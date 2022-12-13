Delta forecast a revenue jump of up to 20% in 2023. The airline expects 2023 adjusted EPS of up to $6. The carrier is holding an investor presentation Wednesday. The airline expects its adjusted earnings to nearly double to as much as $6 per share next year, above analysts' estimates. It forecast a 15% to 20% jump in revenue in 2023 from this year, which is expected to bring in roughly $45.5 billion.

2 DAYS AGO