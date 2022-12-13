Since accepting a role as Barton County Counselor in 2019, Patrick Hoffman has gone before the Barton County Commission each December to ask for renewal of his annual contract. Wednesday morning, the governing body threw a small wrench in that contract. Outgoing Commissioner Kirby Krier made the motion to extend Hoffman's contract, but only through Jan. 31, 2023, to set up a new annual cycle.

