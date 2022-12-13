ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

WarchiefANU
3d ago

The Biden Administration's Culpability to Open Borders during a Deadly Pandemic is not only a "Threat to National Security" it's a "Violation of Oath of Office." Spreading Communicable Disease Statutes, "Terrorism and Terrorist Threats" At the Federal Level the Department of Justice (DOJ) formally announced that the Coronavirus appears to meet the statuary definition of a "Biological Agent" and the people who intentionally spread the Virus could be prosecuted for "Terrorism" also "Assault and Battery," "Child Endangerment," "Reckless Endangerment," "Aggravated Assault," "Reckless Behavior That Causes Bodily Harm," and "Harassment." Let's not forget "Treason" and "Crimes Against Humanity." All Impeachable Offenses!!!

joeyg
3d ago

they love them so much then take them too your cities and put them in their neighborhoods and schools. oh no they cant do that, ask marthas vineyard ppl. that's exactly where they need to send them. millions to each of those states in the northeast. all this for a stupid uneducated vote with promises of free stuff and being able to bring all of their family. this administration is a total disgrace and disaster. traitor's!

Jane Doe
3d ago

Trump would have cut off all aid to these countries and use those funds here at least. Now we pay them to stay or come.

Tom Handy

Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time

On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
EL PASO, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded

Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden

Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp

Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
EL PASO, TX
