KELOLAND TV
No travel advised for most of KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the winter storm enters its fifth day, no travel is advised due to blowing snow and slippery conditions on most South Dakota roads. At 3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT, I-90 opened from Rapid City to the Wyoming border. DOT officials said I-90 from...
Now Is a Great Time to ‘Adopt a Fire Hydrant’ South Dakota
Every harsh winter like the one we're having so far is always accompanied by numerous life-saving reminders. One of those reminders is fire safety prevention. Let's be honest, a house fire no matter the time of the year is a tragic event, but one during the winter months that are filled with heavy snowfall and extreme cold becomes even more challenging, especially for the first responders tasked with having to extinguish the blaze.
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
KELOLAND TV
Deadwood sees 23 inches of snow; no travel advised in western SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 has reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line but the rest of the interstate remains closed west of Mitchell as of Wednesday afternoon. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s road conditions map shows that the majority of western South Dakota...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Portion of I-90 reopens, Chamberlain to Mitchell stretch to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, portions of I-90 will be closed Wednesday. UPDATE: As of 12 p.m. (MT) / 1 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line has been reopened. Travelers should expect to encounter slippery road conditions with continued areas of blowing snow. Snow removal equipment will be working. Please use extra caution when approaching snow removal equipment.
wdayradionow.com
More delays, closures across North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Delays and closures continue to rock statewide offices in the wake of the massive Winter Storm that's moved through North Dakota. The Department of Health and Human Services has told WDAY Radio that its Grand Forks region and Grafton offices will have delayed openings until 10am Friday, while the Fargo office, which was set to open at 1 p.m, will remain closed for the day.
gowatertown.net
FRIDAY UPDATE: Blizzard Warning extended until 3 o’clock today (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–You could label this, “the blizzard that won’t stop,” or, “the storm system that won’t go away.”. South Dakota remains locked under blizzard conditions for another day today. It’s due to a major storm system that began impacting parts of the state on Monday.
KELOLAND TV
DOT sends out rescue teams to bring stranded drivers to safety
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Department of Transportation crews are rescuing stranded drivers in KELOLAND. Tonight the roads are so dangerous that no travel is advised across much of South Dakota and both interstates remain partially closed. But people are still driving even in the hardest-hit areas and some...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
Winter storm leaves North Dakotans with nowhere to go
Simply put, there's pretty much nowhere to go to this morning, and if you did go, you'd probably find your destination closed or impossible to reach.
brookingsradio.com
Nearly 2000 South Dakota electric customers without power Wednesday morning
Power outages from the ice storm are not as widespread as had been feared but there were still nearly 2000 consumers without power this morning in South Dakota. That according to numbers compiled by the South Dakota Rural Electric Association. About 600 were west river with the rest in eastern...
dakotanewsnow.com
Conditions change across South Dakota and North Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter weather conditions have changed in Pierre, Bismarck, and Minot Wednesday. Watch on-location updates below.
mitchellnow.com
I-90 closed from Chamberlain to Rapid City; expected to be fully closed between Mitchell and Chamberlain this afternoon
Due to freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds, Interstate 90 will be closed both eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Rapid City (exit 67) beginning at 10 a.m. (CT) on Tuesday. Motorists should be aware that SDDOT will continue to monitor the storm track and anticipates closing...
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Blizzard: Additional snow accumulations possible through Friday
Blizzard conditions will likely persist in areas North and east of the Black Hills through Thursday morning. Winter weather bulletins for blowing snow are posted for NE Wyoming and sections of eastern South Dakota. Here are expected -additional- snow accumulations from Wednesday night through Friday. Some of these accumulations may...
Crippling blizzard brings whiteout conditions as major winter storm barrels through northern Plains
A blizzard is barreling through the north bringing a major ice storm and heavy snow to the Dakotas, Iowa, Kansas and southwestern Minnesota.
North Dakota Snowfall Totals As Of Wednesday At 12 Noon
Here are your early storm totals for the Bismarck Mandan area with more snow on the way.
9 Painful Things South Dakota & Minnesota Could Be Doing During A Blizzard
After moving ten inches of snow from the last snowstorm and now dealing with the latest winter brouhaha I can think of a few things I'd rather be doing this weekend. And, you may have a list of your own. When cabin fever sets in from the shortest days of...
mitchellnow.com
Snowed in – Representative Dusty Johnson
A big snowstorm came across the state this week, canceling school and closing offices for many people. While remote working and learning has made snow days a thing of the past, being inside day and night makes it easy to get bored in the evenings. When this much snow comes down, it’s time to think up some fun activities to do at home.
