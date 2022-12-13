BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Tuesday, Dec. 13)

San Antonio Spurs’ Derrick White (4) drives against Denver Nuggets’ Facundo Campazzo during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) Darren Abate

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Argentina (-115) over Croatia in regular time: Croatia has reached the semifinals with one win.

2. Celtics (-4, -110) at Lakers: The game's in L.A., but Boston has an elite 17-10 ATS record.

3. Memphis (+8, -110) at Alabama: Coming off big win over No. 1 Houston, Tide vulnerable.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

Paul Klee’s Best Bets ATS record: 35-26-1