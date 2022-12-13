Read full article on original website
Rats rescued in Steelton up for adoption
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – The rats that were found in Steelton back in October are now looking for homes. An adoption event is being held at Abrams & Weakley General Store for Animals in Harrisburg on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bethany Pascoe, a...
‘Bike a Better Path’ giveaway held in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday, Dec. 16’s hometown heroes are giving bikes to local kids!. “Bike a Better Path” gives bikes and helmets to kids across the Midstate ages two through 17. This year, the program held its fourth giveaway at the Linglestown American Legion on...
Christmas cupcakes; new bakery; mystery woman: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. High: 42; Low: 25. Rain, snow. Still unknown: A teen boy walking through a wooded area in Beaver County eight years ago stumbled upon the decapitated, embalmed head of an older woman. For several reasons, authorities still don’t know who she was.
Pennsylvania woman quits her job as makeup artist, opens farm animal rescue sanctuary
A Pennsylvania woman quit her job as a makeup artist to open a farm animal sanctuary after visiting one herself — Here With Us Farm Sanctuary houses hundreds of farm animals in need.
PETA blames Pennsylvania barn fire that killed 250K chickens on non-vegans
Thousands of chickens were killed after a fire broke out at a Lebanon County farm this week. Now animal rights group PETA is blaming their deaths on those who don’t follow a vegan lifestyle. SIMILAR STORIES: PETA asks for federal investigation into treatment of lab monkeys after Pa. crash,...
Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale
BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
$4.4 million in grants awarded to Lancaster County organizations
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The office of State House Rep.-elect Ismail Smith-Wade-El (D) announced on Dec. 16, 2022 that $4.4 million in grants have been awarded to Lancaster-based organizations. The $4.4 million in grants were awarded to the Lancaster organizations by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD)....
New Wawa is flying into York County soon
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dover Township planning commission recently approved plans to construct a new Wawa. The new, approximately 6,000-square-foot Wawa in Dover Township is going to be located on a 4-acre plot at 2941 Carlisle Rd., according to the Dover Township Planning Commission. This comes as Wawa...
What’s new at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show will officially start on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Harrisburg. So what’s new this year?. With exciting things to eat and see, the Pennsylvania Farm Show can be a lot of fun. If you make it to the 107th farm show, be sure to check out these new exhibits and foods.
Central Pa. creamery damaged in fire; GoFundMe launched
A Cumberland County creamery is asked for the public’s help rebuilding after fire tore through the business. An early Tuesday morning electrical fire in Newburg destroyed Keswick Creamery’s milking parlor, milk house and cheese plant, according to a GoFundMe organized to help the business rebuild. All of the...
The name of it doesn't make it sound too appealing, but don't be fooled. Old-fashioned sand tart cookies are one of the more addicting treats there are. It's impossible to stop after just one because they're so tiny, sweet and delicious. If you've been visiting some of the rural farm markets across the county lately, you probably have seen the cookies.
Hills Department Store Food Truck coming to Pennsylvania
Do you miss the smell of snack bar from the Hills Department Store? If you’re answer is yes, you’re in luck! Jason Powell from Aliquippa told ABC News Partner WTAE that he plans to create a snack bar, food truck style, that will travel to former Hills store location and serve treats from the department […]
Pennsylvania theme parks named nation’s best holiday events
(WHTM) — USA Today’s 10Best has released its list of the top 10 best theme park holiday events in the United States. Three Pennsylvania parks have made the list: Hersheypark, Kennywood, and Dutch Wonderland have earned the eighth, ninth, and tenth place spots respectively. The full list can...
Program for at-risk teens holds first graduation ceremony
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A first-of-its-kind graduation took place on Friday, Dec. 16, for some Pennsylvania kids who will now have a head start on life. The Keystone State Challenge Academy (KSCA), which was started in 2019, is a program that aims to improve the lives of at-risk teenagers.
'It was meant to be' | York County waitress surprised with $1,300 tip
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County waitress was on the receiving end of a $1,300 tip and the act of kindness has quickly gone viral. The waitress received the extremely generous tip for her service at Stonybrook Family Restaurant in Springettsbury Township and the video has since garnered more than 650,000 likes on TikTok.
Grocery Outlet opens another discount store in Cumberland County
Shoppers in Cumberland County have another spot to buy groceries. This morning, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened at the Windsor Park Shopping Center at 5280 Simpson Ferry Road in Lower Allen Township with a ribbon-cutting and gift card giveaway. The discount grocery chain offers 30% to 70% off name brand...
What do ‘resign-to-run’ laws do? Does Pennsylvania need them?
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Should elected officials have to give up their state government seats before they can run for a higher office? It may seem like a straightforward question, however, it is a question that Pennsylvanians have been asking for decades. On Election Day this year, voters elected 102...
Lancaster County program provides instruments for students
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An organization in Lancaster County is trying to put more musical instruments in the hands of school children. “Music for Everyone,” provides pianos to Lancaster schools each year. This year, the organization has $90,000 in grants available for non-profits and schools that need help paying for instruments and music education.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf talks efforts to send $2,000 stimulus checks
(WHTM) – Tom Wolf is wrapping up his tenure as Pennsylvania’s Governor after two terms and eight years marked by COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic was the question of whether Pennsylvania would be able to send $2,000 stimulus checks directly...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall has some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Pennsylvania
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Pennsylvania is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
