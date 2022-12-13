Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised for most of KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the winter storm enters its fifth day, no travel is advised due to blowing snow and slippery conditions on most South Dakota roads. At 3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT, I-90 opened from Rapid City to the Wyoming border. DOT officials said I-90 from...
KELOLAND TV
SDHP: 30 citations issued for driving on closed roads, interstates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High winds and drifting snow continues to keep interstates and many roads in South Dakota closed or impassable. While getting stranded is one risk for people who don’t comply with road closures, fines are also possible for those who travel on closed roads.
Driver stranded for days rescued during South Dakota winter storm
Thursday afternoon, the Pennington County Search and Rescue was notified of a missing person.
KELOLAND TV
More than 1,000 without power across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 people across South Dakota are without power Friday morning as the winter storm has caused issues for different rural electric companies. According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, outages range from Harding County in northwestern South Dakota to...
KELOLAND TV
SDDOT cautions drivers about shortcuts in storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 remain closed today, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has a reminder: Don’t use secondary highways as a shortcut or a bypass. “Accumulating snow and strong winds caused the SDDOT to close sections on both...
Now Is a Great Time to ‘Adopt a Fire Hydrant’ South Dakota
Every harsh winter like the one we're having so far is always accompanied by numerous life-saving reminders. One of those reminders is fire safety prevention. Let's be honest, a house fire no matter the time of the year is a tragic event, but one during the winter months that are filled with heavy snowfall and extreme cold becomes even more challenging, especially for the first responders tasked with having to extinguish the blaze.
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow and winds creating dangerous road conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tough weather conditions have forced road closures and no-travel advisories for most of the state. Even in Sioux Falls, drivers were having a tough time Thursday with the snow and wind. Although Sioux Falls has been spared from much of the blizzard conditions...
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
KELOLAND TV
Deadwood sees 23 inches of snow; no travel advised in western SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 has reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line but the rest of the interstate remains closed west of Mitchell as of Wednesday afternoon. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s road conditions map shows that the majority of western South Dakota...
KELOLAND TV
With Interstate 90 closed, truck drivers are stuck in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of semi-truck drivers are currently stuck in Rapid City because of Interstate 90 being shut down. Some truck drivers have been parked here for hours… and some drivers have been waiting for days. Including Richard Parrs from Georgia. “I’ve been stuck here...
gowatertown.net
FRIDAY UPDATE: Blizzard Warning extended until 3 o’clock today (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–You could label this, “the blizzard that won’t stop,” or, “the storm system that won’t go away.”. South Dakota remains locked under blizzard conditions for another day today. It’s due to a major storm system that began impacting parts of the state on Monday.
KELOLAND TV
DOT sends out rescue teams to bring stranded drivers to safety
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Department of Transportation crews are rescuing stranded drivers in KELOLAND. Tonight the roads are so dangerous that no travel is advised across much of South Dakota and both interstates remain partially closed. But people are still driving even in the hardest-hit areas and some...
gowatertown.net
Snow expected to pile up in northeast South Dakota through Friday (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–A winter storm shut down interstate highways in the Dakotas Tuesday. I-90 was closed from Chamberlain to the Wyoming line. In North Dakota, the DOT closed I-94 from Fargo to Dickinson. The Watertown area got very little in the way of snow Tuesday, but forecaster Amy Parkin says...
gowatertown.net
Winter Storm Warning through noon Friday (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Another miserable day of travel conditions are expected across central and eastern South Dakota. In fact, state officials are urging people to stay off the roads altogether. On Wednesday night, the DOT closed Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border because of very poor conditions. This...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: I-90 to close Mitchell to Rapid City at 5 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 remains closed for much of South Dakota Wednesday. At 5 p.m., I-90 will be closed from Mitchell to Rapid City. Shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-90 would reopen from Rapid City to the Wyoming border. Officials said they believe I-90 from Rapid City to Chamberlain would remain closed overnight Wednesday.
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised for Cheyenne River Reservation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On many South Dakota roads no travel is advised Wednesday night. And the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has issued a travel ban across the entire reservation. There is an exception for essential workers and crews clearing streets. The tribe says snow plowing efforts have...
KELOLAND TV
Blowing snow and blizzard conditions expand today
The snow and blowing snow remains our top weather story this morning in KELOLAND as this major winter storm continues to push through the region. Blizzard headlines cover much of western and central SD. Conditions will deteriorate through the day farther east, including the Sioux Falls area. Deadwood is reporting...
dakotanewsnow.com
Digging Out: Send us your weather photos
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for many South Dakotans Friday. But many are starting to dig out after several days of snow and wind. And they’re encountering some unbelievable views. One Fort Pierre resident was faced with a...
KELOLAND TV
Dangerous driving conditions in western SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A blizzard warning is in effect in western South Dakota as conditions continue to worsen. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border. There is a no travel advisory in place in Spearfish. Roads around Rapid...
