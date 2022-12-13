ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KELOLAND TV

No travel advised for most of KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the winter storm enters its fifth day, no travel is advised due to blowing snow and slippery conditions on most South Dakota roads. At 3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT, I-90 opened from Rapid City to the Wyoming border. DOT officials said I-90 from...
RAPID CITY, SD
Hot 104.7

Now Is a Great Time to ‘Adopt a Fire Hydrant’ South Dakota

Every harsh winter like the one we're having so far is always accompanied by numerous life-saving reminders. One of those reminders is fire safety prevention. Let's be honest, a house fire no matter the time of the year is a tragic event, but one during the winter months that are filled with heavy snowfall and extreme cold becomes even more challenging, especially for the first responders tasked with having to extinguish the blaze.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Hot 97-5

North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals

The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
BISMARCK, ND
KELOLAND TV

Deadwood sees 23 inches of snow; no travel advised in western SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 has reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line but the rest of the interstate remains closed west of Mitchell as of Wednesday afternoon. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s road conditions map shows that the majority of western South Dakota...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Portion of I-90 reopens, Chamberlain to Mitchell stretch to close

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, portions of I-90 will be closed Wednesday. UPDATE: As of 12 p.m. (MT) / 1 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line has been reopened. Travelers should expect to encounter slippery road conditions with continued areas of blowing snow. Snow removal equipment will be working. Please use extra caution when approaching snow removal equipment.
CHAMBERLAIN, SD
wdayradionow.com

More delays, closures across North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- Delays and closures continue to rock statewide offices in the wake of the massive Winter Storm that's moved through North Dakota. The Department of Health and Human Services has told WDAY Radio that its Grand Forks region and Grafton offices will have delayed openings until 10am Friday, while the Fargo office, which was set to open at 1 p.m, will remain closed for the day.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

DOT sends out rescue teams to bring stranded drivers to safety

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Department of Transportation crews are rescuing stranded drivers in KELOLAND. Tonight the roads are so dangerous that no travel is advised across much of South Dakota and both interstates remain partially closed. But people are still driving even in the hardest-hit areas and some...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
B102.7

Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals

Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Black Hills Blizzard: Additional snow accumulations possible through Friday

Blizzard conditions will likely persist in areas North and east of the Black Hills through Thursday morning. Winter weather bulletins for blowing snow are posted for NE Wyoming and sections of eastern South Dakota. Here are expected -additional- snow accumulations from Wednesday night through Friday. Some of these accumulations may...
WYOMING STATE
Hot 104.7

When Did South Dakota Start Putting Up Christmas Trees?

Christmas tree sales are a big business in the United States. But when did they first become a holiday thing in South Dakota?. When you check on the history of Christmas trees the symbolic use of evergreens goes back to ancient Egypt, Rome, and Germany. The Germans are credited with...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mitchellnow.com

Snowed in – Representative Dusty Johnson

A big snowstorm came across the state this week, canceling school and closing offices for many people. While remote working and learning has made snow days a thing of the past, being inside day and night makes it easy to get bored in the evenings. When this much snow comes down, it’s time to think up some fun activities to do at home.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

