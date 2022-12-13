Read full article on original website
KWEC's Wolf recognized with FHSU Outstanding Service Award
Curtis Wolf and the Kansas Wetlands Education Center (KWEC) continue to pile up accolades. Just a few weeks after KWEC received international recognition for its efforts to promote nature and the conservation of natural resources, Wolf was given a Fort Hays State University Faculty Outstanding Service Award. FHSU Dean of the Werth College of Science, Technology, and Mathematics Grady Dixon handed Wolf the award and called it well-deserved.
La Crosse native named CEO of Winfield hospital
On Wednesday, William Newton Hospital’s board of trustees named Brian Barta, CPA as chief executive officer. His appointment as CEO is effective immediately. “Brian’s unique experience with Critical Access Hospitals as well as his knowledge of WNH make him the right candidate to move the hospital forward. We welcome Brian to the position,” said William Newton Hospital Board Chair Joan Cales.
Baldetti: Leadership transition underway at HRHS
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Chief Quality Officer Nick Baldetti explained that there is a difference between the resignation of former CEO Ken Johnson and the departure of Chief Strategy Officer Chuck Welch. "Ken Johnson, his resignation was really his decision," Baldetti said. "Timing was a little...
Barton Commission makes change to annual county counselor contract
Since accepting a role as Barton County Counselor in 2019, Patrick Hoffman has gone before the Barton County Commission each December to ask for renewal of his annual contract. Wednesday morning, the governing body threw a small wrench in that contract. Outgoing Commissioner Kirby Krier made the motion to extend Hoffman's contract, but only through Jan. 31, 2023, to set up a new annual cycle.
Campaign raises over $288,000 for area non-profits
Golden Belt Community Foundation just completed its ninth Giving Tuesday campaign, wrapping up and announcing the results during a Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee Thursday morning. Giving Tuesday started as a day for anyone, anywhere to give, and it has grown into the biggest giving movement in the world....
Great Bend teacher turning crosswalk duty into Christmas fun
She's a reindeer, an elf, and a crossing guard. Actually, Abby Jonas is an educator at Jefferson Elementary School in Great Bend. Jonas and two other teachers in the building have filled in as crossing guards for the past several years. Jonas said it's a role the educators have actually embraced.
Barton's Junior Day to feature $3,000 in scholarship giveaways
Barton Community College will help area high school juniors plan for their futures at Junior Day, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 15. Those interested can sign up at juniorday.bartonccc.edu through Feb. 1. The event will feature info sessions with admissions, campus tours, the opportunity to explore multiple majors...
adastraradio.com
McPherson USD 418 Approves December Bonus for Employees
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Employees of McPherson USD 418 who have continued employment with the district through November 30th will be receiving a one-time $500 premium pay bonus in their December paychecks. The payment approved by the Board of Education Monday will come from ESSER funds given to the district for COVID-19 response.
Schroeder is the big winner in Eagle Radio's $10,000 giveaway
With help from their presenters, Eagle Radio in Great Bend was able to make someone's holiday season brighter. Jennifer Schroeder was chosen as the winner of the Shop at Home for the Holidays $10,000 Shopping Spree. With 78 finalists, Schroeder's ping pong ball was the last remaining ball Friday for...
Emancipation Committee event canceled due to lack of interest
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Emancipation Committee posted on social media that their New Year's Dinner and Dance has been canceled because the interest received with a pre-sale ticket discount at $35 per person had a very low response. The event was designed to be a fundraiser to be...
Mural unveiling set for Saturday in Wilson
WILSON — Visitors to the Czech Capital of Kansas will soon be able to view two large murals honoring Czech immigrants and the railroad in rural Kansas. The unveiling will take place in a dedication ceremony from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the site of the Midland Railroad Hotel Barn.
KS Wetlands Education Center to host several winter break activities
Fort Hays State University’s Kansas Wetlands Education Center will host several drop-in events on Thursday, Dec. 29, and Friday, Dec. 30. The December WILD program will take place on Thursday the 29 at 10 a.m. This month’s focus will be on falconry. Falconry is the sport of hunting...
McPherson College receives $1M gift for automotive restoration scholarships
MCPHERSON – McPherson College has announced the creation of an endowed scholarship fund for students pursuing a degree in automotive restoration. The Rob Walton Scholarship Fund will focus on attracting and retaining the best students in the college’s unique automotive restoration program. The $1 million gift from the...
🎧City Edition: Code Enforcement Supervisor Art Keffer
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Code Enforcement Supervisor Art Keffer that aired Dec. 14, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Wolf and Bonner lead Barton Wrestling at Bob Smith Open
The Barton Community College wrestling team turned in one of its' best results of the season this past weekend at the Bob Smith Open held by Fort Hays State University. Competing against another stout field featuring top four year Division II and NAIA programs along with conference KJCCC foes, the Cougars concluded the day with a combined 4-8 record.
Great Bend Rotary offering half-court shot fundraiser
Tuesday's basketball games between Great Bend High School and Larned High School was Rotary Club of Great Bend's first Half Court Jackpot Shot fundraiser of the season. Matthew Johnson was the winning ticket holder and he heaved a half-court shot that almost went in. He was shooting for a chance to win $200.
Barton, Rice counties working together to solve 9-1-1 tower issue
Government working together. That's what 9-1-1 directors in Barton County and Rice County are doing to improve services on the eastern side of Barton County and the western side of Rice County. Barton County Communications Director Dena Popp received approval from the commission during Wednesday's meeting to move forward on the joint project.
3rd generation Kan. rancher gives up ag; financial effects of fire may last years
Tony Chrisler and his wife, Melissa, lost everything in the Four County Fire — their house, their barn, about 90 head of cattle, vehicles. "I walked away with the shirt on my back," Tony Chrisler said. A third-generation farmer, 52-year-old Chrisler gave up ranching, took a job working for...
Great Bend's Lashley and Maddy earn coaching awards from the KCCTFCA
A Pair of Great Bend coaches have earned awards from the Kansas Cross Country and Track and Field Coaches Association. Panther cross country and track coach Lyles Lashley was named 5A girls track Coach of the Year, while Great Bend high jump coach Bill Maddy was named the assistant coach of the year for jumps in track.
Fire officials looking for stakeholders for meeting next month
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department is actively looking for community stakeholders to take part in a community driven strategic planning process January 9th, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Who are community stakeholders? They are generally defined as people, groups, organizations or businesses that have interest...
