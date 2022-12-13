ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHSV

HRCSB excited about Youngkin’s behavioral health plan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this week Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his three-year Right Help, Right Now’ plan to transform Virginia’s behavioral health system. In the first year of the plan, Youngkin is proposing $230 million in new funding for behavioral health in the state budget. “We...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Bridgewater takes step toward adding new grocery store

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater has taken the next step toward bringing a new grocery store to the town. Earlier this week the town received the results of a grocery store feasibility study from an outside firm that determined Bridgewater can support another grocery store. “He did incorporate a survey...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg City Council allocates ARPA funds

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After months of meeting with residents to see where they would like to see improvements in the city, Harrisonburg City Council voted Tuesday night on where to allocate funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Before Tuesday’s city council meeting, the city council had a work...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Route 250 Bypass replacement fire station plans back in motion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Plans for the new fire station on the Route 250 Bypass in Charlottesville are now picking up speed after being delayed due to the COVID pandemic. The existing firehouse is over 60 years old, and the station’s fire trucks do not fit in it. The city council says that most of the funding for the project has already been covered.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

HRCSB announces new Executive Director

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release, the Board of Directors of Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board (HRCSB) has announced Ms. Rebekah Brubaker, LPC as the agency’s seventh Executive Director. Ms. Brubaker succeeds Ellen Harrison, who vacated the position in early September. The Executive Director serves as...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wina.com

Spokesperson for Albemarle County Emily Kilroy

The CEO of the Center at Belvedere discusses critically important volunteer opportunities at the Center and much more. Emily Kilroy previewed the final Albemarle County Board of Supervisors meeting of the year including financial matters and the year in review. Dr. Weiss specializes in emergency orthopedic trauma, and he joined...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Some Freezing Rain Reported in the Shenandoah Valley – With More on the Way

STAUNTON (VR) – (4 a.m.) A mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet is falling early Thursday morning, December 15, in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. As of 4 a.m., the northern valley is reporting some icy spots, and freezing conditions are expected to overspread the region throughout the morning. Hazardous conditions are likely for the Thursday morning commute. The Virginia Department of Transportation advises motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel. Crews from the VDOT Staunton District are on duty throughout the 11-county region to treat roadways with salt and abrasives. Interstates and other major highways are treated first, followed...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

The Harrisonburg Salvation Christmas Effort is running behind

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With only a week until Christmas, one of the holiday season’s longest-running fundraisers is facing a major projected shortfall. Some of the cause could be loss of bell-ringing days because of weather and a lack of bell ringers at all locations. The Salvation Army is asking people to donate when they can.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Open Doors shelter extends hours for inclement weather

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With freezing rain and sleet falling throughout the day on Thursday, Open Doors thermal shelter in Harrisonburg remained open throughout the day to provide a warm and safe place for Harrisonburg’s homeless population. Open Doors is typically just an overnight shelter but made the change...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

VDOT reporting wrecks in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As freezing rain and sleet continue to fall in the Valley, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been reporting and responding to numerous wrecks across the Valley. As of 12:15 p.m. VDOT reported on their Virginia 511 page that there were two wrecks and one...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

How busy do tow trucks get during slushy road conditions?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sleet, ice, and freezing rain brought a slushy day for the roads in the Valley. Hart’s Automotive & 24-Hour Towing Owner Jody Hart could’ve closed up the towing service today, but knew his team would’ve been prepared for whatever. “We have special spades...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
STAUNTON, VA
cvillecountry.com

250/64 diverging diamond traffic improving after November open

SHADWELL (WINA) – VDOT says you should be noticing much better traffic flow this week through the new diverging diamond that opened last month on 250 at the I-64/Shadwell interchange. After opening, traffic was much worse than before, as VDOT’s Lou Hatter said one lane was closed in each direction and on the ramps as crews completed work. Traffic had been backed up eastbound, affecting not just the I-64 interchange, but intersections at Peter Jefferson, State Farm, and even Rolkin Road. He says that work finished over the weekend and you should notice better traffic flow.
SHADWELL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy