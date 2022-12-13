ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Rats rescued in Steelton up for adoption

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – The rats that were found in Steelton back in October are now looking for homes. An adoption event is being held at Abrams & Weakley General Store for Animals in Harrisburg on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bethany Pascoe, a...
STEELTON, PA
‘Bike a Better Path’ giveaway held in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday, Dec. 16’s hometown heroes are giving bikes to local kids!. “Bike a Better Path” gives bikes and helmets to kids across the Midstate ages two through 17. This year, the program held its fourth giveaway at the Linglestown American Legion on...
Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale

BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
BAINBRIDGE, PA
$4.4 million in grants awarded to Lancaster County organizations

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The office of State House Rep.-elect Ismail Smith-Wade-El (D) announced on Dec. 16, 2022 that $4.4 million in grants have been awarded to Lancaster-based organizations. The $4.4 million in grants were awarded to the Lancaster organizations by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD)....
LANCASTER, PA
New Wawa is flying into York County soon

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dover Township planning commission recently approved plans to construct a new Wawa. The new, approximately 6,000-square-foot Wawa in Dover Township is going to be located on a 4-acre plot at 2941 Carlisle Rd., according to the Dover Township Planning Commission. This comes as Wawa...
YORK COUNTY, PA
What’s new at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show will officially start on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Harrisburg. So what’s new this year?. With exciting things to eat and see, the Pennsylvania Farm Show can be a lot of fun. If you make it to the 107th farm show, be sure to check out these new exhibits and foods.
HARRISBURG, PA
Melissa Frost

Holiday Dessert: A Delicious, Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Dutch Treat

The name of it doesn't make it sound too appealing, but don't be fooled. Old-fashioned sand tart cookies are one of the more addicting treats there are. It's impossible to stop after just one because they're so tiny, sweet and delicious. If you've been visiting some of the rural farm markets across the county lately, you probably have seen the cookies.
LANCASTER, PA
Pennsylvania theme parks named nation’s best holiday events

(WHTM) — USA Today’s 10Best has released its list of the top 10 best theme park holiday events in the United States. Three Pennsylvania parks have made the list: Hersheypark, Kennywood, and Dutch Wonderland have earned the eighth, ninth, and tenth place spots respectively. The full list can...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Program for at-risk teens holds first graduation ceremony

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A first-of-its-kind graduation took place on Friday, Dec. 16, for some Pennsylvania kids who will now have a head start on life. The Keystone State Challenge Academy (KSCA), which was started in 2019, is a program that aims to improve the lives of at-risk teenagers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
What do ‘resign-to-run’ laws do? Does Pennsylvania need them?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Should elected officials have to give up their state government seats before they can run for a higher office? It may seem like a straightforward question, however, it is a question that Pennsylvanians have been asking for decades. On Election Day this year, voters elected 102...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster County program provides instruments for students

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An organization in Lancaster County is trying to put more musical instruments in the hands of school children. “Music for Everyone,” provides pianos to Lancaster schools each year. This year, the organization has $90,000 in grants available for non-profits and schools that need help paying for instruments and music education.

