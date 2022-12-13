In what is likely to be a more challenging year for both the economy and the equipment finance industry, the 2023 forecast for equipment and software investment growth is 4.2 percent, according to the 2023 Equipment Leasing & Finance U.S. Economic Outlook. The report released by the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation also forecasts sluggish U.S. GDP growth of 0.9 percent (annualized) due to a mild recession that is expected to begin midway through the year. The Foundation’s report is focused on the $1.16 trillion equipment leasing and finance industry and highlights key trends in equipment investment, placing them in the context of the broader U.S. economic climate.

19 HOURS AGO