The one and only Boeing XB-15
Only one Boeing XB-15 bomber prototype was built, yet it provided the giant aircraft manufacturer with design ideas that shaped the famous B-17 and Model 314 Clipper airplanes. The Boeing XB-15 (Model 294), originally known by the nomenclature XBLR-1, or Experimental Bomber, Long Range, Design 1, was conceived before the...
Exclusive-Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets -sources
PARIS/NEW DELHI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Air India is close to placing landmark orders for as many as 500 jetliners worth tens of billions of dollars from both Airbus and Boeing as it carves out an ambitious renaissance under the Tata Group conglomerate, industry sources said on Sunday.
Both Pilots fell 'ASLEEP' during the flight at FL-7,000 feet
An airline's pilots fell asleep during the flight and overshot the runway. According to the Aviation Herald, The Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800 was en route from Khartoum to Addis Ababa when the pilots fell asleep, and the aircraft continued past the top of the descent.
Report: No altitude advice before Dallas air show crash
Just before a midair collision that killed six at a Dallas air show, a group of historic fighter planes were told to fly ahead of a formation of bombers without any prior plan for coordinating altitude, according to a federal report released Wednesday. The report did not give a cause of the crash.A Kingcobra fighter was banking left when it struck a B-17 bomber behind the left wing during the Nov. 12 air show featuring World War II-era planes, the National Transportation Safety Board said in its preliminary findings. All six people aboard the planes — the pilot of...
Airlines Make Push for Planes Needing Only One Pilot
Whenever the economy gets rocky, the natural inclination is for people to tighten their belts and look at what they need to spend less money on. Sometimes that means no more dinners at fancy restaurants for a while or putting off getting a new car for a year. It’s not...
Mayhem Hypersonic Strike-Recon Jet Contract Awarded To Leidos
LeidosThe Air Force has said it wants the experimental Mayhem air vehicle to demonstrate strike and intelligence-gathering capabilities.
Airbus successfully launches wingman drones from A400M
These Remote Carriers will supplement manned aircraft and support pilots in their tasks and missions.
France confirms contract to develop next-generation fighter jet
The French army on Friday officially awarded the contract to develop a new European combat jet, a key project in the push to integrate the continent's military capabilities and reduce its reliance on American equipment. So far no other European nations have signed on to build the new plane, and a previous French-German plan to build a common fighter failed, leading to the development of the Rafale and Eurofighter jets currently in use.
