday afternoon. The Hawkeyes landed Iowa native Cael Winter, adding to the No. 22 overall recruiting class for the class of 2023. “I’m honored to announce I will be continuing my academic and football career at the University of Iowa! Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, family and friends that have helped me along the way.”
Iowa Hawkeyes Add Another Michigan Player from Transfer Portal
For the second time in two weeks, the Iowa Hawkeyes have made another splash via the transfer portal. On December 2nd, the team welcomed former Michigan Wolverine Cade McNamara. McNamara played under Jim Harbaugh for three seasons before transferring to Iowa. Now, one of his teammates is going with him.
Iowa Reportedly Lands Another Top Michigan Transfer
Cade McNamara isn't the only former Michigan player who'll suit up for Iowa next season. On Wednesday, former Michigan tight end Erick All announced his commitment to Iowa. After spending two years as a reserve for the Wolverines, All had a breakout season in 2021. He hauled in 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns.
theccmonline.com
Betty F. Bick
Betty F. Bick, 88, of Kilgore, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Inn at Northwood Village in Dover, Ohio. A daughter of the late Leland and Sylvia (Miller) Morgan, she was born on Feb. 6, 1934, in Northfield, Ohio. During her life, Betty was a member of...
A Popular Iowa BBQ Restaurant is Coming to the Corridor
A few weeks ago, a listener messaged us on Facebook to tell us about a new restaurant opening in Coralville. Thanks to a job listing on the website Glassdoor, we discovered that the "World Famous Jethro's BBQ is opening in Coralville this spring!" Jethro's BBQ got its start over a...
Daily Iowan
Iowa taxpayers could be responsible for shortfalls of UI $1.2 billion utilities deal
Following an investigation of the University of Iowa public/private partnership, a deal finalized in March 2020, State Auditor Rob Sand recommended Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature closely consider the cost-benefit of the agreement before entering another deal in the future. In the report released by the Iowa Office...
