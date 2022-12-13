Read full article on original website
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
Health-care Cart Available in Three Configurations for Preferred Technology Use
HAT Collective Healthcare is introducing the Tango Cart. Tango is designed to optimize the point-of-care (POC) experience and support the essential technology and mobility needs of today’s health-care provider. Like the perfect dance partner, Tango is reliable and easy to work with, making it an ideal product solution for a variety of health-care environments.
Deliver Sanitary Air to Food-process Rooms
Johnson Controls has enhanced its product line of FRICK AcuAir Hygienic Air units with the goal of reducing overall delivery times and improving customer experiences. The line of precision-engineered systems now includes a standard mixed air-style product line featuring 19 models (ranging from 7K – 100K) and has been designed to improve the delivery of sanitary air to food-process rooms. Using standardized models allows proposals and submittal packages capable of delivery within hours, makes it possible for food processing plants to receive the units when they need them and avoid interruption.
Equipment Leasing and Finance Foundation Report Forecasts Challenging 2023
In what is likely to be a more challenging year for both the economy and the equipment finance industry, the 2023 forecast for equipment and software investment growth is 4.2 percent, according to the 2023 Equipment Leasing & Finance U.S. Economic Outlook. The report released by the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation also forecasts sluggish U.S. GDP growth of 0.9 percent (annualized) due to a mild recession that is expected to begin midway through the year. The Foundation’s report is focused on the $1.16 trillion equipment leasing and finance industry and highlights key trends in equipment investment, placing them in the context of the broader U.S. economic climate.
NEU Names Executive Director
NEU: An ACI Center of Excellence for Carbon Neutral Concrete—a uniquely positioned center providing access to technologies and the knowledge needed to effectively and safely produce and place carbon neutral concrete in the built environment—announces the appointment of Dean A. Frank, P.E., to serve as executive director of NEU.
Vinyl Sustainability Council Releases 2022 Sustainability Report
The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, has officially released the 2022 edition of its annual Sustainability Report, titled “Connecting Our Industry to Reach Our Potential.” The report chronicles the ongoing adoption of +Vantage Vinyl verification across the industry. The +Vantage Vinyl sustainability initiative drives improvements by jointly identifying the most relevant potential performance improvement areas for companies operating within the vinyl supply chain and having company commitments verified by an independent third-party program.
Reduce Installation Time with Adapters for Transition from Refrigeration Equipment to Pipe
NIBCO INC. has introduced its line extension for PressACR to include SAE flare adapters. Available in sizes ranging from 1/4 inch through 3/4 inch O.D., SAE flare adapters are used to transition from refrigeration equipment to the pipe. The press end connection reduces installation time while the patent-pending interior groove design and gray HNBR seal make them suitable for HVACR applications rated up to 700 psi.
