Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
‘Sister Wives’ Star and Polygamist Kody Brown Left With One Wife After Split From Meri
Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Meri Brown have split after 32 years together. In People's exclusive first look at the upcoming TLC special Sister Wives: One on One, Meri reveals that Kody ultimately made the decision to leave her. "Then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to...
$50 FOR A DOG PHOTO W/ SANTA?? Brooke and Jeffrey
Brooke misses being teased for her glasses, Jose got some great news, Alexis is NOT in the spirit of giving this season and Jeffrey paid $50 for a Santa Picture for his dog! It's time to go around the room and share What's On Our Minds!. Brooke and Jeffrey, the...
Couple Marry 35,000 Feet in the Air During Impromptu ‘Mile-High’ Wedding
One couple decided to marry 37,000 feet above Arizona aboard their Southwest Airlines flight. The impromptu "mile high" wedding went viral on Facebook, where footage was shared on the official Southwest Airlines page. In the clip, Oklahoma City couple Pam and Jeremy recite their wedding vows next to the emergency...
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
