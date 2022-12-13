The Biden Administration's Culpability to Open Borders during a Deadly Pandemic is not only a "Threat to National Security" it's a "Violation of Oath of Office." Spreading Communicable Disease Statutes, "Terrorism and Terrorist Threats" At the Federal Level the Department of Justice (DOJ) formally announced that the Coronavirus appears to meet the statuary definition of a "Biological Agent" and the people who intentionally spread the Virus could be prosecuted for "Terrorism" also "Assault and Battery," "Child Endangerment," "Reckless Endangerment," "Aggravated Assault," "Reckless Behavior That Causes Bodily Harm," and "Harassment." Let's not forget "Treason" and "Crimes Against Humanity." All Impeachable Offenses!!!
they love them so much then take them too your cities and put them in their neighborhoods and schools. oh no they cant do that, ask marthas vineyard ppl. that's exactly where they need to send them. millions to each of those states in the northeast. all this for a stupid uneducated vote with promises of free stuff and being able to bring all of their family. this administration is a total disgrace and disaster. traitor's!
Trump would have cut off all aid to these countries and use those funds here at least. Now we pay them to stay or come.
Comments / 150