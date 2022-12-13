Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
TV Fanatic
The Cleaning Lady Round Table: Did the Right People Pay for Thony’s Mistakes?
Several people ultimately paid for Thony's mistakes, including Fiona and Garrett. After Thony administered the experimental drug without the doctor's consent, she and Fiona were arrested on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 11. She only made things worse on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 12 when she confronted Kamdar alone.
TV Fanatic
Watch Survivor Online: Season 43 Episode 13
On Survivor Season 43 Episode 13, the final five castaways fought it out to win the check and escape the island. At the top of the hour, it was revealed they had to find the perfect balance. From that point on, the finale became chaotic as an alliance was forced...
TV Fanatic
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Oedipus Wrecks
Emily Prentiss has been on the periphery of the action so far, largely controlling things when it comes to Deputy Director Bailey. On Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Episode 5, she did a fair amount of controlling and also eased back into the field. It's great seeing her in action...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
musictimes.com
Stephen Boss' Final Moments: tWitch's Condition Before His Death Revealed to Public
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' final moments before his tragic death have been publicized. tWitch's wife, Alison Holker Boss, confirmed the dancer's death in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. She did not speak about his cause of death, but the Los Angeles medical examiner divulged on Tuesday that he died by suicide at a hotel.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Who Was the Runner-Up on ‘The Voice’ 2022? NBC Confirms After Finale Confusion
Many fans of 'The Voice' were confused last night when Carson Daly did not announce the 2022 runner-up before the winner. NBC has cleared things up.
Police Debunk Rumor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Lost His Life Savings, Say He Did Leave A Note
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death remains a huge shock to fans, and authorities are clearing up certain rumors about his financial situation and suicide note.
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Link Arms During Lunch Date In 1st Photos Since Getting Suspended From ‘GMA’
Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes, 45, and Amy Robach, 49, have been spotted for the first time since being suspended. The pair, who are believed to be in a romantic relationship after spotted on a getaway to upstate New York before Thanksgiving, were seen laughing and linking arms as they went for a stroll in New York City on Thursday, Dec. 15 in the images published by the Daily Mail. The appeared elated as they left T.J.’s apartment in the Big Apple’s Financial District before heading for lunch at The Capital Grille, which is walking distance.
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss said he was ‘thankful for life’ 2 weeks before suicide
Stephen “tWitch” Boss said he was “thankful for life” just two weeks before his tragic death by suicide. “Thankful for family. Thankful for health. Thankful for love. Thankful for life,” the former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ captioned an Instagram photo on Nov. 24 while celebrating Thanksgiving with his family. “Sending y’all so much love from our family to yours. 🦃❤️✌🏾,” he added with the hashtags #bossfamily and #turkeyday. In the picture, Boss had on a big smile as he posed in front of a table filled with food beside his wife, Allison Holker, and their three kids, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. Several...
The Cringeworthy End of Harry & Meghan on Netflix
Well, here we all are again. Ready for three more hours of expensively lit retribution? I hope so, because the second half of Netflix’s documentary Harry & Meghan dropped today, covering the four and a half years from the couple’s wedding to the present day. The final three...
Elle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Sweet New Photos and Details of Lilibet in Their Docuseries
Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry briefly touch on their family's newest addition, one-year-old Lilibet “Lili” Diana, in the last episode of their Harry & Meghan docuseries. They discuss who she resembles so far, how they felt after her birth, and their hopes for Lili as she grows up. The couple also shared so many never-before-seen photos of their little girl, including photos and videos from the day she was born: June 4, 2021.
Michelle Obama shares sweet tribute to tWitch; Watch them dancing during the Let’s Move! campaign
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, please call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. Former First Lady Michelle Obama took to social media to remember Stephen “tWitch” Boss after his passing. The 58-year-old author, who met the dancer during her many visits...
Jake Tapper shares harrowing story of daughter's near-fatal misdiagnosis
A new government report found more than 7 million incorrect diagnoses are made in US emergency rooms every year. CNN's Jake Tapper shares his personal experience from when his 14-year-old daughter, Alice, almost died as a result of a misdiagnosis.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Mom Speaks Out After His Shocking Death
Days after his death, Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s mom Connie Boss Alexander is breaking her silence. On Friday, Connie wrote on her Instagram Story, “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can.”
‘The Voice’s Two New Coaches for Season 23 Revealed
Prior to Season 22’s winner officially being announced, NBC revealed more details about the coaches lined up for the upcoming season of The Voice. According to NBC, Blake Shelton will be returning for Season 23 of The Voice. It will be his last season on the show. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning after her brief hiatus. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be assuming the roles as the two final coaches for the upcoming season.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss had numerous 2023 projects lined up: ‘He was so excited’
Stephen “tWitch” Boss was preparing for a busy 2023 before his tragic death this week, with “multiple shows, brand deals, and projects in pre-production for the upcoming year.” The “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ, 40, was found dead inside a Los Angeles motel room on Tuesday, with an autopsy confirming that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. On Friday, a source told People that the beloved entertainer’s career was booming and that he was looking forward to the work he had secured. “He was so excited about all of the projects he had coming up and was very involved...
