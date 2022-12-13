The Troy City Council honored the Alabama Legion World Series Champion Troy Post 70 Summer Baseball Team on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Troy Post 70 team was the first team from the State of Alabama to win the World Series Championship since 1967 and the first from Troy to ever do so. The Troy City Council and Troy Mayor Jason Reeves recognized Troy Post 70 with a special proclamation with a commendation of achievement. The council presented each member of the team with a framed copy of the resolution and also presented the team with special boxes to keep their World Series rings in.

TROY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO