Milford, CT

CT Man Charged With Burglarizing Popular Milford Brewery, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
Vincent Laconte Photo Credit: Milford Police Department

A Connecticut man has been taken into custody on a warrant for allegedly burglarizing a popular brewery.

Fairfield County resident Vincent Laconte, age 25, of. Stratford was arrested on Monday, Dec. 12, for the burglary which took place at the Dockside Brewery in Milford on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Milford police responded to the brewery at 40 Bridgeport Ave, for an alarm. When officers arrived, they discovered the business had been burglarized, Milford Police said.

An investigation led to an arrest warrant for Laconte who was charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

Laconte was released on a $15,000 bond and will appear in Milford Court on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

