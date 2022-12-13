ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SheKnows

Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin

They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
TV Fanatic

The Cleaning Lady Round Table: Did the Right People Pay for Thony’s Mistakes?

Several people ultimately paid for Thony's mistakes, including Fiona and Garrett. After Thony administered the experimental drug without the doctor's consent, she and Fiona were arrested on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 11. She only made things worse on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 12 when she confronted Kamdar alone.
TV Fanatic

Watch Survivor Online: Season 43 Episode 13

On Survivor Season 43 Episode 13, the final five castaways fought it out to win the check and escape the island. At the top of the hour, it was revealed they had to find the perfect balance. From that point on, the finale became chaotic as an alliance was forced...
TV Fanatic

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Oedipus Wrecks

Emily Prentiss has been on the periphery of the action so far, largely controlling things when it comes to Deputy Director Bailey. On Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Episode 5, she did a fair amount of controlling and also eased back into the field. It's great seeing her in action...
HollywoodLife

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Link Arms During Lunch Date In 1st Photos Since Getting Suspended From ‘GMA’

Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes, 45, and Amy Robach, 49, have been spotted for the first time since being suspended. The pair, who are believed to be in a romantic relationship after spotted on a getaway to upstate New York before Thanksgiving, were seen laughing and linking arms as they went for a stroll in New York City on Thursday, Dec. 15 in the images published by the Daily Mail. The appeared elated as they left T.J.’s apartment in the Big Apple’s Financial District before heading for lunch at The Capital Grille, which is walking distance.
Page Six

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss said he was ‘thankful for life’ 2 weeks before suicide

Stephen “tWitch” Boss said he was “thankful for life” just two weeks before his tragic death by suicide. “Thankful for family. Thankful for health. Thankful for love. Thankful for life,” the former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ captioned an Instagram photo on Nov. 24 while celebrating Thanksgiving with his family. “Sending y’all so much love from our family to yours. 🦃❤️✌🏾,” he added with the hashtags #bossfamily and #turkeyday. In the picture, Boss had on a big smile as he posed in front of a table filled with food beside his wife, Allison Holker, and their three kids, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. Several...
Elle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Sweet New Photos and Details of Lilibet in Their Docuseries

Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry briefly touch on their family's newest addition, one-year-old Lilibet “Lili” Diana, in the last episode of their Harry & Meghan docuseries. They discuss who she resembles so far, how they felt after her birth, and their hopes for Lili as she grows up. The couple also shared so many never-before-seen photos of their little girl, including photos and videos from the day she was born: June 4, 2021.
extratv

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Mom Speaks Out After His Shocking Death

Days after his death, Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s mom Connie Boss Alexander is breaking her silence. On Friday, Connie wrote on her Instagram Story, “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can.”
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’s Two New Coaches for Season 23 Revealed

Prior to Season 22’s winner officially being announced, NBC revealed more details about the coaches lined up for the upcoming season of The Voice. According to NBC, Blake Shelton will be returning for Season 23 of The Voice. It will be his last season on the show. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning after her brief hiatus. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be assuming the roles as the two final coaches for the upcoming season.
New York Post

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss had numerous 2023 projects lined up: ‘He was so excited’

Stephen “tWitch” Boss was preparing for a busy 2023 before his tragic death this week, with “multiple shows, brand deals, and projects in pre-production for the upcoming year.” The “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ, 40, was found dead inside a Los Angeles motel room on Tuesday, with an autopsy confirming that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. On Friday, a source told People that the beloved entertainer’s career was booming and that he was looking forward to the work he had secured. “He was so excited about all of the projects he had coming up and was very involved...
