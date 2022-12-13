Read full article on original website
Shenandoah Baptist Church will host a live Nativity Scenes for two weekends in DecemberCheryl E PrestonShenandoah, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
WHSV
HRCSB excited about Youngkin’s behavioral health plan
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this week Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his three-year Right Help, Right Now’ plan to transform Virginia’s behavioral health system. In the first year of the plan, Youngkin is proposing $230 million in new funding for behavioral health in the state budget. “We...
WHSV
Bridgewater takes step toward adding new grocery store
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater has taken the next step toward bringing a new grocery store to the town. Earlier this week the town received the results of a grocery store feasibility study from an outside firm that determined Bridgewater can support another grocery store. “He did incorporate a survey...
WHSV
Harrisonburg City Council allocates ARPA funds
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After months of meeting with residents to see where they would like to see improvements in the city, Harrisonburg City Council voted Tuesday night on where to allocate funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Before Tuesday’s city council meeting, the city council had a work...
WHSV
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors deny solar facility request and table purchase
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A lot of dialogue was exchanged about decisions that would change communities completely. Many Keezeltown residents were up in arms about a solar panel facility wanting to come onto Indian Trail Road. Everyone who opposed this said this land is known for agricultural use, which brought...
WHSV
Massanutten Regional Library working to fundraise through discount book sales
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents around the Valley who visit the seven branches of the Massanutten Regional Library (MRL) may not realize they are walking through a nonprofit. The library’s Director of Advancement says most funding comes from the localities of those branches, and creative fundraising efforts come after.
NBC 29 News
Route 250 Bypass replacement fire station plans back in motion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Plans for the new fire station on the Route 250 Bypass in Charlottesville are now picking up speed after being delayed due to the COVID pandemic. The existing firehouse is over 60 years old, and the station’s fire trucks do not fit in it. The city council says that most of the funding for the project has already been covered.
WHSV
HRCSB announces new Executive Director
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release, the Board of Directors of Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board (HRCSB) has announced Ms. Rebekah Brubaker, LPC as the agency’s seventh Executive Director. Ms. Brubaker succeeds Ellen Harrison, who vacated the position in early September. The Executive Director serves as...
Albemarle County to implement plastic bag tax in beginning of new year
Starting Jan. 1, 2023, residents in Albemarle County will be charged a five-cent tax on disposable plastic bags at grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies.
WHSV
Rockingham County Supervisors to consider making offer on Massanutten water system
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors is set to meet on Wednesday night and will vote on whether to make an offer to purchase and takeover the Massanutten water system from the Massanutten Public Service Corporation which is run by a private for-profit company called Utilities Inc a subsidiary of the Corix Group of Companies.
Augusta Free Press
Plastic bag tax goes into effect on Jan. 1 in Albemarle, Charlottesville
Shoppers in Albemarle County and Charlottesville will have to pay for disposable plastic bags beginning Jan. 1 in an effort to encourage the use of reusable bags. A five-cent tax will be charged to shoppers for each plastic bag used at checkout at grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies. The...
wina.com
Spokesperson for Albemarle County Emily Kilroy
The CEO of the Center at Belvedere discusses critically important volunteer opportunities at the Center and much more. Emily Kilroy previewed the final Albemarle County Board of Supervisors meeting of the year including financial matters and the year in review. Dr. Weiss specializes in emergency orthopedic trauma, and he joined...
WHSV
Salvation Army of Harrisonburg in need of bell ringers to meet Kettle donation goal
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s crunch time before Christmas. The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is behind on its donation goal. Recent winter weather and a shortage of bell ringers have put the campaign behind. “We just need bell ringers. We’ve had this all season long. We’ve...
Some Freezing Rain Reported in the Shenandoah Valley – With More on the Way
STAUNTON (VR) – (4 a.m.) A mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet is falling early Thursday morning, December 15, in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. As of 4 a.m., the northern valley is reporting some icy spots, and freezing conditions are expected to overspread the region throughout the morning. Hazardous conditions are likely for the Thursday morning commute. The Virginia Department of Transportation advises motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel. Crews from the VDOT Staunton District are on duty throughout the 11-county region to treat roadways with salt and abrasives. Interstates and other major highways are treated first, followed...
WHSV
The Harrisonburg Salvation Christmas Effort is running behind
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With only a week until Christmas, one of the holiday season’s longest-running fundraisers is facing a major projected shortfall. Some of the cause could be loss of bell-ringing days because of weather and a lack of bell ringers at all locations. The Salvation Army is asking people to donate when they can.
WHSV
Christmas Village at the Fair expands, adds new exhibits for second year
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - What began last year as an event to help cover the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, has now blossomed into an annual holiday event at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds. The Christmas Village at the Fair is in its second year now and will be happening...
WHSV
Open Doors shelter extends hours for inclement weather
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With freezing rain and sleet falling throughout the day on Thursday, Open Doors thermal shelter in Harrisonburg remained open throughout the day to provide a warm and safe place for Harrisonburg’s homeless population. Open Doors is typically just an overnight shelter but made the change...
WHSV
VDOT reporting wrecks in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As freezing rain and sleet continue to fall in the Valley, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been reporting and responding to numerous wrecks across the Valley. As of 12:15 p.m. VDOT reported on their Virginia 511 page that there were two wrecks and one...
WHSV
How busy do tow trucks get during slushy road conditions?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sleet, ice, and freezing rain brought a slushy day for the roads in the Valley. Hart’s Automotive & 24-Hour Towing Owner Jody Hart could’ve closed up the towing service today, but knew his team would’ve been prepared for whatever. “We have special spades...
WHSV
‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
cvillecountry.com
250/64 diverging diamond traffic improving after November open
SHADWELL (WINA) – VDOT says you should be noticing much better traffic flow this week through the new diverging diamond that opened last month on 250 at the I-64/Shadwell interchange. After opening, traffic was much worse than before, as VDOT’s Lou Hatter said one lane was closed in each direction and on the ramps as crews completed work. Traffic had been backed up eastbound, affecting not just the I-64 interchange, but intersections at Peter Jefferson, State Farm, and even Rolkin Road. He says that work finished over the weekend and you should notice better traffic flow.
