Sandra Mae Rothmeyer
Sandra Mae Rothmeyer, age 84, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill. Sandra was born May 30, 1938, in Merrill, daughter of the late Marvin and Mildred (Speas) Ingersoll. She married Stanley Ruben Rothmeyer on August 31, 1957. He survives. Sandra and Stanley had five children: Robin Rothmeyer (Tammie), Tammy Pick (Daniel Pick, Jr.), Shelly Rode (Paul Rode), Amy Rothmeyer, and Benji Rothmeyer (Christina). Sandra worked for a short time at the telephone company as an operator. She also worked at the glove factory and the bean factory where she caught Stanley’s eye! Sandra also helped cook at St. John Lutheran School in Merrill. During the Christmas season, she made pine roping. Sandra loved to sew, knit and crochet and made a lot of her girls’ clothes. Sandra was also a great cook and baker. Sandra survived a severe stroke when she was 46 years old. She learned to talk and read again and do everything with one arm. She was stubborn and determined and wanted no help from anyone else. Sandra was a wonderful mother who was kind, loving, and generous. She was loved by everyone who knew here.
Mary Lou Milner
Mary Lou “Mernie” Milner, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, while residing at Bell Tower Residence, surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services. Mary Lou was the oldest of 4 children born to the late Ray A. and Helene C. (Wyss) Galipeau on December 1, 1926, in Merrill. She married her first husband, Donald Lambrecht on September 5, 1946, and divorced before he passed away on September 5, 1975. She then met Albert Milner and exchanged marriage vows on June 28, 1980. They enjoyed being snowbirds together, and went to La Feria, TX for 12 winters. Sadly, he passed away on July 28, 2012. Mary Lou worked as a telephone operator in her earlier years, before becoming a lead bookkeeper at Merrill Federal Savings and Loan for 20 years, until her retirement in 1984. She was always a very organized and neat lady. Mary Lou was an avid bowler to say the least! Her family was made up of bowlers and she was able to teach her children the skill. She was on a variety of leagues and participated in the Channel 7 Pin Busters Tournaments. Mary Lou looked forward to her time spent at the cottage on Long Lake in Weyerhaeuser, WI, a place close to her heart. She was very devoted to her family and was a woman of strong Catholic faith, consistently saying her Rosary. She was talented with needlework, as well as painting ceramics. Mary Lou was an incredible cook and baker and would enjoy hosting family events where she was able to make her delicious meals. She always had a smile on her face when her family was around, they were the light of her life. Mary Lou will always be in the hearts and minds of her family and friends.
Merrill Dance Team places at Little Chute competition
The Merrill Varsity Dance Team attended their first competition this past weekend in Little Chute at the Little Chute Holiday Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. In D2 Hip Hop, the Merrill Dance Team placed fourth out of nine teams, competing against dance teams from Plymouth, New London, Port Washington, Tomah, Menominee, Lacrosse, Grafton, Logan, and Mosinee. Mosinee took first place honors.
Merrill Wrestlers edged out by Wausau West
On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, the Merrill Varsity Wrestling Team hosted a dual with Wausau West. “Merrill was edged by Wausau West 39-28,” Merrill Varsity Wrestling Coach Brian Suchocki said. “Austin and Carson picked up third-period pins in the first two matches of the night,” he said. “After...
2022 preliminary gun deer hunt harvest statistics
On the heals of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released preliminary statistics related to the harvest, number of hunters, and safety during the season. Preliminary license sales. As of 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, sales for gun, bow, crossbow,...
Merrill Girls Basketball struggles with shooting
The Merrill Girls Basketball team traveled to Just A Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells on Dec. 3, 2022, for a non-conference game against Ellsworth Community High School. The Bluejays hung in there for the majority of the first half but never had the lead during the game. The Lady Jays struggled shooting wise, finishing with a 24.5 field goal % and only making 1 of 22 three-point shots attempted.
MERRILL AREA BIRTHS
Boy, Parker Gene, born to Destiney Wampole and Damian Wampole of Athens. Girl, Emery Jane, born to Amber Westfall and Riley Westfall of Marathon. Boy, Jonathon Rhinehart, born to Heidi Schmoll and Joshua Schmoll of Deerbrook. NOVEMBER 28, 2022. Boy, Jett Corey, born to Naomi Seefeld and Heath Seefeld of...
Fire heavily damages 8th Street apartment in Merrill
On Dec. 5, 2022, at 11:21 p.m., the Merrill Fire Department (MFD) was dispatched to an apartment at 1210 E. 8th St. in Merrill for a report of a structure fire, with the caller saying her couch was on fire. Engine 61, Truck 63, and Medic 62 responded immediately with...
MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS
12-06-22 At 8:02 p.m. a caller reported a package was mis-delivered and now could not be located. The whereabouts of the package are currently unknown. At 8:11 p.m. a caller reported a smashed vehicle in a store parking lot. Officers located the vehicle, which had significant front end damage and debris on the ground. The vehicle was unoccupied. Surveillance video was observed, which showed another vehicle struck the car and then left the scene. Officers will be attempting to identify the driver of that vehicle.
EMU Bluejacks Varsity Hockey takes three losses
Game three of the East Merrill Newman United (EMU) Bluejacks Varsity Hockey season was Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Marathon Park Ice Rink in Wausau. The Bluejacks played SPASH in their first conference game of the season, and it was a tough way to start off in-conference play. SPASH scored the lone goal of the first period and then went on to score three goals in the second and two goals in the third, with the Bluejacks remaining scoreless throughout. The Bluejacks made at least 13 attempts on goal, but SPASH’s Goalie was able to prevent them from scoring. SPASH was aggressive in their play, but the Bluejacks’ Goalie, Senior Jake Furrer, made a total of 77 saves in the game, helping to keep their goal numbers down.
The weather grounded the helicopter, but Santa rode in on a fire engine!
The Pine River Volunteer Fire Department Fire House in the Town of Pine River was the place to be Saturday afternoon, Dec. 10, 2022. Children and parents gathered before 1:00 p.m., excited to see Santa arrive in a helicopter as the fire fighters had hoped. Alas, the weather didn’t cooperate and the helicopter was grounded.
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
An 18-year-old Irma man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in the Town of Schley, on Saturday morning Dec. 10, 2022. Preliminary investigation of the crash indicated the vehicle was northbound on Cty. Rd. G, before leaving the roadway, striking a signpost, powerpole, and culvert, before coming to a rest on its roof. The driver refused medical transport. Deputies were assisted on the scene of the crash by the Merrill Fire Department. Town of Russell Fire Department and First Responders, and Wisconsin Public Service.
