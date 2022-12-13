ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

KWEC's Wolf recognized with FHSU Outstanding Service Award

Curtis Wolf and the Kansas Wetlands Education Center (KWEC) continue to pile up accolades. Just a few weeks after KWEC received international recognition for its efforts to promote nature and the conservation of natural resources, Wolf was given a Fort Hays State University Faculty Outstanding Service Award. FHSU Dean of the Werth College of Science, Technology, and Mathematics Grady Dixon handed Wolf the award and called it well-deserved.
HAYS, KS
La Crosse native named CEO of Winfield hospital

On Wednesday, William Newton Hospital’s board of trustees named Brian Barta, CPA as chief executive officer. His appointment as CEO is effective immediately. “Brian’s unique experience with Critical Access Hospitals as well as his knowledge of WNH make him the right candidate to move the hospital forward. We welcome Brian to the position,” said William Newton Hospital Board Chair Joan Cales.
WINFIELD, KS
Baldetti: Leadership transition underway at HRHS

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Chief Quality Officer Nick Baldetti explained that there is a difference between the resignation of former CEO Ken Johnson and the departure of Chief Strategy Officer Chuck Welch. "Ken Johnson, his resignation was really his decision," Baldetti said. "Timing was a little...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Barton Commission makes change to annual county counselor contract

Since accepting a role as Barton County Counselor in 2019, Patrick Hoffman has gone before the Barton County Commission each December to ask for renewal of his annual contract. Wednesday morning, the governing body threw a small wrench in that contract. Outgoing Commissioner Kirby Krier made the motion to extend Hoffman's contract, but only through Jan. 31, 2023, to set up a new annual cycle.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Campaign raises over $288,000 for area non-profits

Golden Belt Community Foundation just completed its ninth Giving Tuesday campaign, wrapping up and announcing the results during a Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee Thursday morning. Giving Tuesday started as a day for anyone, anywhere to give, and it has grown into the biggest giving movement in the world....
GREAT BEND, KS
McPherson USD 418 Approves December Bonus for Employees

MCPHERSON, Kan. – Employees of McPherson USD 418 who have continued employment with the district through November 30th will be receiving a one-time $500 premium pay bonus in their December paychecks. The payment approved by the Board of Education Monday will come from ESSER funds given to the district for COVID-19 response.
MCPHERSON, KS
Mural unveiling set for Saturday in Wilson

WILSON — Visitors to the Czech Capital of Kansas will soon be able to view two large murals honoring Czech immigrants and the railroad in rural Kansas. The unveiling will take place in a dedication ceremony from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the site of the Midland Railroad Hotel Barn.
WILSON, KS
Wolf and Bonner lead Barton Wrestling at Bob Smith Open

The Barton Community College wrestling team turned in one of its' best results of the season this past weekend at the Bob Smith Open held by Fort Hays State University. Competing against another stout field featuring top four year Division II and NAIA programs along with conference KJCCC foes, the Cougars concluded the day with a combined 4-8 record.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Rotary offering half-court shot fundraiser

Tuesday's basketball games between Great Bend High School and Larned High School was Rotary Club of Great Bend's first Half Court Jackpot Shot fundraiser of the season. Matthew Johnson was the winning ticket holder and he heaved a half-court shot that almost went in. He was shooting for a chance to win $200.
GREAT BEND, KS
Fire officials looking for stakeholders for meeting next month

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department is actively looking for community stakeholders to take part in a community driven strategic planning process January 9th, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Who are community stakeholders? They are generally defined as people, groups, organizations or businesses that have interest...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend, KS
