Princeton University Art Museum announces major gift of abstract art and a gift to establish Haskell Education Center

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
New Jersey To Increase Police Presence After Violent Crime ActivitiesAbdul GhaniLinden, NJ
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Princeton University
Princeton Students Named Scholars in the Nation’s Service
Sixteen students at Princeton University have been selected to join the Scholars in the Nation’s Service Initiative (SINSI), which funds graduate fellowships and undergraduate summer internships within federal government agencies. Open to all, the 2023 cohort has representatives from seven Princeton majors and joins a community of 130 SINSI fellows.
This Mercer County University Ranks Best In The Country
Princeton University is once again getting some recognition and putting Mercer County on the map. There are plenty of great schools in New Jersey that are amazing but this one, in particular, is getting some recognition, and not just in our state. Princeton University is rated by usnews.com as the...
Princeton University
Diversity, equity and inclusion report highlights many ways Princeton is working toward enriching teaching, research and community
The University has released its second annual diversity, equity and inclusion report, which highlights how Princeton is working to be even more diverse, inclusive and accessible in ways that enrich the quality of teaching and research and improve campus climate. The report summarizes many events, programs and initiatives during the 2021-22 academic year, and also includes demographic and climate data about students, staff, faculty, postdoctoral scholars and academic professionals.
Princeton University
“Creating Comedy for Television” Atelier Course Culminates in Live Table Read
Photo highlights from the live table read of The Getaway, a new television comedy created in collaboration with Princeton Atelier students. Comedic ensemble Baby Wants Candy presented a live table read of The Getaway, an original TV comedy developed in collaboration with Princeton students through the Atelier course, Baby Wants Candy: Creating Comedy for Television. The live performance on Dec. 8 featured virtual appearances by actors from Los Angeles and New York, including Ellie Kemper ’02 (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Office).
trentondaily.com
Capital Health Launches Trenton Neighborhood Initiative at Mercer County Community College
Trenton is a vibrant community brimming with talent and potential. A new initiative is taking that potential to the next level and making education accessible for some of our city’s most deserving residents. Capital Health’s Trenton Neighborhood Initiative at Mercer County Community College is a unique opportunity for Trenton...
Princeton University
Atelier Course Teaches Students “How to Write a Musical”
Photo highlights from "How to Write a Musical" showing of work by Princeton Atelier students. During the fall 2022 Atelier course How to Write a Musical, taught by Tony Award-winning writers of Urinetown, the Musical Greg Kotis and Mark Hollmann, students teamed up to compose music and write book and lyrics for an original musical. On Dec. 7, the students took to the Whitman Theater stage and presented 10-minute performances of their work in an end-of-course showing. The students left the class with a better understanding of story and song structure, shaping material for an original musical, and the art of collaboration.
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition
A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
Opening Date Set for Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge in Bordentown, NJ
Everybody's buzzing about the new, upscale restaurant opening in the old Mastoris Diner in Bordentown. Well, I've got great news. It's opening next week. Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge has announced it will be opening its doors for the first time on Monday, December 19. It's completely renovated and ready to serve you. Wait until you see it. Wow.
Mercer County, NJ Mexican Restaurant Makes Best in NJ List for 2023
Mexican food is a favorite in my house. We live for Taco Tuesday and could eat them, and everything else Mexican, any day of the week. When I saw this list of the Best Mexican Restaurants in NJ by Vinny Parisi on BestofNJ.com, I certainly stopped to take a look.
jerseysbest.com
Meet the 2023 N.J. Destination of the Year
New Jersey’s Destination of the Year for 2023 is ready to be crowned. After a thorough review of travel trends, economic developments, overall aesthetic and more, the editors of Jersey’s Best have selected a locale they believe will capture the hearts of residents far and wide in the upcoming year. Which town is this, you ask?
The Most Amazing Small Town in New Jersey to Explore
Getting in the car and taking a drive in New Jersey is always a fun thing to do. Jersey is great because it is small and usually you can get to any part of the state to explore within 2 hours. Perfect for day trips and weekend adventures. We love picking out a town and then just setting out to discover what it's like. The more unique the better.
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
These Grocery Items Have Seen the Biggest Price Increases in NJ
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New Jersey
If you're a fan of flavorful chicken wings, you'll be excited to hear that a popular, fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in New Jersey next month. Read on to learn more.
billypenn.com
Festival Pier breaks ground: What to expect at the huge new development coming to the Philly waterfront
Decades in the works, the redevelopment of Festival Pier began in earnest Wednesday with a groundbreaking, kicking off a new stage of growth for the central Philadelphia waterfront. The project will convert the Delaware River spot most recently known for hosting concerts — including the early editions of the annual...
This Popular Bucks County Restaurant is Being Featured on Andrew Zimmern’s “Family Dinner” Show
A famous chef brought his television show to the Newtown restaurant. One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries is being featured on a major televisions show, hosted by one of cooking’s biggest names. Jeff Werner wrote about the restaurant for the Newtown Patch. Vecchia Osteria by Pasquale, an...
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
Popular Ocean Township, NJ Restaurant Closed After 4 Decades In Business
It seems like every day we're seeing more and more places close down for good and whether it's a chain, a hole-in-the-wall, or a family-run place it's always a bummer. A restaurant in Monmouth County has now permanently closed its doors after being a part of the community for the past four and a half decades.
camdencounty.com
Four Cases of Legionnaires’ Disease Identified in Pennsauken
(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Department of Health is working alongside New Jersey Department of Health to investigate a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Pennsauken. As of Dec. 16, four cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported in people who reside in Pennsauken. The disease is...
What’s Moving in to Staples Location in Lawrence, NJ?
A few of the Lawrence community Facebook pages are buzzing today (Tuesday, December 13th) about what may, or may not be, moving into the current Staples store in Lawrence Shopping Center once it closes its doors for good in early January. There have been many rumors lately. I spoke with...
