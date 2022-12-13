Read full article on original website
Amari Cooper Injury Update: Can you trust the Browns #1 wide out in Week 15?
Dr. Jesse Morse examines what could be ailing Amari Cooper and shares his thoughts on his availability for Week 15.
Tee Higgins Injury Update: Bengals star WR laid a goose egg in Week 14, should you play him week 15?
Dr. Jesse Morse talks about the hamstring injury to Tee Higgins. Will he be able to play in Week 15? Can you trust him after he gave us nothing in Week 14?.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Tay Berry, DL, Samford University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. The thing that makes me a top prospect in the draft is how versatile I am as a defensive lineman. I have been apart of multiple defensive schemes that’s given me the opportunity to increase my knowledge of football. Not only do I know what my position is doing during a certain play but I also know what the other 10 positions are doing as well. This gives me the opportunity to play faster and make more plays. Even if i do not make the tackle I make sure my job is well done so that it gives other guys the opportunity to make the play. When it’s my time to make the design play I will.
Kenneth Walker III Injury Update: Is he too risky to start in Week 15?
Dr. Jesse Morse breaks down whether you can trust KWIII for your Fantasy Football Playoff Matchup?.
Henry Byrd, OL, Princeton | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Henry Byrd is one of the most athletic offensive linemen in the Ivy League. Byrd is a big boy with quick feet who recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom interview. Make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button Below!. NFL Draft...
Drew Brees Lands Job as College Football Coach
Drew Brees is heading back to college football. On Thursday, the Purdue Boilermakers football team announced that the Super Bowl champion quarterback will serve as an assistant coach as the team prepares for and play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2. Brees was hired as a countable assistant coach per NCAA guidelines and will have the ability to work on-field with student-athletes as well as participate in recruiting activities.
Odell Beckham Jr. close to signing with the Dallas Cowboys per Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones just told the USA Today, that Odell Beckham Jr. is going to join the Cowboys. “Odell’s going to join us,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA TODAY Sports on Thursday. “There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”
NFL Transactions for December 15, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cardinals GM Steve Keim is taking leave from team due to health issues. Dolphins worked out WR Kawaan Baker, WR DaeSean Hamilton and DB Ka’Dar Holliman. Saints former QB Drew Brees is taking a job as an Interim Assistant Coach. New York Giants. Giants signed DE Ryder Anderson to...
Dameon Pierce Injury Update: The Texans star running back could be returning soon?
Dameon Pierce has been banged up but could he return this week? Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the injury news on the star running back.
Tyler Lockett Injury Update: Seahawks star WR needed surgery on hand, will he miss time?
Dr. Morse of the Fantasy Doctors discusses the injury to Tyler Lockett and his future.
Jerry Jeudy was fined 36k dollars for bumping a ref and was not even penalized
The NFL and the referee bumped did not do his job. Let’s be honest, after Jerry Jeudy’s huge week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jeudy was not ejected or even penalized for bumping into a ref and throwing a huge temper tantrum. The Broncos star was however fined big time by the NFL for his actions.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Kenneth Martin, DB, Mississippi Valley State
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My aggressive play style, I am a very physical guy that loves contact. I have great athleticism which gives me an advantage. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. I can...
Steelers WR is pissed and wants Mason Rudolph playing over Mitch Trubisky
Diontae Johnson is done with the Mitch Trubisky experiment and is ready to give Mason Rudolph another shot. According to ESPN, Johnson said he is ready to see Mason Rudolph back. “Yeah, I want to see him play,” Johnson said Thursday when asked if he’d like to see Rudolph “get...
49ers get lucky with Deebo Samuel injury | He could return in the regular season
Deebo Samuel is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and last week there was a huge scare when Samuel was carted off the field against the Buccaneers. Everyone feared that Deebo tore his ACL, but that is not the case. According to ESPN, Samuel suffered a sprained...
New York Jets doctors refuse to clear Mike White to play against the Lions | Zach Wilson will start
The Detroit Lions will not face Mike “Fing” White, because the team doctors in New York are refusing to allow him to play. According to Adam Schefter, Mike White suffered an unspecified rib injury in their loss to the Bills and the Jets doctors will not sign off on him playing this week.
Mike White went to 10 different doctors who would not clear him for injury
Mike White wants to play he is a true football player, and he went to extreme measures to get cleared to play this week against the Detroit Lions, but he could not get cleared. White talked to reporters who said that he went to 10 different doctors to get clearance,...
Micah Parsons takes a shot at Jalen Hurts and social media is reacting like always
Micah Parsons is hated in Philly, and he knows it. He don’t care either. He appeared on the Von Miller’s Voncast and was asked about the Jalen Hurts MVP season. Micah Parsons was asked about the MVP, and he said:. “When you look at the Eagles, is it...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jason Monroe II, OL, Livingstone College
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Being able to move and be agile to create big running lanes for my guys. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. Since I can remember I always had a football...
Rhamondre Stevenson Injury Update: Could the Patriots get back their star RB in week 15?
Dr. Jesse Morse discusses his thoughts on Rhamondre Stevenson, and if he will play in week 15?.
Predicting Week 15 Winners in the NFL
Week 15 is already here in the NFL and we are going to break down the top games of week 15 and give our bold predictions for the week. Let’s have some fun and see if we can pick a couple big time sleepers to get a win!. Wins...
