Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County choosing an interim public works director

By Steve Mc Intosh
 3 days ago

At Wednesday's meeting the Sedgwick County Commission will be looking at naming an interim public works director. Commissioner Pete Mietzner tells KNSS News Jim Webber is retiring after several years in that job. He says Webber is "a really good person" and works well with the city and the state. The county will begin a search for Webber's permanent replacement.

The Kansas Legislature reconvenes in early January in Topeka. Commissioner Mietzner says the county wants to be visible when state lawmakers gather. He discusses other county interests, including a new mental health facility in south central Kansas and efforts to bring passenger rail service back to Wichita.

Meitzner commented during his weekly chat with Steve and Ted in the Morning on KNSS.

Wichita, KS
