ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, OH

Fizzlestix celebrating 12 days of Christmas with gifts for everyone

By Kelsey Davis, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215d6r_0jh1h89f00

PERRY TWP. – The 12 days of Christmas at Fizzlestix are happening now.

Through Dec. 24, every guest who comes into Fizzlestix will win a gift. Gifts include scratch-off tickets and options from a prize wheel.

If you can’t make it into the restaurant, Fizzlestix is also offering promotions on DoorDash, including 20% off, and additional deals on Grubhub.

Restaurant Review:Fizzle Fries a must at Fizzlestix in Perry Twp.

Louisville bakery closing:In the Mix Bakery in Louisville closing after almost three years in business

Fizzlestix is located at 3242 Lincoln Way E and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The menu includes a variety of appetizers, including out-of-the-ordinary items such as fried risotto, onion petals, bacon wrapped pickles and Philly steak rolls. There are 16 different burgers on the menu, plus a variety of burger dogs. Desserts and themed alcoholic beverages are also available.

For more information and to view the full menu, visit fizzlestixkitchen.com.

Restaurant Review:Stone Age Pizza in Alliance a highly recommended hidden gem

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Pizza fans should check out this place in Cleveland Heights. You can't go wrong with a simple cheese pizza topped with their fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella. Customers also strongly recommend the rustica pizza (which is topped with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted eggplant, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella) and molto Marotta pizza (which is topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella). Other recommendations include the pappardelle Bolognese (features pappardelle pasta with top round veal, mild Italian sausage, and ground beef sirloin in a red wine tomato sauce), lobster pasta (includes egg fettucine with sautéed lobster, spinach, plum tomatoes, and a vermouth cream sauce), and Florentine (sautéed chicken breasts with a spinach and white wine cream sauce).
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Willoughby’s 1902 Van Gorder Manor to be restored, reopened as restaurant and B&B

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- The abandoned Van Gorder Manor, just west of downtown Willoughby, is getting a new life as a fine dining restaurant, bed and breakfast and event space. Brothers Mike and Paul Neundorfer, who bought the three-story sandstone building in June, are working with specialists to restore the elegant interior to its 1902 glory. Both owners are local to the area. They plan to rechristen the building “Willoughby House.”
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Bundle up; Here’s the timing on weekend flurries, cold

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Mostly cloudy Thursday and cold all day long. Highs will only climb into the mid-30s. The breeze will make it feel a bit cooler as well. A few random flurries with no accumulation is expected. We’ll be watching our eastern lakeshore communities closely Saturday night, a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter wonderland on its way soon?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Staying quiet overnight but cloudy and cold. Temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 20s by tomorrow morning. A few spotty showers in our south and western communities Wednesday morning and afternoon but most of Northeast Ohio will stay dry through the day. Mostly cloudy and seasonal with highs in the low 40s.
CLEVELAND, OH
putinbaydaily.com

Real Winter on the Way

National Weather Service, TV meteorologists, and sundry other weather prognosticators indicate we will begin to have a real winter-like feel as we head into the second half. Cleveland weather office says, “colder air from the Canadian prairie region will eventually find its way into the southern Great Lakes . . . flakes will fly.”
CLEVELAND, OH
bodyshopbusiness.com

Car ADAS Announces New Licensee in Ohio

Car ADAS Solutions, a leading provider of ADAS calibration technology and services, has announced the addition of its first licensee in Ohio, Calibration Connection. Located in Mentor, Ohio, the facility is operated by DCR Systems and owned by Michael Giarrizzo and Cheryl Boswell. “We are excited to have Michael Giarrizzo,...
MENTOR, OH
The Repository

The Repository

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy