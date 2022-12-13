ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

No travel advised for most of KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the winter storm enters its fifth day, no travel is advised due to blowing snow and slippery conditions on most South Dakota roads. At 3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT, I-90 opened from Rapid City to the Wyoming border. DOT officials said I-90 from...
RAPID CITY, SD
More than 1,000 without power across SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 people across South Dakota are without power Friday morning as the winter storm has caused issues for different rural electric companies. According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, outages range from Harding County in northwestern South Dakota to...
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
SDDOT cautions drivers about shortcuts in storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 remain closed today, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has a reminder: Don’t use secondary highways as a shortcut or a bypass. “Accumulating snow and strong winds caused the SDDOT to close sections on both...
WATERTOWN, SD
Now Is a Great Time to ‘Adopt a Fire Hydrant’ South Dakota

Every harsh winter like the one we're having so far is always accompanied by numerous life-saving reminders. One of those reminders is fire safety prevention. Let's be honest, a house fire no matter the time of the year is a tragic event, but one during the winter months that are filled with heavy snowfall and extreme cold becomes even more challenging, especially for the first responders tasked with having to extinguish the blaze.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Snow and winds creating dangerous road conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tough weather conditions have forced road closures and no-travel advisories for most of the state. Even in Sioux Falls, drivers were having a tough time Thursday with the snow and wind. Although Sioux Falls has been spared from much of the blizzard conditions...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals

The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
BISMARCK, ND
Deadwood sees 23 inches of snow; no travel advised in western SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 has reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line but the rest of the interstate remains closed west of Mitchell as of Wednesday afternoon. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s road conditions map shows that the majority of western South Dakota...
RAPID CITY, SD
With Interstate 90 closed, truck drivers are stuck in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of semi-truck drivers are currently stuck in Rapid City because of Interstate 90 being shut down. Some truck drivers have been parked here for hours… and some drivers have been waiting for days. Including Richard Parrs from Georgia. “I’ve been stuck here...
RAPID CITY, SD
DOT sends out rescue teams to bring stranded drivers to safety

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Department of Transportation crews are rescuing stranded drivers in KELOLAND. Tonight the roads are so dangerous that no travel is advised across much of South Dakota and both interstates remain partially closed. But people are still driving even in the hardest-hit areas and some...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Winter Storm Warning through noon Friday (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Another miserable day of travel conditions are expected across central and eastern South Dakota. In fact, state officials are urging people to stay off the roads altogether. On Wednesday night, the DOT closed Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border because of very poor conditions. This...
WATERTOWN, SD
UPDATE: I-90 to close Mitchell to Rapid City at 5 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 remains closed for much of South Dakota Wednesday. At 5 p.m., I-90 will be closed from Mitchell to Rapid City. Shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-90 would reopen from Rapid City to the Wyoming border. Officials said they believe I-90 from Rapid City to Chamberlain would remain closed overnight Wednesday.
RAPID CITY, SD
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals

Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
No travel advised for Cheyenne River Reservation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On many South Dakota roads no travel is advised Wednesday night. And the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has issued a travel ban across the entire reservation. There is an exception for essential workers and crews clearing streets. The tribe says snow plowing efforts have...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Blowing snow and blizzard conditions expand today

The snow and blowing snow remains our top weather story this morning in KELOLAND as this major winter storm continues to push through the region. Blizzard headlines cover much of western and central SD. Conditions will deteriorate through the day farther east, including the Sioux Falls area. Deadwood is reporting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Digging Out: Send us your weather photos

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for many South Dakotans Friday. But many are starting to dig out after several days of snow and wind. And they’re encountering some unbelievable views. One Fort Pierre resident was faced with a...
FORT PIERRE, SD
Dangerous driving conditions in western SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A blizzard warning is in effect in western South Dakota as conditions continue to worsen. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border. There is a no travel advisory in place in Spearfish. Roads around Rapid...
RAPID CITY, SD
