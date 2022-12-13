ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
generalaviationnews.com

The one and only Boeing XB-15

Only one Boeing XB-15 bomber prototype was built, yet it provided the giant aircraft manufacturer with design ideas that shaped the famous B-17 and Model 314 Clipper airplanes. The Boeing XB-15 (Model 294), originally known by the nomenclature XBLR-1, or Experimental Bomber, Long Range, Design 1, was conceived before the...
Reuters

Exclusive-Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets -sources

PARIS/NEW DELHI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Air India is close to placing landmark orders for as many as 500 jetliners worth tens of billions of dollars from both Airbus and Boeing as it carves out an ambitious renaissance under the Tata Group conglomerate, industry sources said on Sunday.
The Independent

Report: No altitude advice before Dallas air show crash

Just before a midair collision that killed six at a Dallas air show, a group of historic fighter planes were told to fly ahead of a formation of bombers without any prior plan for coordinating altitude, according to a federal report released Wednesday. The report did not give a cause of the crash.A Kingcobra fighter was banking left when it struck a B-17 bomber behind the left wing during the Nov. 12 air show featuring World War II-era planes, the National Transportation Safety Board said in its preliminary findings. All six people aboard the planes — the pilot of...
TheStreet

Airlines Make Push for Planes Needing Only One Pilot

Whenever the economy gets rocky, the natural inclination is for people to tighten their belts and look at what they need to spend less money on. Sometimes that means no more dinners at fancy restaurants for a while or putting off getting a new car for a year. It’s not...
AFP

France confirms contract to develop next-generation fighter jet

The French army on Friday officially awarded the contract to develop a new European combat jet, a key project in the push to integrate the continent's military capabilities and reduce its reliance on American equipment. So far no other European nations have signed on to build the new plane, and a previous French-German plan to build a common fighter failed, leading to the development of the Rafale and Eurofighter jets currently in use.

