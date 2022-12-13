Read full article on original website
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Charles Barkley called his former Philadelphia 76ers teammate the best player he ever played with
Andrew Toney had a potential Hall of Fame career, but injuries unfortunately got in the way.
Thomas Bryant exposes Nikola Jokic in Lakers’ win over Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers played the second game of their homestand against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. This coming after a heartbreaking loss to the Boston Celtics in overtime on Tuesday. To be totally honest, this game looked more like a Summer League game than two teams trying to strengthen their position in the Western Conference.
Lakers' Anthony Davis likely to undergo MRI after injuring foot
Lakers star Anthony Davis missed the second half after injuring his right foot Friday against the Nuggets, but a source said there is hope he did not suffer anything severe.
Miami Heat ‘clap back’ at NBA League Office over injury report fine
The Miami Heat are still trying to figure some things out on the court. In order to do so, they’ll have to lean into their identity on a full-scale basis. That means that they’ll have to tap into that gritty, determined, and strong-willed mentality that has gotten them this far as an organization. In fact, they may have to go, borderline, petty in order to motivate themselves, especially with their penchant to play down thus far this season.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Atlanta Braves dream lineup after trading for Sean Murphy
The Atlanta Braves completely changed the look of their catching corps in a three-team trade that brought Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy to Atlanta. How does that trade impact the Braves lineup?. With Oakland catcher Sean Murphy being one of the hottest names on the MLB trade market since...
Sabres look for continued success on road trip vs. Coyotes
Faced with questions on defense, the Buffalo Sabres look to maintain a solid stretch when they visit the Arizona Coyotes
How To Watch Eagles versus Bears: Live Stream, TV, Radio
If you didn’t know any better, you might think the Philadelphia Eagles were playing the Dallas Cowboys this week. They aren’t. That grudge match will have to wait until Week 16 on Christmas Eve, but this week’s trip to Soldier Field should serve as a nice appetizer.
