ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Chickens could be coming to a backyard near you in Rockford. What you need to know

By Jeff Kolkey, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hvv7Q_0jh1hBib00

Rockford could soon allow residents to keep backyard chickens that proponents say can produce eggs saving folks money, serve as pets and teach children valuable lessons.

Rockford City Council could vote on the ordinance Monday.

Here is what you need to know about its provisions.

Ladies only

The ordinance would permit Rockford residents to keep a chicken coop, but only hens would be allowed. The loud, male rooster would be prohibited in the city.

Four maximum

A maximum of four hens would be allowed on any single property.

Hen house

Hens must be kept in an enclosed coop which can be 8-feet tall maximum with a wire mesh run with at least 8 square feet of space per hen. They are not allowed to roam free. They must be kept in a backyard, not in a side or front yard. The coops must be built to provide ventilation and shade. It also must give the hens protection from rain, snow, cold weather, predators, wild birds and rodents.

Permit required

A permit will be required for obtaining hens and building a chicken coop. What the permits will cost has not yet been determined and will be decided as part of the city's fee schedule. All coops must be attached to or surrounded by a chicken run. It must be located 6 feet from the property line and 20 feet from most existing structures like houses, porches, decks and pools on a neighbor's property, but not from garages or sheds.

Inspections allowed

Under terms of the ordinance, any permit holder must allow city inspectors to examine the hen house and run area to make sure everything is in compliance with city ordinances. The ordinance requires that the chicken area be kept clean and that waste is properly disposed of at least weekly. No on-site slaughtering of the hens is allowed. Violating provisions of the ordinance could result in the property being declared a nuisance.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s new thrift store to open in former Schnucks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place, a day shelter for Rockford’s homeless population, is opening a new thrift store in the former Hilander/Schnucks supermarket on Rural Street. Carpenter’s Corner, at 1715 Rural Street, on the corner of Prospect, still doesn’t have an official opening date, but it will begin taking donations, starting Monday, of clothes, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Doggie Daycare Santa Photos Will Melt Your Heart

You may think you board your dog at the best doggie daycare in Illinois, but do they take santa photos? I didn't think so!. I don't have a dog, or a cat, or anything that might make me sneeze. I'm allergic to most pets, but you know what I'm not allergic too? Cute photos of pets!
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Fewer stateline floral options as Crimson Ridge closes its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a Rockford staple that’s played a special part in both the greatest, and most difficult memories for many. Between holidays and weddings, to funerals for loved ones. “We’ve had a lot of hugs, we’ve had a lot tears,” said Longtime Crimson Ridge Employee...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Alleged Hit and Run in Downtown Rockford

Sources are reporting an alleged hit and run in downtown Rockford last night. It happened in the 500 block of E State st. Property damages to another vehicle. Alleged suspect vehicle is a White Chevy Malibu. Sources said the plate was similar to: CZ58597. If you have any info. call...
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Another Accident with injuries on the East side.

Sources are reporting an auto accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Injuries were being reported. We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your...
Q985

Popular Norwegian SnøMarket Opening This Weekend In Rockford

One of the most festive, winter markets in Rockford, Illinois is returning for one weekend only at The Norwegian on Main Street. Held every winter, they celebrate Rockford's Norwegian roots with a festive outdoor market filled with traditional food, crafts, and activities. I've attended a few times and it's a really magical time!
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Adult Female Shot Tonight In Rockford

At approximately 9:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 3000 block of Ellen Avenue in Rockford for reports of a shooting victim. Initial reports are the shooting was a drive by type shooting with the victim being a adult female shot in the arm. She was transported by...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

The Best Key Lime Pie in Illinois Might be at a Golf Course

Balls, tees and key lime pie? Who knew you could find this entire combo in one spot in Rockford. We're officially counting down to Christmas, less than ten days until those presents needs to be bought, wrapped and placed under the tree, if you still need a few gifts for the golfers in your life and you like pie, we found your next shopping stop.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Business Under Fire After Owner Poses With Questionable Sign

Posting potentially offensive signage in your business is risky because of social media for a number of reasons. Although some will say bad publicity is good publicity, that isn't always the case. The last thing a business should want is to go viral for the wrong reason. This is exactly the scenario for a Rockford, Illinois pub.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three people escape fire in Roscoe home

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people are safe after a fire on Joan Drive, near the Hononegah Forest Preserve on Wednesday. Fire crews said heavy fire was found in the garage of the home, which spread to the rest of the house. The occupants were able to escape before the fire department arrived, and firefighters […]
ROSCOE, IL
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy