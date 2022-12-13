ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Cardinals' assistant coaches adjusting to new duties handed them in midseason

By José M. Romero, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ukGL0_0jh1hPpX00

Spencer Whipple started the 2022 season as the Arizona Cardinals' co-pass game coordinator, sharing the role with Cam Turner on head coach Kliff Kingsbury's staff.

Whipple has, since at least September, been coaching the Cardinals running backs. Kingsbury announced that staff move in November, with assistant running backs coach Don Shumpert having left to pursue other opportunities. Shumpert briefly worked with the running backs after former position coach James Saxon was placed on administrative leave to deal with personal legal matters in early August.

Whipple has his fourth different title with the Cardinals coaching staff since arriving as an offensive quality control coach in 2019. And he's not the only Cardinals assistant to have had to change job titles and duties this season.

Steve Heiden is in his 10th season on the Cardinals staff which makes him one of the longest tenured assistant coaches in team history. He's moved from tight ends to leading the offensive line after former offensive line coach Sean Kugler was terminated for an incident that occurred while the Cardinals were in Mexico City to play the San Francisco 49ers last month.

Former Arizona State quarterback Mike Bercovici was promoted to offensive assistant before this season, but is now working with the Cardinals' tight ends.

"We’re all kind of, with this change, all hands on deck at this point. Everybody has their input right now trying to come up with the best ideas and thoughts to go into the game plan," Kingsbury said recently.

"The process hasn't changed too much. Just the people doing it has," Kingsbury said Saturday.

Whipple is back working with Cardinals starting running back James Conner, whom he helped coach at Pittsburgh where Conner played his college ball. He said he was excited for the opportunity to coach the running backs.

"Obviously wanted to help any way I can. And so I was excited to and got to get to work with a great room of guys that make it extremely easy, and they're knowledgeable. Just adjusting, that's the biggest thing, and those guys make it easy because they're smart football players in that room and have some experience," Whipple said.

The Cardinals started the season with five active roster running backs; Conner, Eno Benjamin, Darrel Williams, Jonathan Ward and Keaontay Ingram. Williams is on injured reserve, Benjamin and Ward have long since been released and Ingram joins Corey Clement as backups to Conner.

"I think the guys just stay the course. The players are focused, the staff just on putting the best foot forward, best plan together and to win each game and be successful each week," Whipple said. "The players are focused on the task at hand and what needs to be done in practice meetings and doing the best they can."

The changes on the coaching staff are all just part of a season that has not gone the way the Cardinals nor their fans figured it would. On top of that, NFL Films and HBO "Hard Knocks" cameras have been embedded with the team to witness some of the drama.

Most assistant coaches are left out of the spotlight to do their jobs. But this season, Heiden has been among those staff members to have gotten some air time on the show, because he is now running the offensive line meetings with Kugler gone so suddenly.

"Really, the only thing that's new, or that I need to learn is just how they communicate in there. And making sure that nothing changes for the players, making sure it's consistent for them. And making sure if there's anyone changing anything, it's me," Heiden said. "I can add certain things, techniques and things that I've done in the past that way. But for the most part, I want to keep it as consistent as possible for the group so there's continuity within the room."

Heiden said a good deal of his first six seasons on staff were spent in the offensive line room, which gives him a base to work from now.

When he first met with the players after the Kugler matter, Heiden said he had to walk into the room and be himself. He wanted to make clear that they can be heard and he welcomes their input.

"I had to adjust to what they were doing, the way they were handling some things, and I just coached the way that I like coaches to coach me when I played as a veteran, and I handled the situation as such," Heiden said. "I think it's been a good transition and credit goes to those veterans that are in the room, they kind of made it easy for me."

Heiden is joined by assistant offensive line coach Brian Natkin. The job has been made more challenging with injuries to every Week 1 starter except right tackle Kelvin Beachum. D.J. Humphries, Rodney Hudson, Justin Pugh and Will Hernandez are all either on injured reserve or out for the season.

"I think they’ve done a nice job. It’s not easy to just be flipped into that," Kingsbury said of Heiden and Natkin.

A search for a new run game coordinator and offensive line coach will begin after this season, Kingsbury has previously said.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision

The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
BALTIMORE, MD
iheart.com

Former Cardinals Pitcher Simmons Dies

(Ambler, PA) -- Former Cardinals starting pitcher Curt Simmons is dead at the age of 93. Simmons died of unspecified causes at his Pennsylvania home yesterday. Simmons spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with the Cardinals during the 1960 season. He played with St. Louis until 1966, and he helped bring a World Series championship to the city in 1964.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NESN

This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called

Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
The Spun

Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death

Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
STARKVILLE, MS
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Get More Brutal Injury News On Defensive Side

The Dallas Cowboys had a close call with the Houston Texans in Week 14, as they trailed for the majority of the game. But, in their final drive of the game, the Cowboys went 98 yards to score the go-ahead touchdown, winning their fourth consecutive game and dropping the Texans to a record of 1-11-1.
DALLAS, TX
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update On Key Offensive Star

The Dallas Cowboys barely escaped Week 14 with a victory over the Houston Texans, needing a 98-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to pull ahead and get the win. There are certainly a lot of things to clean up as the Cowboys are going to be on the road in three out of their final four games of the season and it is far from a cakewalk.
DALLAS, TX
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball champ scores 54 points off the bench

Quinn Cook hasn't been on an NBA regular-season roster since 2021, but at 29 years old, he's a top remaining free agent. And the former captain guard for the 2015 Duke basketball national champs may have helped his chances to land back in the league this season via his most recent performance in the Chinese Basketball Association.
DURHAM, NC
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

ESPN's Dick Vitale slams IARP's Sean Miller, Arizona basketball ruling: 'Shame on you'

Dick Vitale is not happy with the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) and its ruling Wednesday on the Arizona basketball program and former coach Sean Miller. The ESPN analyst took to Twitter to sound off on the ruling, which did not impose any future postseason ban on the Wildcats program and didn't levy any sanctions against Miller, who now coaches at Xavier.
TUCSON, AZ
TMZ.com

Aqib Talib Sued Over Fatal Shooting At Youth Football Game

Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib has just been sued ... after he allegedly helped incite an altercation that led to a fatal shooting at a youth football game back in August. Michael Hickmon's family filed the lawsuit in Dallas County on Tuesday ... claiming the actions of Talib and his brother, Yaqub Talib, at a Big XII Youth Sports League event ultimately led to Hickmon's tragic death on Aug. 13.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy