Troy Messenger
Cure Bowl Champs: Troy outlasts UTSA
The No. 24-ranked Troy Trojans (12-2) capped off an eye-popping turnaround season with an 18-12 win over the No. 25-ranked UTSA Roadrunners (11-3) in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 16. Despite struggling for much of the game offensively, the Trojan defense – which has...
Why UCF Fans Should be Excited About This Recruiting Class
The Knights are bringing in talented recruits.
Troy Messenger
Troy University names finalists for YellowHammer Film Festival
Nearly 250 student-produced films from across the country were submitted to the Second Annual YellowHammer Film Festival hosted by Troy University. The community is invited to attend the free, day-long festival and film screenings, on Saturday, Dec. 17, beginning at 9 a.m. According to Festival Director and design professor Chris...
Troy Messenger
Troy Post 70 honored by Troy City Council
The Troy City Council honored the Alabama Legion World Series Champion Troy Post 70 Summer Baseball Team on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Troy Post 70 team was the first team from the State of Alabama to win the World Series Championship since 1967 and the first from Troy to ever do so. The Troy City Council and Troy Mayor Jason Reeves recognized Troy Post 70 with a special proclamation with a commendation of achievement. The council presented each member of the team with a framed copy of the resolution and also presented the team with special boxes to keep their World Series rings in.
Troy Messenger
Carlton Martial earns All-American honors
With the regular season and conference championships in the rearview mirror, All-America teams have begun to be released and Troy senior linebacker Carlton Martial has already earned two All-American honors. Martial was named Pro Football Network (PFN) First-Team All-American and PFN Walk-On of the Year on Dec. 8. Then, on...
Troy Messenger
Charles Henderson dominates Pike Road
The Charles Henderson Trojans and Lady Trojans hit the road on Thursday night and both teams picked up basketball wins over the Pike Road Patriots and Lady Patriots. The girls team earned a 50-39 win, holding the Lady Patriots to single digit scoring in three of the four quarters. The Lady Trojans took a 15-14 lead into the second quarter and then outscored Pike Road 34-23 for the remainder of the game.
Troy Messenger
Troy University donates broadcast equipment to Banks Elementary
Troy University and Troy’s TrojanVision surprised Banks School journalism students with an early Christmas present Tuesday afternoon with the donation of multiple cameras and other broadcast equipment. TrojanVision TV Manager Aaron Taylor said he had the idea to donate the studio’s surplus equipment after LaToya Gay, a 17-year English...
Troy Messenger
Pike County hosts Abbeville in hoops action
The Pike County Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs hosted Class 2A’s Abbeville on Tuesday night with both teams taking a home loss. The girls team kicked things off with a tough 39-34 loss with both teams struggling to score all night long. Abbeville shot just 24 percent from the field, while Pike County shot just 26 percent from the field. The Lady Dawgs won the rebound battle 57-31 but turnovers swung the momentum, however, as Pike County turned the ball over 35 times compared to Abbeville’s 17 turnovers.
Troy Messenger
Troy Exchange Club welcomed Kaylee Green
The Troy Exchange Club has long been known for its support of the Troy community and beyond. On Wednesday, Donna Jones, club president, and the club members welcomed Kaylee Green, Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center director, and Erin Turner, forensic interview specialist, to its lunch meeting. Green expressed appreciation to...
Popular Titusville Eatery to Make Orlando Debut
"I live in Orlando, and there’s really no soul food restaurant here, so we’ll finally be able to provide a real soul food offering in the city.”
Police: 2 teens arrested in relation to shooting of 19-year-old outside Jones H.S. football game
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two teenagers are in custody on charges related to a deadly shooting outside of a Jones High School football game, Orlando police announced Thursday. Police Chief Eric Smith said Jeremiah Cundiff, 17, has been charged with second-degree murder with a firearm for the death of Gamaine Brown, 19, in November.
Keke’s Breakfast Cafe to Open in Kissimmee
“Keke’s Breakfast Cafe is dedicated to providing an outstanding breakfast; a meal where everything is handmade, using the best ingredients available, with fresh fruits and vegetables that are delivered daily, and using the highest quality bread and dairy products.”
fox35orlando.com
2 teens arrested after deadly shooting outside Jones High School football game, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two teenage boys have been arrested for allegedly shooting outside a Florida high school football game in November, resulting in the death of one person, and injuries to multiple others, according to police. Jeremiah Cundiff, a 17-year-old suspect who attended AMI Kids in Apopka, was arrested Wednesday...
Orange County schools ranks in top 10 largest school districts in the US
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools is once again listed as the eighth-largest school district for the 2022-2023 school year. Based on the official count from October, OCPS reported 208,788 students. That is the highest number of students since before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida pastor, son arrested for alleged COVID relief fraud amounting to $8.4 million
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida pastor and his son were arrested by federal agents on Wednesday, accused of fraudulently receiving millions of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Investigators said Evan and Joshua Edwards received $8.4 million and allegedly tried buying a multi-million dollar home near Walt Disney World....
Troy Messenger
Shelia & Friends welcome Christmas with singing, dancing and music
On Friday night, the Sheila Jackson and Friends Christmas Concert at the Claudia Crosby Theater welcomed Christmas with songs, with music, with dancing and in the “wonderful spirit of community.”. “The Christmas concert brings together people of all ages and from all walks of life,” Jackson said. “Christmas is...
Troy Messenger
TFD responds to Friday structure fire
According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the morning of Friday, Dec. 16. The Pike County Communications District received a call at 8:55 a.m. on Dec. 16 for a reported structure fire located at the 700 block of U.S. Highway 231 South. Troy FD arrived within four minutes of the call, according to the release.
