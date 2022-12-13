Read full article on original website
425magazine.com
Feel Good Friday: Awards, Performances, and Podcasts
Youth Theatre Northwest Alum Wins Award at Children and Family Creative Emmy Awards. Mercer Island’s Youth Theatre Northwest alum Sarah Eisenberg was recently recognized at the Children and Family Creative Emmy Awards for her writing on the Disney Junior show Muppet Babies. Read more about her win here. University...
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - Washington
Black Diamond Cemetery, located in the small town of Black Diamond, Washington, has a creepy and mysterious history that has left many locals and visitors alike feeling uneasy.
This Washington City Is Among Most Fun Cities In America
If you're looking for a thrilling place to visit, WalletHub found the most fun cities in the U.S.
425magazine.com
Pioneer Spirit: 125 Years of Filson
Seattle’s Filson store has been a destination for folks headed to the Great Klondike Gold Rush in Alaska way back in the late 1800s. Fast forward to today, and that same adventurous spirit is still tangible among the explosive growth in technology, housing, shipping, and retail that help define the continuous innovative spirit of Seattle. And while our evergreen-speckled landscape is home to juggernauts such as Amazon, Nordstrom, Starbucks, and Microsoft, there has been a quiet constant in Filson. This iconic outdoor brand celebrates its 125th anniversary this year and has experienced its own evolution over the past decades.
eatinseattle.com
Luke’s Lobster to Open at Pike Place Market
Scheduled to open in Seattle at Pike Place Market on January 12, 2023. Maine and Seattle are about as far apart as two places can be in the US. But they are kindred spirits in their reverence for amazing seafood, and the fishing communities that supply it. Pike Place Market has long been the hub of seafood culture in Seattle, so it’s only natural that Maine’s most respected lobster company, Luke’s Lobster, chose a spot overlooking the market on Pike Street for its first lobster shack in the Pacific Northwest. They’ll open that shack this December at 110 Pike Street.
southsoundbiz.com
Rust Mansion to Be Listed on Sotheby’s Virtual Auction Platform
The recently restored Rust Mansion soon will be one of the premium properties listed on Sotheby’s worldwide concierge auction website. Listing broker Michael Morrison of Tacoma-based Morrison House Sotheby's International Realty said inclusion on Sotheby’s auction platform is a boon for the historic home and the surrounding community.
KING-5
Laughter and tears as Tacoma-born comedian Jo Koy gets key to the city
TACOMA, Wash. — "What do I do?" asked comedian Jo Koy when he walked into the ceremony, backstage at the Tacoma Dome, hours before 20,000 fans filled the seats to see him perform. "Do I present it to myself?" That's when Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards introduced herself. She was...
nwnewsradio.com
North Sound city bans Facebook comments
(LAKE STEVENS) The city of Lake Stevens has turned-off the comments on its Facebook page, citing too many spam accounts were using it. Any agency, organization, or city will tell you that a social media presence requires manpower. You have to read, edit, patrol, and distribute messages to the right department.
Better Business Bureau: Watch out for Seattle Movers WA
Consumers are being warned by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) about a moving company headquartered in Seattle called Seattle Movers WA. According to an alert from the BBB, they have received about a dozen negative reports about the moving firm in the past nine months. Among the complaints, the company...
southsoundmag.com
The Rise of Solo Traveling
The interest in solo travel continues to grow in popularity, and it’s not slowing down. Statistics reveal that out of all solo travelers, the majority are women. Overseas Adventure Travel, known for solo-friendly tours for women, saw more than 60,000 women travel solo between 2018 and 2019 and already has 42,000 solo travelers signed up through 2023 — a large sum of which includes women over 50.
sunset.com
A Family of Four Ditches City Life for the Coolest Little Island Cottage You’ve Ever Seen
The best home stories usually originate with far-fetched what-ifs, questions that are often the catalysts for massive changes that push people into new frontiers. The tale of this charming, two-bedroom waterfront cabin on Bainbridge Island is a perfect example. The owners are the founders of a small wallpaper outfit called...
425magazine.com
All-Access: Janet Jackson, Reindeer Festival, and Menorah Lighting
The five-time Grammy Award-winning pop star is returning to public performance with a highly anticipated ninth concert tour. For her Together Again performances, which coincide with her 50th year in show business, she will be performing at the Climate Pledge Arena June 21 with special guest rapper Ludacris. Ticket sales go live Friday.
KING-5
At Al's Hot Chicken, the heat is always on!
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — On opening day of Al's Hot Chicken this past October, there were cars loaded with customers waiting for hours down the street, the traffic wrapped twice around the restaurant. There were tents in the parking lot and people wrapped up in blankets waiting for the doors to open.
secretseattle.co
This Hidden Seattle Restaurant Is One Of The Top 100 Restaurants Of 2022
The Pink Door is the only Seattle restaurant on this best-of list. Looking for an Italian restaurant in Seattle? How about one that just landed on a best-of list? OpenTable just included The Pink Door in Seattle in its list of the top 100 restaurants in America of 2022. No other Seattle restaurant made it onto the list, so let’s see what makes The Pink Door so remarkable.
WA Gov. Inslee's equity summit tells state agencies 'objectivity,' 'individualism' rooted in 'White supremacy'
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's equity summit included a presentation telling state agencies that ideas like "objectivity" and "individualism" are rooted in White supremacy.
King County and Chief Seattle Club announce first residents moving into new Health Through Housing building in Pioneer Square
News Release Government of King County - Executive Dow Constantine King County Executive Dow Constantine announced the latest opening for Health Through Housing: Salmonberry Lofts, a newly constructed building providing 76 units of permanent supportive housing in Pioneer Square. The building will ...
Seattle, Washington
Farewell, Pier 63, and welcome, salmon, and other fish!
Over the last couple of months, the Office of the Waterfront & Civic Projects has been working to remove Pier 63, for good. To accomplish this, nearly 50,000 square feet of decking and 894 creosote-treated timber piles were removed!. Pier 63 was closed in 2017 due to safety concerns, and...
KUOW
Should Washington end these traffic stops?: Today So Far
Lawmakers aim to consider bills to end certain traffic stops in Washington state. Debora Juarez won't seek reelection next year. Seattle student arrested for threatening a Bellevue school. Two coaches with Washington connections recently passed away. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 13, 2022.
Report: Homeownership less likely for people of color as rents, home values rise in western Washington
SEATTLE — A new report from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) revealed rents and home values have risen sharply and that home ownership is increasingly less likely for people of color across western Washington. The monitoring report, which was released this month, is a part of Puget Sound...
police1.com
Wash. police academy eyes removing more recruits who show red flags
TACOMA, Wash. — The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited...
