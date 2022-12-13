Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WJFW-TV
Green Bay Packers Foundation donates to the Dream Playground in Tomahawk
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Playgrounds are a great place for kids to just be kids, but of course they don't last forever. Its time for an upgrade at a park in Tomahawk and a group there is nearly halfway towards having enough funds to get started. It's not everyday that...
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Door County Pulse
Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
First major snowfall hits northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- On Thursday morning, several inches of wet, heavy snow blanketed northeast Wisconsin communities. The snow began for most around 2 a.m., and roads were hazardous for several hours for very-early morning commuters. By around 5:30 a.m., snowplow crews had cleared most major highways, although some local roads remained covered in snow […]
Wausau West grad crowned Miss America
A Wausau West graduate and University of Wisconsin engineering student has been crowned Miss America. Grace Stanke is the first nuclear engineering student and third Miss Wisconsin to earn the honor. Stable is the daughter of Darrin and Jenny Stanke. She earned the Miss Wisconsin title earlier this year and...
onfocus.news
Festival Foods Brandy Slush Recipe
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Brandy slush is a must-have during the holiday season in Wisconsin!. In a large pot over medium heat, mix water and sugar. Let simmer for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until sugar is dissolved and liquid is clear. Remove simple syrup from heat and let sit for 10 minutes.
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
Today's Talker: Wisconsin's own Grace Stanke crowned as Miss America 2023
Grace Stanke of Wausau is now Miss America 2023. She was crowned at the competition Thursday after three action-packed nights showcasing talent, interview skills, and social impact achievements.
waupacanow.com
Nuisance bear running amuck
A black bear is causing problems in a Waupaca subdivision. The neighborhood is at the end of South Western Avenue, past Little Wolf Automotive and the street branches off into three smaller lanes: Mead Drive, Charles Wright Drive and Sunridge Drive. Ald. Dmitri Martin, on behalf of Joni Radley, brought...
Wausau native Miss Wisconsin wins talent scholarship in night two of Miss America prelims
Grace Stanke, a nave of Wausau and graduate of Wausau West High School, won the talent scholarship Tuesday for her classical violin performance during the second night of the 2023 Miss America Competition. Stanke made history by becoming the first woman from Wausau to be awarded the title of Miss...
Miss Wisconsin wins $2,500 talent scholarship in Miss America competition
Grace Stanke of Wausau, the current Miss Wisconsin, is making Wisconsin proud in the Miss America competition.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Green Bay paper mill is first in the world with Net Zero Water designation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packaging’s new mill, which went online in the summer of 2021, was recently honored with the UL’s Net Zero Water designation, becoming the first paper mill of its kind in the world to be honored for this sustainability achievement. It means...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Unusual but true news
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Smartwatches are usually powered by a battery with a USB cord that we misplaced so we found another one with the same kind of end and... OK, we’ve also seen watches powered by the tiny solar cells or by the movement of your wrist while you walk.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports – November 25 to December 11
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Reports submitted by Marshfield Police Department:. During a traffic stop, K-9 Rika indicated to a controlled substance in a vehicle. Following a search a female was found to be in possession of multiple prescriptions that were not prescribed to her. One pill bottle also contained THC residue. The female was transported to jail on a probation hold. A request for charges will be forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney’s office for their review.
Wausau area births, Dec. 14
Joseph Peters and Rebecca Gwidt announce the birth of their son Jett Joseph, born at 8 a.m. Dec. 9, 2022. Jett weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.
wearegreenbay.com
Police identify subject from 7-hour standoff on Green Bay’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have identified the subject who was arrested on Wednesday following a more than seven-hour standoff on South Ridge Road. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Michael Destaercke, a 31-year-old from Green Bay was wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, which resulted in the standoff with officers.
WSAW
Ice, wind knock out power to thousands in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 12,000 customers woke up without power Thursday morning due to weather-related outages. As of 1:30 p.m. power was restored to about 2,000. And by 3:30 p.m., just more than 8,000 were without service. “Our crews are responding to and repairing scattered power outages caused by...
WBAY Green Bay
Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
CBS 58
Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
wxpr.org
Private well testing in eastern Oneida County reveals extreme levels of PFAS contamination
About six months ago, Kristen Hanneman received a piece of mail asking if she wanted her well water tested for PFAS. She lives in the Town of Starks, which is about 10 miles east of Rhinelander. She was selected as one of 450 throughout the state as part of a...
