Green Bay, WI

Door County Pulse

Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay

Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

First major snowfall hits northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- On Thursday morning, several inches of wet, heavy snow blanketed northeast Wisconsin communities. The snow began for most around 2 a.m., and roads were hazardous for several hours for very-early morning commuters. By around 5:30 a.m., snowplow crews had cleared most major highways, although some local roads remained covered in snow […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau West grad crowned Miss America

A Wausau West graduate and University of Wisconsin engineering student has been crowned Miss America. Grace Stanke is the first nuclear engineering student and third Miss Wisconsin to earn the honor. Stable is the daughter of Darrin and Jenny Stanke. She earned the Miss Wisconsin title earlier this year and...
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Festival Foods Brandy Slush Recipe

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Brandy slush is a must-have during the holiday season in Wisconsin!. In a large pot over medium heat, mix water and sugar. Let simmer for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until sugar is dissolved and liquid is clear. Remove simple syrup from heat and let sit for 10 minutes.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back

Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
WISCONSIN STATE
waupacanow.com

Nuisance bear running amuck

A black bear is causing problems in a Waupaca subdivision. The neighborhood is at the end of South Western Avenue, past Little Wolf Automotive and the street branches off into three smaller lanes: Mead Drive, Charles Wright Drive and Sunridge Drive. Ald. Dmitri Martin, on behalf of Joni Radley, brought...
WAUPACA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Unusual but true news

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Smartwatches are usually powered by a battery with a USB cord that we misplaced so we found another one with the same kind of end and... OK, we’ve also seen watches powered by the tiny solar cells or by the movement of your wrist while you walk.
GREEN BAY, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports – November 25 to December 11

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Reports submitted by Marshfield Police Department:. During a traffic stop, K-9 Rika indicated to a controlled substance in a vehicle. Following a search a female was found to be in possession of multiple prescriptions that were not prescribed to her. One pill bottle also contained THC residue. The female was transported to jail on a probation hold. A request for charges will be forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney’s office for their review.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Police identify subject from 7-hour standoff on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have identified the subject who was arrested on Wednesday following a more than seven-hour standoff on South Ridge Road. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Michael Destaercke, a 31-year-old from Green Bay was wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, which resulted in the standoff with officers.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Ice, wind knock out power to thousands in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 12,000 customers woke up without power Thursday morning due to weather-related outages. As of 1:30 p.m. power was restored to about 2,000. And by 3:30 p.m., just more than 8,000 were without service. “Our crews are responding to and repairing scattered power outages caused by...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
MENASHA, WI
CBS 58

Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
WAUSAU, WI

