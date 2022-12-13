ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
$50 FOR A DOG PHOTO W/ SANTA?? Brooke and Jeffrey

Brooke misses being teased for her glasses, Jose got some great news, Alexis is NOT in the spirit of giving this season and Jeffrey paid $50 for a Santa Picture for his dog! It's time to go around the room and share What's On Our Minds!. Brooke and Jeffrey, the...
