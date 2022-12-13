ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local News Briefs

By Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago
Clothing drive changes date

COSHOCTON − Coshocton Opportunity School students will be hanging coats, hats, gloves, scarves and socks at 2 p.m. Wednesday from trees on Main Street. Those in need may take items starting at 3:30 p.m. This is a date change from previously announced due to predicted rain on Thursday. Call 740-622-3600 for any questions.

Breakfast buffet upcoming

WEST LAFAYETTE − The West Lafayette Lions Club and Blue Ridge 4-H Club will have a breakfast buffet from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Jan. 7 at the West Lafayette United Methodist Church, 120 W. Union St., West Lafayette.

Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 2 to 10 and free for children under 2. Menu includes pancakes, French toast, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee.

Related
WHIZ

Rushing Wind Biker Church Hosting Live Nativity

ZANESVILLE, OH – If you’ve ever wanted to witness the magic of Christmas in a very special way, now is your chance. This Friday, December 16th, watch the classic nativity scene come to life at Rushing Wind Biker Church. You’ll have two chances to see the Live Nativity tomorrow night, with 30-minute shows beginning at 6 PM and 7 PM. In its 3rd year, the annual event features a unique, family-friendly experience for all.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

The City of Zanesville is Hosting a Blood Drive in Honor of a Tragic Industrial Accident

ZANESVILLE,OH – On November 30th there was a tragic industrial accident on interstate 70. The accident brought most of the city of Zanesville to a standstill. Stephanie Winland, an employee at the Zanesville Community Development Department, reached out to the wife of the industrial worker who was injured in the accident. She said her husband needed more than 30 units of blood after the accident and encouraged people to donate blood. Out of respect of the family and her wishes, the city of Zanesville is hosting a blood drive on December 28th.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're a fan of seafood boils, you should check out this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve great crab, including snow crab legs, king crab, and Dungeness crab. They also have shrimp (both headless and with heads on), crawfish, clams, green mussels, black mussels, and lobster tails. Their seasoning options include Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter, and the A-plus special, which incorporates all of the above. Spice levels are customizable and range from mild to extra hot. You can build your own seafood boil bag. If you're hungry, go for the Hungry Feast, which includes a half-pound of snow crab, a half-pound of headless shrimp, a half-pound of sausage, corn, and potatoes. If you don't care for seafood boils, the restaurant offers a variety of fried seafood.
CANTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OhioHealth to acquire Appalachian hospital on Jan. 1

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. is expanding its Appalachian presence with the acquisition of a 13th hospital. Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge joins the system on Jan. 1 after a six-year arms’s length relationship, OhioHealth announced Thursday. The hospital, with its ambulance company and physician practice, is Guernsey County’s largest employer.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
wtuz.com

Daily Closures Coming for Two Local Roads

Mary Alice Reporting – Starting December 19th, two county roads will be closed off to allow crews to conduct different projects. The Tuscarawas County Engineer reports that tree trimming will continue along Lindentree Road (CR 110),, from Fairview Rd to Mineral City, between the hours of 8am and 3pm. During those times, only emergency vehicles, buses, and mail carriers will be permitted through. This work is expected to last to December 23rd.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
The Athens NEWS

Veteran teacher gives to others and receives the same love back

NELSONVILLE – Mike Deley is a veteran teacher from Mansfield, Ohio. Some of the most important things to him are his family and giving to others. When those two aspects combine, Deley is filled with joy. He loves and appreciates his students, wife, children and grandchildren with all of his heart. He currently teaches the Business Ownership program at Tri-County Career Center and High School. Some of Deley’s favorite moments...
NELSONVILLE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Country music legends Diamond Rio come to Mansfield

MANSFIELD—Diamond Rio, a band known for dozens of hits and platinum albums for over 25 years, will play Mansfield, Ohio’s Renaissance Theatre on Saturday, January 7 at 8:00 p.m. The band made popular with hits like “Meet in the Middle”, “How Your Love Makes Me Feel”, “One More Day” and more is sure to have audiences singing along.
MANSFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Spec distribution facility completed at growing Cubes at Etna 70 development

ETNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — An Illinois-based company has completed a 1.1-million-square-foot building at a growing industrial development east of Columbus. Contegra Construction Co. announced in a press release that it recently finished a speculative distribution facility at Cubes at Etna 70, which is a 289-acre master-planned development located at 9800 Schuster Way in Licking County. The development, off State Route 310 and Interstate 70, is about 20 minutes from downtown Columbus in the unincorporated community of Etna.
ETNA TOWNSHIP, OH
WHIZ

Fatal accident in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Coshocton teenager. The accident happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday at the intersection of State Route16 and County Road 6 in Jackson Township. Authorities said 18-year-old Wesley Shontz, Jr....
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on gas station robbery

NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in a Newark convenience store robbery. Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Duke Duchess Gas Station on North 21st Street on November 24.
NEWARK, OH
WHIZ

MCSO Most Wanted

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating several most wanted suspects. If you have information on the whereabouts of any of these most wanted suspects please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Million dollar paving project starting in Bellaire

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — Here is some great news for drivers in one local village. A long-awaited and much needed paving project has been finalized for Bellaire, and village officials couldn’t be happier. A $400,000 grant along with an interest-free loan of the same amount will help fund...
BELLAIRE, OH
whbc.com

Sherrodsville Man Killed in ATV Crash

PORT WASHINGTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Sherrodsville man was killed and a Port Washington-area man badly injured in a rollover ATV crash over the weekend. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Ethan Huff was killed in the one-vehicle wreck in a field in the area of River Road SW.
SHERRODSVILLE, OH
